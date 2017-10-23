Martha Broq

Sarah Silverman Meets More Trump Voters + Interviews Deray McKesson


In Thursday's "I Love You America" Sarah Silverman went to Texas and asked people to tell her stories about when they shit their pants, as a part of her quest to understand and educate Trump voters.


She also interviewed activist Deray McKesson, a BLM activist and social media personality. They discussed the BLM movement, and his vest's rogue twitter account.

Source 1, Source 2

Have you ever shit your pants, ONTD?
