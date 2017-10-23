Scarlett Johannson Assembles Avengers for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Benefit

Scarlett Johansson assembles Avengers for Puerto Rico hurricane relief benefit https://t.co/K7sgJ5k5Jz — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 20, 2017

Scareltt's statement:“The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless. It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my costars in coming together for an extraordinary, one-time-only evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated island and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic.”-Scarlett along with her Avengers co-stars will have a benefit reading of Thornton Wilder classic-Kenny Lion will direct the event at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Monday, Nov. 6.-The other Avengers expected to attend and read are Avengers cast mates Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo with other unannounced guest celebrities.-All proceeds will be put towards relief efforts in Puerto Rico through the Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund.Anybody buying tickets for the one night only benefit? If not, donate to organizations to help those impacted from these disasters.Sources: