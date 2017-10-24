Sean Young claims sexually harassed by Warren Betty and Barbra Streisand shamed her
Sean Young claims Barbra Streisand shamed her for going public with Warren Beatty sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/ntFdD8bx6r— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) 2017年10月20日
Actress Sean Young claims she was fired from 1990s Dick tracy because she turned down Warren Betty 's sexual advances .
She went to audition for 1996 movie The mirror has two faces ,Barbra Streisand told her " I think It's disgusting that you talked to the press !"
She also revealed that Harvey Weinstein exposed himself to her while making movie "Love Crimes" .
ONTD Have you ever been shamed by someone , because you did right things ?
source
Sean is one of the most beautiful women to have ever exsisted and I believe Barbara said something like that to her.
Also Sean told Harvey to not show the thing around b/c it wasn't pretty at all, you should add that to the post!
i get the feeling she likes being one of the boys~ but that's just what i think about her, idk anything to support that.
She was perfection in Blade Runner and her well-kept secret comeback in BR 2049 is forever iconic. QUEEN
Also, Warren ain’t shit and i can absolutely believe that this happened. Wasn’t he dating Madonna at that time too?
Disappointing about Barba too....wtf
Edited at 2017-10-23 04:39 pm (UTC)
In her memoir, "You'll Never Eat Lunch In This Town Again," producer Julia Phillips claimed that in the mid-1980s, actor Warren Beatty offered a threesome with her and her 13-year-old daughter, Kate. Julia replied, "Sorry, Warren, we're both too old for you."
Edited at 2017-10-23 05:05 pm (UTC)
nothing she's done in the past paints her as a liar, so why even mention it?
He also claims that he and Edie Sedgwick made love during the moon landing in 1969, but she was in a California hospital by that time.
Edited at 2017-10-23 06:02 pm (UTC)