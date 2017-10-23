ONTD Roundup

i'm done with this week Reply

I've seen this gif before and it makes me cry inside. Reply

omg... the clean up must have been a chore :/ Reply

I would've made the driver do it since he's the one who created it. Reply

Lmao the guy putting his hand in his mouth in shock would be me. Reply

these poor guys Reply

lmao Reply

Woah, I missed the post about Ewan splitting from his wife... Reply

I love that Brenden put that posts in that order in the round up. It made me crack up. Reply

Haven't made it to one of these forever. Funny how working from home means missing more roundups. I can't believe it's already been over 2 weeks since my hip surgery! Reply

how's your hip and general health bb? have you been enjoying good trash tv? Reply

It's ok! Still pretty sore, so it's hard to tell if the surgery helped lol. I should be able to start walking without crutches this week and I get my stitches out tomorrow, so that's exciting. I actually haven't watched as much trash tv as I had hoped :( Maybe I'll make up for it today Reply

hope you are recovering nice and fast bb xx Reply

hope you recover fast <3 <3 Reply

where in the world do you guys meet people? bumble and tinder in my area are garbage Reply

For platonic? I signed up for meetups, but I never go. I'm too scared. Reply

through friends, bars/when i'm out and about Reply

Tinder is pretty popping where I’m at but I’m in nyc



Meetup.com seems cool

Hey!Vina for friendships

Also the app inner circle Reply

Ok. Downloading Hey!Vina. Have you met anyone from it? I have no friends. lol Reply

tinder for hookups



through friends and events and stuff when i'm looking for something more serious Reply

My bestie is using Coffee Meets Bagel and she's had success. Surprisingly no annoying and gross men! LOL Reply

i have no idea. i need suggestions. and a desire to go through the process of vetting people Reply

I agree about Tinder and Bumble where I am too. Meetup has helped me meet some platonic friends so I’m hoping going out w them I can meet some guys. Reply

Back alleys usually. Reply

I did a 40 mile bike ride yesterday and I feel so accomplished to be honest. The temperature was in the 60s so that made it manageable. The last 7 miles or so were ~difficult~ because there was alot of hills but I came through and could have done another 20 miles tbh.



Yay me! Reply

Daaaamn great job bb! Send some of those temps down south please! Reply

Work those thighs bb! Reply

my bike could never make it that far. i need to buy a new one but i'm attached. Reply

great job bb! Reply

Hope you are all enjoying an actual fall and not the 90-degree nonsense down here in Florida, fam! Look at the jack-o-lanterns my husband and I did last night, y'all! Mine is the Eleven, DUH. But to his credit, I used a stencil and he did not.Hope you are all enjoying an actual fall and not the 90-degree nonsense down here in Florida, fam! Reply

They're both really good! Reply

Nicely done!



What lighting did you use for the pumpkins?



Edited at 2017-10-23 04:37 pm (UTC)

Wow, those are awesome! Reply

Those are so cool! Reply

oh those look great! my husband and I carved pumpkins last week and they began to rot within 2 days. apparently you are supposed to spray hair spray or something on the insides...yeah didn't know that + 80 degree temps they didn't last long! Reply

Those are awesome!! Reply

wow you are great! Reply

That's so cute. I've never carved a pumpkin. What stuff do you need? Reply

What kind of tools did you use? Also, they are awesome. Reply

Okay, these are amazing!!! Any tips? Even with a stencil, I start stabbing it and just comes out a mess. Reply

Those look great!!



We've had 70 degree weather here in WNY and it's been lovely. Today seems to be the last nice day we're going to have though, it's supposed to start getting cold out and I'm already depressed about it. Reply

pic is our jack-o-lanterns. his is on the left and he said it's a "fire fox" (har har) and mine is the mummy companion pumpkin since i'm making myself a mummy costume this year. mummy 2.0 because i did one years ago and it was cheaply made (i didn't have a sewing machine at the time) and it was basically falling off me by the night's end. one of the cokehead fags i was hanging with said i looked like a used tampon. he wasn't wrong! LoL



Edited at 2017-10-23 06:51 pm (UTC) it's beautiful as usual here in new mexico with the fall leaves everywhere. my partner and i are probably going to take a day trip to colorado this coming weekend and for sure we'll have to drive through taos and get some pics of the aspens.

pic is our jack-o-lanterns. his is on the left and he said it's a "fire fox" (har har) and mine is the mummy companion pumpkin since i'm making myself a mummy costume this year. mummy 2.0 because i did one years ago and it was cheaply made (i didn't have a sewing machine at the time) and it was basically falling off me by the night's end. one of the cokehead fags i was hanging with said i looked like a used tampon. he wasn't wrong! LoL

Finally the wedding is over Reply

Yasssss been waiting for this to brag about how I managed to go from 0 & dudes not looking for anything to 3 at the same time lmao

all are good kissers and the one that doesn't live in my city (ofc) is the switch of my dreams. April can't get here soon enough.



