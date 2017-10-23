Sarah Silverman Meets More Trump Voters + Interviews Deray McKesson

yeah i've shit my pants and it was still funnier than sarah silverman. Reply

Thread

Link

Why are people obsessed with talking to Trump supporters? They're stubborn and have a thick skull, there is no way to make progress with them or convince them of the other side.



They should be talking with moderates, liberals, and people who didn't vote.



Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, that takes effort on part of yts to finally admit that racism still exists, tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They don't want to believe 45 was shitty towards that widow of the deceased Gold Star. His supporters would rather believe she's some golddigging, opportunistic woman than 45 is a shitty person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i truly dont understand this whole lets humanize and educate trump voters. the choice was clear. they're rats and should be burned at the stake. its like the smarter half who didn't vote for orange mammoth isnt suffering under his reign of terror. its truly remarkable how the one group that has dems back always, black women, arent part of the conversation. Reply

Thread

Link

oh i thought she was only going to do this once. Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t get the obsession of understanding someone who wants you dead... Sarah Silverman is Jewish isn’t she? Reply

Thread

Link

Yesterday a friend from school posted an article for the attention of his liberal friends. It was from an ex NPR editor who was saying those on the left need to get to know the righties because they’re not how the media makes them out to be.



... dude, take a fuck to yourself - they are worse and I know that because I’m a lesbian who was raised in a Baptist church located in a small ass racist republican city. I know them because I was one. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope he asked her why she keeps talking to his supporters Reply

Thread

Link

deray is really still all about that vest eh Reply

Thread

Link

the vest drives me crazy. like whats the point? is it just a really transparent way to try and be recognizable, at all times? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have you ever shit your pants, ONTD?



Haven't we all?



My fam has a lot of digestive issues so whatev tbh Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, yeah, my brother has Crohn's and I have mild IBS so sometimes it's just unavoidable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sarah Silverman AND Trump supporters!? Wow, what a delight.



And yet I watched it anyway, at least till they started talking about shit. People who choose wilful ignorance in regards to climate change should be forced to live without the benefits of science. By which I mean they should be abandoned in the woods somewhere. Reply

Thread

Link

I was on antibiotics that i learned too late that one of the side effects was incontinence Reply

Thread

Link

Think Trump will throw a temper tantrum about CNN's apple/banana commercial, or is calling a war widow a liar enough immature behavior for one day? Reply

Thread

Link

"is calling a war widow a liar enough immature behavior for one day?"





hahaha if only. IF ONLY. (lolsob) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link