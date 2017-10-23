ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, October 22, 2017:
happy monday everyone!
Meetup.com seems cool
Hey!Vina for friendships
Also the app inner circle
through friends and events and stuff when i'm looking for something more serious
Yay me!
Hope you are all enjoying an actual fall and not the 90-degree nonsense down here in Florida, fam!
What lighting did you use for the pumpkins?
We've had 70 degree weather here in WNY and it's been lovely. Today seems to be the last nice day we're going to have though, it's supposed to start getting cold out and I'm already depressed about it.
pic is our jack-o-lanterns. his is on the left and he said it's a "fire fox" (har har) and mine is the mummy companion pumpkin since i'm making myself a mummy costume this year. mummy 2.0 because i did one years ago and it was cheaply made (i didn't have a sewing machine at the time) and it was basically falling off me by the night's end. one of the cokehead fags i was hanging with said i looked like a used tampon. he wasn't wrong! LoL
all are good kissers and the one that doesn't live in my city (ofc) is the switch of my dreams. April can't get here soon enough.
And i bought my ticket to Barcelona for December!
The same is true of me too. I swear, its something about certain times of the year that makes me more open or something...I dunno.
Just get a giant sweatshirt, cut the collar off, and wear leg warmers
Maybe a giant curly wig
17 Costume Ideas For Lazy Halloweeners Who Forgot To Plan Ahead, Again
17 Clever Halloween Costumes For Anyone With A Prime Account And A Dream
31 Costumes You Can Easily DIY From Amazon With Three Items Or Less
Put three holes on your shirt and say you're three-hole punch "trendsmational"
Or put 'Book' on your face and say you're Facebook.
Or put a nametag on with a different name and say you're that person. lol
super easy. i just bought tulle and elastic at a local fabric shop.
Other lazy ideas: get a witch hat/cat ears and wear all black, paint your face green and say you're an alien, wear a white sheet and a top hat and be a fancy ghost.
Song of the Day: Dylan Mondegreen - Wishing Well
indie pop / 2007
At one point, Andie's upset that Lu never told her about never having had an orgasm, so Andie's best friend Josh confronts Andie and goes, "Andie, you're selfish and you never notice anything unless it's convenient for you. Like the fact that I've been in love with you for 30 years." He says this at her bachelorette party! And the worst part is that even though Andie gets mad at him for springing this on her, the narrative frames it so that we're supposed to be on Josh's side and see that he has a point, and that it's somehow okay that a) he blames Andie for never noticing his crush on her and b) he told Andie about this at her bachelorette party. Straight men are the fucking worst.
Oh, and way too much time is spent on Lu's sister Nikki hooking up with Josh. I came to see a gay movie, keep your het romance out of it, ty.
I'm into Constance playing gay though, I found that Dimension 404 episode she was in super cute.
also, i watched An Open Secret this afternoon. jesus. fucking. christ. :(((
