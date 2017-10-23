Brit Marling Writes About Harvey Weinstein and Consent

Did anyone watch matt damon and george clooney addressing the weinstein situation on gma this morning? I caught a few minutes and it is so obvious damon is 100% lying and that clooney just might be telking the truth Reply

Thread

Link

what did clooney say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Clooney basically said weinstein had boasted that he had been with all these women and that clooney just dismissed it as boasting because he was friends with a lot of these women and he didn’t believe they would do that especially with weinstein (basically implying that he didn’t think these beautiful women would do anything with a fat slob like weinstein) and tbh i believe him but that makes him a coward for not calling his shit out if he was lying about his friends



Damon was on the defensive and was like all i heard was that he was a bully and that if you survive making a movie with him you can survive everything. And that weinstein was a womanizer but that it wasn’t his business. And that he had signed a 3 picture movie deal with him after good will hunting and then didn’t work with him again? And that miramax was the place to go to make good movies in the 90s. But then he admits he knew about gwyneth paltrow because ben told him but that he had heard she had handled everything herself and that they both worked with weinstein on talented mr ripley and that she was essentially first lady of miramax and was treated very well by weinstein and was friendly with him. So in like 3 minutes he contradicted himself and it’s so obvious he knew and didn’t care despite his wife and 24 million daughters



Lol sorry for the essay Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't watch it but i saw clooney being quoted as saying it was a watershed moment and a turning point, idk if it was from that though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So now Matt Damon is saying he knew about Gwyneth because Ben Affleck told him. He's never talked to Gwyneth about it. But says he knew they had an agreement because she became the first lady of Miramax and Harvey treated her respectfully. But if they never talked about it, how would he know about any agreement? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nope, but Matt also said this bs this morning:



Per THR: As for what he hopes to do to be a part of the "major change," Damon quips, "I've been in the business for 20 years. I know a lot of great men in this business and men who don't use their power in that way. I like to feel that I've always done that and that women have always felt safe in the environments I've worked in and the men that I've worked with, the George Clooneys and the Steven Soderberghs [where] the workplace is sacred and valued and equal and fair."



It's ok, he knows good guys too! Not like they tried to stop it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Damon kept talking and so much that it was evident he was lying. Clooney knew to stay mostly quiet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/22/us/campus-sex-assault-mothers.html Speaking of "we are all a part of it" :X Reply

Thread

Link

JFC these moms. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

trash. i have no sympathy for them. they raised rapists and now they can't take their own failure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I understand the instinctual desire to protect family when shit like this comes up, but the inability to admit that maybe that person could have done something very wrong is just beyond my comprehension. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

“In my generation, what these girls are going through was never considered assault,” Judith said. “It was considered, ‘I was stupid and I got embarrassed.’”

...

“How many times have I told you, you need to keep it zippered,” she said she told him.

...

She described herself as a lifelong Democrat and feminist who went to college in the 1970s at the height of the sexual revolution and women’s liberation movements. Her husband and their two sons were “super respectful” of women, she said.



“We don’t really need to teach our sons not to rape,” she said.



Great fucking parenting you pieces of shit

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Am I suppose to feel sorry for these people for failing to raise decent human beings? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her husband and their two sons were “super respectful” of women, she said.



“We don’t really need to teach our sons not to rape,” she said.



OMG. You have to be shitting me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But if the mothers do not defend their sons, she said, who will?



Rot, cunts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

glad you made a post for this! the point connecting economic equality with rape culture is so important.



i'm so sickened by how far reaching harvey weinstein's abuses were. he really made it a point to terrorize every young actress. may he never be allowed back into hollywood or be allowed to occupy any position of power again. Reply

Thread

Link

"the point connecting economic equality with rape culture is so important"



Mte. That's what annoyed me so much about Julia Roberts' being dismissive of pay equity in the industry. Money is power and those who don't have it will always be exploited. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sad that I can hardly come up with a full list of woman directors. I love movies, and everything about them, and would absolutely love it if we had more women directors/producers/writers involved.



This really does apply to all fields though. Will things really change if more women are in power though? Because I feel like the women who DO rise to the top, get there because they play the same game as many men. That is, they're cut-throat, ruthless, ambitious. I wish feminine qualities weren't so devalued. Reply

Thread

Link

https://twitter.com/women_direct You just need to follow ms_mmelissa's tumblr or twitter http://fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors.tumblr.com Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sweet thank you! i def want to expand my horizons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked the article, and I like that she mentioned woc extensively. Often, in "feminist" articles, woc are an afterthought.











Edited at 2017-10-23 05:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Her directing partner is a moc so I think she's a bit more aware of these issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that she pointed out how economy is a major factor in it was also very important to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this POS going to be prosecuted or what???!!

Dozens of woman came forward as his victims but NONE goes to the police and press CHARGES!!??

SAD!! Reply

Thread

Link

He's being investigated by police in London, NY, and CA so hopefully they all press charges. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything about this is fucking spot on.



Just in regards to the film industry, how are women supposed to come forward when men make up over 90% of the directing positions, around 80% of the producing roles, and around 70% of the acting roles? This isn't even mentioning crew. Everywhere women are told they are expendable and if they have a problem they can be replaced in a finger snap. Reply

Thread

Link

Random question from someone who doesn't know a whole lot about the film industry's internal workings:



Is there a separate women's film workers union? I know there are advocacy groups but is there anything with real organizational power, like the writers' guild? Do you think such a thing would be helpful or practical? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, there isn't, though women in those fields have agitated for them.



I'm mostly familiar with the DGA (director's guild of America) and a lot of women have specifically called out their union for fucking them over, particularly women of colour.



About two years ago the DGA said it would fight for more minority directors but minority directors was 1 category that included both poc and white women. When woc pointed out that this system gave advantages to white women and moc they were shut out and ignored.



Paris Barclay the DGA president also has made comments about how since he is black and gay hiring him is just like hiring a women and he's also said he can name about 10 wonderful women directors which is pretty awful. I sincerely believe he doesn't care about working to support the women of his union. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I love her so much. Can't wait for The OA season two ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

This was a great (and depressing) read. I really like her, and I am glad she decided to speak out, too. Reply

Thread

Link

Great and heartbreaking read. :(



I wish more people were calling out Clooney/Afflecks/Damon and other men in HW. Not just people on the outside or conservative jerks on twitter.



Edited at 2017-10-23 05:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This was a fantastic post.



And are we ever getting a season 2 Brit? Reply

Thread

Link

Wow. She's just so awesome and eloquent and smart. The part about her encounter with Harvey made my eyes well up. Reply

Thread

Link

she's always been such a babe in every way tbh. i love her. Reply

Thread

Link

This is a great article, and also to point out that Arbitrage is an excellent movie if you have not seen it. She plays the daughter of Richard Gere's character. Underrated film imo. (The East is also good). Anyway, her remarks on the economic system applies to essentially every industry, for the most part. Reply

Thread

Link

Richard Gere is oscar worthy in Norman tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link