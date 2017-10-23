Star Trek: Discovery renewed for 2nd season

Yay! Just clean up your act and make stuff more Star Trek-y Reply

Great! I love it! Reply

lmao right Reply

Mte Reply

I guess they really did make it so! Reply

I haven't watched past the 2nd episode, does it ever get past Michael's personal drama and shift to actually exploring space and new cultures/ideas like the other series? Reply

no. it's michael's drama set against war with klingons every single episode. it's become tedious very fast. Reply

How disappointing, and how sad that they can't come up with ideas besides that. Reply

I still can't get over last nights episode and thank god I was drinking heavily to make it through. It was by far the worse episode so far and if they wanted to do a filler episode that had nothing to do with the main episode, that was a perfect opportunity to finally do an away mission and let us meet a new race or a new planet or something. Instead we were stuck with a really boring Sarek in danger episode.



And are the writers just writing this shit high as hell or something because "groovy" really? Reply

What were your problems with it? Don't be afraid to spoil me lol. I was considering catching up but I've been getting less and less impressed with every episode that's come out. Reply

It was essentially a Sarek / Michael episode. Sarek is in danger and Michael has to get him rescued. It was long and added nothing to the main plot other than Sarek pushed to get Spock in the science academy over Michael and there was a lot of Nightmare on Elm Street type fighting in dreams happening which was weird.



The whole ep was weird.



Plus there was a side plot about Lorca sleeping with the Admiral and then her getting sent away for her eventual death and Lorca being all like "shrug" about it which isn't helping his character at all.



You could skip this weeks ep and be better for it.



Oh and Stamets threw in a "groovy" for absolutely no reason at all. Reply

I feel like they should have waited to make this decision to see if anyone remembers it after the break. Reply

I'm excited. I know the show has problems, but I still care enough to want more. Every Star Trek has struggled at the start. I am confident this show will smooth things out soon. Reply

Me too, I'm really hopeful that things are gonna improve. This cast really is amazing, the writing just needs to catch up to the talent of the show's actors Reply

This weeks ep though, like that was rough to sit through. Reply

ikr, grouchy ONTD haters are KLINGON SYMPATHISERS. Reply

YASSSSS this is exciting news! I hope the writers are able to work out the kinks in the story now, knowing that they've been renewed. There are lots of issues with the writing but I really have high hopes that things will get better, there's so much potential.



But can we get the fucking show off CBS All Access and air it live on TV tho. And for the love of all that's holy make Michelle Yeoh a series regular Reply

I think s2 has every chance of being a huge improvement on 1, and 1 is good, even if it doesn't quite live up to a decade plus of Trekkie expectation Reply

I totally agree. I know I've been nit-picky af about the show in the preview posts but for me personally, the show isn't *bad*. There are things that don't make sense and issues to work out but it's nowhere near as bad as the first season of TNG or Enterprise. I remain hopeful for improvements and I'm really excited to see where everything goes. And I'm happy for the cast, especially Sonequa. She's amazing. Reply

I'd be OK with them doing their own thing and being a bit non Trek in some ways if the writing was stepped up a lot but they need to put in some work on that over the hiatus. Reply

