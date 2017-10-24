Sean Young claims sexually harassed by Warren Betty and Barbra Streisand shamed her

Because of her history everyone is going to be calling her a liar of course. But I believe her. Reply

Warren Beatty has always been hideous and I remember reading years ago he preyed on Halle Berry.



Sean is one of the most beautiful women to have ever exsisted and I believe Barbara said something like that to her.



Also Sean told Harvey to not show the thing around b/c it wasn't pretty at all, you should add that to the post! Reply

I've never liked Streisand. Reply

she seems to have a complex tbh.



i get the feeling she likes being one of the boys~ but that's just what i think about her, idk anything to support that. Reply

I totally believe her tbh. Given by her history that she was like basically fucked over by Hollywood. It chewed her up and spit her out. She may be messy but she really went through a lot.



She was perfection in Blade Runner and her well-kept secret comeback in BR 2049 is forever iconic. QUEEN Reply

what happened to her? i don't know much about her Reply

She's famous for being fired from multiple movies, including Raiders of the Lost Ark and Batman. She's also been arrested a couple of times for harassment Reply

She's mentally ill and abuses alcohol. As the person above said, she's been fired from sets and has acted strangely in public. She also stalked James Woods after their affair ended, or at least that is what he claims. She's made this claim about Beatty before. Reply

I was legit shock when I realized it was her. Reply

Same, tbh she's probably messy BECAUSE she went through a lot. :( Reply

When people started talking about women being blacklisted because of x, y, z...I immediately thought of her. Reply

thanks for the spoiler lol Reply

What happened to Sean Young’s career is a travesty. Male actors who have done any number of extremely shitty things continue to work, meanwhile Sean simply being outspoken, ambitious, and maybe kind of kooky (the Batman incident) should not have meant the end of a decent acting career.



Also, Warren ain’t shit and i can absolutely believe that this happened. Wasn’t he dating Madonna at that time too?



Disappointing about Barba too....wtf



Disappointing about Barba too....wtf

Never forget



In her memoir, "You'll Never Eat Lunch In This Town Again," producer Julia Phillips claimed that in the mid-1980s, actor Warren Beatty offered a threesome with her and her 13-year-old daughter, Kate. Julia replied, "Sorry, Warren, we're both too old for you." Reply

I remember Drew Barrymore’s mother saying something similar in her tell-all, that Warren approached her about wanting to have a threesome with her and Drew :( Reply

Disgusting Reply

Absolutely disgusting Reply

Omfg VOMIT. Reply

whaat in the fuuuuck. he should diaf seriously. Reply

wtf D: Reply

just boys bein boys. another one who's way past his due date. g reaper, come collect.



Edited at 2017-10-23 05:05 pm (UTC) Reply

... fuck Reply

no wonder he was so close with polanski 😷 Reply

That is fucking disgusting Reply

Another POS old fuck who has lived well past his expiration date. Reply

Fucking gross. Reply

jfc, he & Shirley are so fucked up Reply

omfg this is fucking atrocious Reply

this is actually so believable considering her past tbh Reply

And that's why we didn't hear from Sean Young after Blade Runner. Reply

Sean has said and done some pretty questionable things, but I believe her about this (and what she said about Weinstein as well). I hope people can take her seriously about these claims because she deserves to be as believed as much as anyone else. Reply

Firing someone for refusing to fuck you? In a perfect world this would disgrace Warren Betty and his legacy. The good sis James Brown didn't lie when he said it's a man's world. Reply

I believe her. Reply

idk what her past has anything to do with her statement.



nothing she's done in the past paints her as a liar, so why even mention it? Reply

Warren Beatty is creepy and I totally believe her Reply

Ugh, disgusting. I believe her. Reply

I read about the stuff that went on between her and that shitstain James Woods recently. She got painted as the psycho (and she allegedly did do some awful things, like supposedly leaving a bloody baby doll on his doorstep because his gf had an abortion) but knowing what we know now about Woods, I am inclined to believe her stories about him harassing her, as well. Reply

Beatty bought the rights to Edie Sedgwick's story and he was to produce a film about her life. He signed Molly Ringwald up to play her when she was only 15. There were rumors that they had a relationship during that time too.



He also claims that he and Edie Sedgwick made love during the moon landing in 1969, but she was in a California hospital by that time. Reply

Molly was 18 when that happened movie almost happened. And I doubt that rumor about Warren/Molly is true, Molly and Ad-rock were dating around that time Reply

