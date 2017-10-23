Six Things We Know From Watching Harry Styles At The BBC
1. The Reason Behind Harry's Boot Choice Is More Than Just Style
There was an incident during the early 1D days where they got mobbed by a crowd and fans pretty much stole his trainers directly from his feet and that's why he doesn't wear them anymore. Boots are not only more aesthetically pleasing, they're also harder to take off his feet.
2. Harry Proves He'd Be Great With Your Grandma
They go and play Bingo at a care home, where Harry charms the old ladies, and also try their hands at axe throwing.
3. You Definitely Won't Expect The Throwback Facts He Shares
The first song he ever remembers learning the words to is by Shania Twain and the first time he realised he wanted to be on stage was while watching the little boy in Sister Act 2 sing his "Oh Happy Days" solo.
Harry Styles At The BBC is set to air on the eve of the 1st of November. Will you be watching, ONTD?
At least he looks washed...
He's definitely not getting anything acting wise. His best bet is that Grammy lol
He’s touring in small places so he can get closer to his fans...
I hope he does that Vogue interview sometime, where they go to people's home to ask them questions, just to watch him dodge all 73 questions in like 5 minutes.
too bad i suck
AHHH i’m so excited. He has sm going for him. I think this will be interesting since Grimmy is doing the interview.
I hope he does another movie soon.
Edited at 2017-10-23 03:53 pm (UTC)
Except if you properly tie the laces on a pair of sneakers they stay on pretty tight(like people run in them so they are not built to slip off a foot). And those ugly ass boots he wears all the time are the type that you slip on and off.
Mte.
The fact that he thinks his album deserves a grammy proves how far up his own ass he truly is.
Because I listened to the album. I'll be the first to admit I find Harry sexy most of the time or that he wasn't bad in his movie debut. But I will not praise this album. But I do hope he continues and gives me something I can bop to in the future.
Harry is embarrassingly bland and there is nothing innovative, unique nor exciting about what he is doing musically. He's so reductive as an artist it's scary - even his outfits are ripped off. His success is the most glaring pinnacle of white male mediocrity in pop music since Justin Timberlake.
I listened to his album and they play it a lot at the Barnes and Noble in my city and the writing is yeah...pretty bad