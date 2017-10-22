ONTD Original: Justin Timberlake's history of throwing others under the bus

In 2002, NSYNC announced they were going on a "hiatus." Justin launched his solo career later that year with his album "Justified." In a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, he said that "what he did with Justified was ten times better than anything NSYNC has ever done." At the same time, he was going on the Justified-Stripped tour with Christina Aguilera and claiming that he was still writing music for NSYNC and that they could get back together... if it wasn't for Lance Bass going to space. In 2011, he said that he would have made it as a solo artist even without NSYNC. In 2014, he said that Michael Jackson wanting to do a duet with only him and not NSYNC, led him to start thinking about a solo career. In 2017, he said that he left the band because he "cared more about music than the other members" and was "too overwhelmed by the huge stadium tours."In a September 2002 interview with Big Boy on 102.7 KIIS FM, Justin said that if he could replace any member of NSYNC with a member of the Backstreet Boys, he would replace Lance Bass with AJ McLean. He also said that if he could kick any member of NSYNC out survior style, it would be Chris Kirkpatrick. In a 2011 SNL skit, he also made pretended that he had no idea who Chris was despite Chris being the founding member of NSYNC and the one who got Justin into the band.JC Chasez's biggest promotional spot for his solo album "Schizophrenic," was the 2004 Pro Bowl Halftime Show. He was supposed to sing the National Anthem and "Some Girls (Dance With Women)." The NFL thought that song was too raunchy and wanted him to do "Blowin' Me Up (With Her Love)" with the words "horny" and "naughty" edited out instead. He agreed, but then the NFL expressed worries about the choreography and clothing of the performance. He once again agreed to just wear NFL gear/jerseys and send videos of rehearsals for the NFL to approve, but the NFL just replaced him with Hawaiian dancers. JC lost his biggest promotional spot due to his bandmate, Justin Timberlake's, shenanigans at the Super Bowl despite agreeing to everything the NFL asked of him. JC ended up going to the Grammys instead to promote Schizophrenic on the red carpet and support Justin.

JANET JACKSON

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated from 1999-2002. They had known each other since they were kids on the "Mickey Mouse Club" and shared their first kiss to a Janet Jackson song. In 2000, Justin cheated on Britney with Nicole Appleton from All Saints. There are also several rumors that Justin was also cheating with groupies and back up dancers like Jenna Dewan. Britney cheated on Justin with his best friend and their choreographer, Wade Robsen, which led to the end of their relationship. Despite Justin cheating first, he trashed Britney in the press and his music to launch his solo career. Justin would talk about the sex he and Britney had to give her bad publicity, since her team had her say that she was still a virgin. And for the signature song of his career, "Cry Me a River," he uses a Britney look-a-like in his video.Justin was the BIGGEST Janet stan as a kid. He said that Janet was the reason he got into singing and dancing and even had a poster of her on his bedroom wall. When NSYNC first started out, they were also the opening act for Janet's Velvet Rope Tour.NSYNC did a cover of Janet's "That's the Way Love Goes" for her MTV Icon Special.Janet was even featured on "(And She Said) Take Me Now" from Justin's Justified album. Justin and Janet were even allegedly hooking up during this period. Tabloids talked about how they made out in front of each other at Missy Elliot's party and when asked about this incident and whether Britney or Janet were better in bed, Justin played coy.At the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show, Justin sang "Rock Your Body" with Janet and then revealed her nipple. Immediately after the performance and before the backlash started happening, Justin told Access Hollywood's Pat O' Brien, ”Hey man, we love giving you all something to talk about.” Janet was forced to give a video apology where she stated that only the bra was supposed to be revealed and that the NFL, MTV, and CBS had no idea that this would happen. She was also banned from the Grammys where she was supposed to be an award presenter. Her music was banned from the radio and her videos were banned from MTV for years as well. Her career suffered, while Justin's thrived. Some people believe that Janet and Justin were lying in their explanations when they said that only the bra was supposed to be revealed and that they were actually going for a controversial moment like Britney and Madonna kissing at the VMAs, but it backfired. Regardless, Janet and Justin should have gotten the equal amount of backlash. Justin wasn't required to film a video apology, was allowed to attend the grammys and even won the awards for best pop vocal album and best male pop vocal performance, and is now headlining the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show. Justin admitted years later that he could have come to Janet's defense more and that America is harsher on "women and ethnic people."In a 2007 song with Nelly Furtado and Timbaland called "Give it to Me", he dissed Janet in his verse:Could you speak up and stop m-m-mumblingI don't think you're getting clearIf you're sitting on the top, it's hard to hear you from way up hereI saw you trying to act cute on TV, just let me clear the airWe missed you on the charts last weekDamn, that's right, you wasn't thereIn 2016, Justin tweeted his appreciation for Jesse Williams' BET speech. A twitter user told him that he should apologize to Janet and this was his response. He deleted his tweet and then talked about how it was a misunderstanding and everyone is one race: the human race.