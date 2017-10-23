Star Trek: Discovery renewed for 2nd season
Star Trek: Discovery - Renewed for a 2nd Season https://t.co/llOEGOboaB pic.twitter.com/tPudAFJrxi— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) October 23, 2017
CBS All Access has renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a 2nd season.
The mid season finale of the first season will air on Nov 12th and will return with the remaining 6 episodes in January.
Mte
I guess they really did make it so!
And are the writers just writing this shit high as hell or something because "groovy" really?
The whole ep was weird.
Plus there was a side plot about Lorca sleeping with the Admiral and then her getting sent away for her eventual death and Lorca being all like "shrug" about it which isn't helping his character at all.
You could skip this weeks ep and be better for it.
Oh and Stamets threw in a "groovy" for absolutely no reason at all.
But can we get the fucking show off CBS All Access and air it live on TV tho. And for the love of all that's holy make Michelle Yeoh a series regular