Sean Young claims sexually harassed by Warren Betty and Barbra Streisand shamed her




Actress Sean Young claims she was fired from 1990s Dick tracy because she turned down Warren Betty 's sexual advances .

She went to audition for 1996 movie The mirror has two faces ,Barbra Streisand told her " I think It's disgusting that you talked to the press !"


She also revealed that Harvey Weinstein exposed himself to her while making movie "Love Crimes" .

ONTD

