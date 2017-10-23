Six Things We Know From Watching Harry Styles At The BBC

Why all this promo? Is he rereleasing his album? Going on tour again? Campaigning for an Oscar?



they didn't submit harry for an acting oscar, so it's def for the GRAMMYs. he submitted for a bunch under the rock category. Reply

I hope they do, I wanted to see that Oscar nominated tag next to his name.

He's got Kiwi coming as his next single and he's apparently already filmed the video. His US leg of the tour is done. He's heading to the UK which is probably why he's airing a BBC special.



He's definitely not getting anything acting wise. His best bet is that Grammy lol Reply

This shoe thing now made me wonder if he’s going to change his behavior on stage after that crazy fangirl grabbed his weewee :((

He’s touring in small places so he can get closer to his fans...

i'll prob watch it at some point after it airs but if there's one thing i've learned from harry's solo career, it's that his solo interviews are pretty boring and he's too elusive for it to be fun lol. Reply

I don't particularly like Nick Grimshaw, but I still have some hope that the fact that he's the one interviewing will loosen Harry up a bit. He seems less closed off when he's around friends, and at least they drag him when he deserves it.



I hope he does that Vogue interview sometime, where they go to people's home to ask them questions, just to watch him dodge all 73 questions in like 5 minutes. Reply

I think people only do those when they’re on the cover. He should be on the cover Reply

yeah but this will be the 4th interview this year with grimmy lol. it's like he only wants to work with grimmy and corden. pick someone more interesting!!! Reply

you have such a beautiful icon, I miss his long hair Reply

Harry looks uglier than usual in that gif, those bags under his eyes.... glad he got some rest. Still ugly tho. Reply

sister act 2 made me want to be a singer too

too bad i suck Reply

Same lol Reply

“While admitting he is "definitely a bit of an attention seeker", it's the music side of his career that he'll continue to focus on next. It's getting back in the studio after his world tour ends in July he has his sight set on for now, but if the right role did come up he would be happy to step back into his acting shoes.”



AHHH i’m so excited. He has sm going for him. I think this will be interesting since Grimmy is doing the interview.





I hope he does another movie soon.



Me too, I want to see him act, but I just didn't give a fuck about Dunkirk. Reply

Link

I though Dunkirk was gonna be boring af, but it was very compelling and loved that it was basically anti war Reply

I want him in films more Reply

Link

I'm all for actor Harry! Reply

Link

I need him in weird indie dramas and comedies. Reply

Link

fans pretty much stole his trainers directly from his feet and that's why he doesn't wear them anymore. Boots are not only more aesthetically pleasing, they're also harder to take off his feet.



Except if you properly tie the laces on a pair of sneakers they stay on pretty tight(like people run in them so they are not built to slip off a foot). And those ugly ass boots he wears all the time are the type that you slip on and off.



I've lost trainers in crowds before, especially if there's a shuffle and people step on the back of the shoe, so that part really didn't sound unbelievable to me. Reply

Link

Running is not the same as a person physically trying to pull your shoe off. You’re not supposed to tie sneakers super tightly anyway. After running I can still take my shoes off without untying them if I want. Reply

Link

You can't slip a Chelsea boot off someone else's foot easily... Reply

Link

They're literally marketed as having an "easy slip-on design". In my experience I've seen them slip off a foot. But tbf, it usually happened while my friend who would wear his all the time was drunk. Reply

Doesn't he wear the zipper kind? I imagine with socks those are hard to just pull off. Reply

tbh I cannot wait for this because grimmy's doing the interviewing and since they're good friends everything they do together ends up great. harry always seems more relaxed and like he has a personality when grimmy is involved. Reply

i really really like that picture. Reply

harry looks like a kennedy next to grimmy, i can see why he keeps him around Reply

lmaooo bitch Reply

Link

You heaux 😂😂 too true Reply

Link

i am a grown ass woman who kind of likes his album even tho i never listened to 1D AMA Reply

The fact that he thinks his album deserves a grammy proves how far up his own ass he truly is. Reply

Lmao what even... why wouldn’t someone be proud enough of their own work to try to get rewarded for it... like what’s even the pt of making something if you don’t think it’s worthy of smth Reply

Link

Because I listened to the album. I'll be the first to admit I find Harry sexy most of the time or that he wasn't bad in his movie debut. But I will not praise this album. But I do hope he continues and gives me something I can bop to in the future. Reply

Link

lol every musician/producer thinks they deserve one tbh Reply

This! He's not cute no more - lost that boyish cuteness a long time ago - has been serving tragic aging too fast British guy teas for a while now. His album is boring and his vocals go from mediocre to okay at best.



Harry is embarrassingly bland and there is nothing innovative, unique nor exciting about what he is doing musically. He's so reductive as an artist it's scary - even his outfits are ripped off. His success is the most glaring pinnacle of white male mediocrity in pop music since Justin Timberlake. Reply

Don't most acts that get reasonable acclaim submit themselves? Like Camilla, who afaik didn't even have acclaim, submitted every one of her songs Reply

Even 5th Harmony submitted themselves... it's what ppl who aren't as big as Drake or Kanye or Frank do Reply

Link

He didn’t submit his album. His label did. Reply

Link

lol, idk if it deserves anything (bc i don't pay that much attention to awards) but i thought it was a pretty solid album! Reply

Link

A lot of artist submit things to the Grammys I mean Little Mix, 5H, 1D all do or did. It's just a well it's worth a shot since they don't have much to lose even if they don't get nominated. I think he could get nominated if only because his team is really hungry for critical acclaim because he doesn't really have top 40 radio songs or streams working for him that his other bandmates have.



I listened to his album and they play it a lot at the Barnes and Noble in my city and the writing is yeah...pretty bad Reply

Link

Don't buy the dog pile bb. If an artist doesn't want their music submitted its typically not. Reply

Link

that shoe thing is intense Reply

still shook by that high note years and years later



Link

Its wild that he went on to join City High, date/marry/have children Claudette Ortiz. Actually both him and Robbie dated her and Robbie went on to be on a&e's Intervention as a result. Reply

Link

This always gives me goosebumps. Reply

Link

The other night I came home drunk from the bars and this movie was on TV and I watched the whole thing and at this part I started getting up and clapping like my ass was in church lmao. Reply

Link

literally just got goosebumps lmao Reply

