See Frank Ocean's Visual Diary of 2017
in photos: frank ocean's visual diary of 2017: https://t.co/WAD7r06KGs pic.twitter.com/oGfGcJHBpT— i-D (@i_D) October 23, 2017
The 32-page shoot features Frank, his team, and Spike Jonze.
"You can answer a lot of questions with 'Yes.' But you can answer many more with 'No.' No is run of the mill. Yes is a gem. Whenever I feel alone I watch live television, something about it being okay on their end makes it okay on mine. Onstage one in-ear is my mic feed and the other one is a Tim Ferriss podcast. I go long periods without talking but I raise my voice when the people on the phone are in loud places. I've never given my fans nicknames because the ones I think of are embarrassing. I'm world famous. I had peace in my twenties. Big Pharrell praying hands those weren't mutually exclusive. If you want to make your 30s sound appealing just mention 'sexual prime.' Re: the photos... as Karl Lagerfeld would say they 'came to me in a dream.' Summer two thousand and seventeen. We leaned into it. Bananaberry flavored candies at the bottom of the cup. I'll never know why or what's with campouts for Szechuan sauce at McDonalds. But I'm way into it. Issa Dreamworld. If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen."
and so thaaaat's why spike jonze was filming the show (and others after mine iirc), we'd been wondering abt what it would be for!
still with his sugarbaby?
I don't understand their hype or their aesthetic. Only a couple of songs are catchy enough and the whole album goes to waste.
blonde had literally no impact after that excessive wait. sad!