And i bought my ticket to Barcelona for December! Reply

How do you do it bb? Reply

lol i have no idea. one guy i met at a friendsgiving dinner and he asked my friend for my number. and the other two i met online but it was mostly cos i wanted to go out for food (which i was clear about) but we ended up hitting it off and yeah. i just got lucky tbh. Reply

i feel like once you start you just pop. like you're exuding some kind of sexual chemistry and people are drawn to that. in my experience, it's either NOTHING or multiple things happening at a time. no in between. Reply

Lmfao I love that. Usually how my love life goes. Zero guys to multiple guys at once .. it’s fun Reply

lol that always happens to me. i go months without a date and then suddenly 3 tinder matches are tryna holla at once. Reply

This is awesome.



The same is true of me too. I swear, its something about certain times of the year that makes me more open or something...I dunno. Reply

Also someone needs to make a post about John Stamos getting engaged, I'm too lazy but we need to discuss. Reply

who is she? Reply

I’m gonna say she’s prob a young model inher 20s/early 30s Reply

Perfection tbh, I stalk her Instagram lol. https://www.instagram.com/caitlinskybound/?hl=en Reply

shes an actress. her biggest role was a few episodes of the vampire diaries Reply

She's 31 it won't last long so we don't need a post. Reply

As an excuse to talk more about the time he helped rape someone? Reply

There's something about a 54 year old man proposing at fucking Disney World (or Disney Land?) that KILLS me. Reply

I have a Halloween party to go to on Friday and I need last minute Halloween costumes ideas, I honestly don't know what to do. Help ONTD! 😩 Reply

A Scooby-Doo character? Zombies always seem pretty easy, too. Reply

My coworker is going as Flashdance



Just get a giant sweatshirt, cut the collar off, and wear leg warmers



Maybe a giant curly wig Reply

I actually really want to go as your icon, but the face paint seems like a lot of work! Reply

hot dog Reply

Until I changed my mind, I was going to be "arm candy" - dress red-carpet sexy/glam and then wear long opera gloves with pieces of candy glued all over them. Pretty easy. Reply

Pull a Jim Halpert.



Put three holes on your shirt and say you're three-hole punch "trendsmational"



Or put 'Book' on your face and say you're Facebook.



Or put a nametag on with a different name and say you're that person. lol



Edited at 2017-10-23 05:09 pm (UTC)

i went as a bath loofah last year.



super easy. i just bought tulle and elastic at a local fabric shop. Reply

A lot of my friends are going as eleven from Stranger things because its fairly cheap and easy to throw together. Reply

I once wore a t-shirt that said "Happy Halloween" and a black cape and told people I was the Spirit of Halloween.



Other lazy ideas: get a witch hat/cat ears and wear all black, paint your face green and say you're an alien, wear a white sheet and a top hat and be a fancy ghost. Reply

black cat Reply

My go-to is always Pippi Longstocking. Reply

indie pop / 2007 Reply

This weekend I saw a bunch of gay movies, including a lesbian movie starring Constance Wu. And omfg it was the fucking worst. The movie's about Constance's character Andie getting married to Lu, and they're having this bachelorette party and at one point Lu reveals that she's never had an orgasm (pfsh so unrealistic, it's not like she's straight) and shit hits the fan.



At one point, Andie's upset that Lu never told her about never having had an orgasm, so Andie's best friend Josh confronts Andie and goes, "Andie, you're selfish and you never notice anything unless it's convenient for you. Like the fact that I've been in love with you for 30 years." He says this at her bachelorette party! And the worst part is that even though Andie gets mad at him for springing this on her, the narrative frames it so that we're supposed to be on Josh's side and see that he has a point, and that it's somehow okay that a) he blames Andie for never noticing his crush on her and b) he told Andie about this at her bachelorette party. Straight men are the fucking worst.



Oh, and way too much time is spent on Lu's sister Nikki hooking up with Josh. I came to see a gay movie, keep your het romance out of it, ty.



Edited at 2017-10-23 04:33 pm (UTC)

...Did a man direct that movie? Reply

A woman wrote and directed it. She's married to a guy, so at the very least she's not gay lmao. Reply

Ugh. Like, a perk of being teh gay is that you get to be blind to the feelings of the straight men!



I'm into Constance playing gay though, I found that Dimension 404 episode she was in super cute. Reply

The Feels? I remember when they were crowdfunding, it sounded interesting, I'm sad it turned out to be bad. Reply

sounds awful, sorry. <3 the bar is low already but gay movies being like, crushingly disappointing always sucks. Reply

Wow, what garbage D: Reply

Oh nooo, I really wanted to like gal Constance Wu :( Reply

oh is that the movie that had a gofundme? glad i never contributed then... Reply

I think I remember seeing the Kickstart/GoFunMe/whatever it was for that movie Reply

i missed school today bc i was feeling a bit nauseous this morning, but in all honestly i could just have gone a bit later during the day, and now i feel guilty abt it & a bit apprehensive abt tomorrow lmao.



also, i watched An Open Secret this afternoon. jesus. fucking. christ. :((( Reply

I’ve done that before. Let go of the guilt and enjoy your day off! Everybody deserves a day off occasionally:)



Edited at 2017-10-23 05:12 pm (UTC)

haha thanks :) <3 Reply

I'm so cranky at my coworker. I handle insurance premiums, banking changes, all that stuff. My coworker updated banking information for a client, but didn't inform me, so the person is six months behind. Now he's decided to cancel because of it. This happens way too much. Reply

