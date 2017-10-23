Sarah Silverman Meets More Trump Voters + Interviews Deray McKesson
In last night's #ILYAmerica @sarahksilverman visited Texas and talked "brown states" with new friends. New episodes Thursday nights on @hulu pic.twitter.com/i9I9kpmEUd— ILYAmerica (@ILYAmerica) October 20, 2017
In Thursday's "I Love You America" Sarah Silverman went to Texas and asked people to tell her stories about when they shit their pants, as a part of her quest to understand and educate Trump voters.
Watch @sarahksilverman sit down with @deray to discuss his journey as an educator and activist in the latest episode of #ILYAmerica. pic.twitter.com/8Xv2bPQM4G— ILYAmerica (@ILYAmerica) October 23, 2017
She also interviewed activist Deray McKesson, a BLM activist and social media personality. They discussed the BLM movement, and his vest's rogue twitter account.
Have you ever shit your pants, ONTD?
They should be talking with moderates, liberals, and people who didn't vote.
... dude, take a fuck to yourself - they are worse and I know that because I’m a lesbian who was raised in a Baptist church located in a small ass racist republican city. I know them because I was one.
Haven't we all?
My fam has a lot of digestive issues so whatev tbh
And yet I watched it anyway, at least till they started talking about shit. People who choose wilful ignorance in regards to climate change should be forced to live without the benefits of science. By which I mean they should be abandoned in the woods somewhere.
hahaha if only. IF ONLY. (lolsob)
Not since I was 1 years old..
Ugh....First world problems but I feel a bit disappointed in myself that the lady I got my puppy from is a Trump Supporter. In essence its sad she cares more about dogs than basic human rights for all going by her voting history. She still checks in to see how my pup is doing, so that makes me feel ALITTLE better that she's not a puppy mill.
Either way, I really want to out this idiot Trump Supporter on Instagram who is posing as a Black person that supports Trump.