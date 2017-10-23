Brit Marling Writes About Harvey Weinstein and Consent
- She originally studied economics and briefly worked at Goldman Sachs before delving into acting
- Became frustrated with the Hollywood casting process and quit auditioning to create her own material
- Met with Weinstein in 2014 after her Sundance successes, was also propositioned by him with alcohol, massages and showers
- Notes how women (especially WOC) barely have any power in Hollywood filmmaking and often fall prey to the Weinsteins of Hollywood because the men have power both artistically and financially over them
- Gives interesting econ history of how women have been systematically economically and legally disadvantaged
- Notable quote: "The real danger inside the present moment, then, would be for us all to separate the alleged deeds of Cosby, Ailes, O’Reilly, or Weinstein from a culture that continues to allow for dramatic imbalances of power. It’s not these bad men. Or that dirty industry. It’s this inhumane economic system of which we are all a part."
Damon was on the defensive and was like all i heard was that he was a bully and that if you survive making a movie with him you can survive everything. And that weinstein was a womanizer but that it wasn’t his business. And that he had signed a 3 picture movie deal with him after good will hunting and then didn’t work with him again? And that miramax was the place to go to make good movies in the 90s. But then he admits he knew about gwyneth paltrow because ben told him but that he had heard she had handled everything herself and that they both worked with weinstein on talented mr ripley and that she was essentially first lady of miramax and was treated very well by weinstein and was friendly with him. So in like 3 minutes he contradicted himself and it’s so obvious he knew and didn’t care despite his wife and 24 million daughters
Per THR: As for what he hopes to do to be a part of the "major change," Damon quips, "I've been in the business for 20 years. I know a lot of great men in this business and men who don't use their power in that way. I like to feel that I've always done that and that women have always felt safe in the environments I've worked in and the men that I've worked with, the George Clooneys and the Steven Soderberghs [where] the workplace is sacred and valued and equal and fair."
It's ok, he knows good guys too! Not like they tried to stop it.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/22/us/campus-sex-assault-mothers.html
“How many times have I told you, you need to keep it zippered,” she said she told him.
She described herself as a lifelong Democrat and feminist who went to college in the 1970s at the height of the sexual revolution and women’s liberation movements. Her husband and their two sons were “super respectful” of women, she said.
“We don’t really need to teach our sons not to rape,” she said.
“We don’t really need to teach our sons not to rape,” she said.
i'm so sickened by how far reaching harvey weinstein's abuses were. he really made it a point to terrorize every young actress. may he never be allowed back into hollywood or be allowed to occupy any position of power again.
Mte. That's what annoyed me so much about Julia Roberts' being dismissive of pay equity in the industry. Money is power and those who don't have it will always be exploited.
This really does apply to all fields though. Will things really change if more women are in power though? Because I feel like the women who DO rise to the top, get there because they play the same game as many men. That is, they're cut-throat, ruthless, ambitious. I wish feminine qualities weren't so devalued.
Dozens of woman came forward as his victims but NONE goes to the police and press CHARGES!!??
Just in regards to the film industry, how are women supposed to come forward when men make up over 90% of the directing positions, around 80% of the producing roles, and around 70% of the acting roles? This isn't even mentioning crew. Everywhere women are told they are expendable and if they have a problem they can be replaced in a finger snap.
Is there a separate women's film workers union? I know there are advocacy groups but is there anything with real organizational power, like the writers' guild? Do you think such a thing would be helpful or practical?
I'm mostly familiar with the DGA (director's guild of America) and a lot of women have specifically called out their union for fucking them over, particularly women of colour.
About two years ago the DGA said it would fight for more minority directors but minority directors was 1 category that included both poc and white women. When woc pointed out that this system gave advantages to white women and moc they were shut out and ignored.
Paris Barclay the DGA president also has made comments about how since he is black and gay hiring him is just like hiring a women and he's also said he can name about 10 wonderful women directors which is pretty awful. I sincerely believe he doesn't care about working to support the women of his union.
I wish more people were calling out Clooney/Afflecks/Damon and other men in HW. Not just people on the outside or conservative jerks on twitter.
