Brit Marling Writes About Harvey Weinstein and Consent

Some interesting notes:

  • She originally studied economics and briefly worked at Goldman Sachs before delving into acting

  • Became frustrated with the Hollywood casting process and quit auditioning to create her own material

  • Met with Weinstein in 2014 after her Sundance successes, was also propositioned by him with alcohol, massages and showers

  • Notes how women (especially WOC) barely have any power in Hollywood filmmaking and often fall prey to the Weinsteins of Hollywood because the men have power both artistically and financially over them

  • Gives interesting econ history of how women have been systematically economically and legally disadvantaged

  • Notable quote: "The real danger inside the present moment, then, would be for us all to separate the alleged deeds of Cosby, Ailes, O’Reilly, or Weinstein from a culture that continues to allow for dramatic imbalances of power. It’s not these bad men. Or that dirty industry. It’s this inhumane economic system of which we are all a part."

Source
