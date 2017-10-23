See Frank Ocean's Visual Diary of 2017

tell me he is dating matthieu charneau and i will lose my mind Reply

what is with him and these French guys Reply

idk but he is living his best life, i've had a crush on matthieu for yrs Reply

ya. He's cute Reply

Willy Cartier is so fucking gorgeous though. Reply

I was wondering if that was him! get it Frank, he's hot af. Reply

https://www.instagram.com/memo_gman/?hl=en idt he's dating him unless he has moved on from this guy he was with him in september but they might have broken up or it was never serious etc Reply

“If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen." Well that’s no one then, haha. Reply

my boyfriend (possibly soon to be not) is obsessed with him. he seems so pretentious all the time. Reply

i love him sfm. will never forget seeing him live this summer, it was simply incredible. <3



and so thaaaat's why spike jonze was filming the show (and others after mine iirc), we'd been wondering abt what it would be for! Reply

Hello to the guy in the Gojira shirt. Gimme your shirt. Reply

I adore him. Reply

he's so boring, dumb, and artistically hollow, but ofc people who don't know any better eat this shit up.



still with his sugarbaby?



Edited at 2017-10-23 06:19 pm (UTC) Reply

says the Taylor Swift stan Reply

Sexy king, let me bookmark this and check it out when i'm less busy. Reply

I'm going to take Frank's optimism for 2018 and his thirties and run with it. I also turned 30 this year and I'm feeling rather ho hum about it. Looking forward to looking through the rest of photos later today! Reply

Stop! I love!! Need that cover with the eye sunglasses. Reply

Him and the Weeknd just don't do anything for me.



I don't understand their hype or their aesthetic. Only a couple of songs are catchy enough and the whole album goes to waste. Reply

frank is so fake deep lmao Reply

literally



blonde had literally no impact after that excessive wait. sad! Reply

