Russian pop star tortured and killed in anti-gay roundup
Russian pop star Zelimkhan Bakaev was arrested, tortured, and murdered under suspicion of homosexuality by Chechen authorities. This happened back in August when he was returning from Moscow for his sister's wedding but the news is only coming out now. His Instagram account was mysteriously deleted.
The UN recently held a vote for a resolution condemning the death penalty for gays and the US voted against that (along with 12 other countries, including Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia)
all because of their fucking death penalty fetish. like, get with the times, jfc. the death penalty has been abolished pretty much everywhere in the western world for a goddamn reason. and ONTD resident death penalty defenders can abstain from replying to me, idgaf abt their inhumane ass-backwards opinion.
I don't think i will ever visit Russia, it scares me too much.
adding russia to my do not travel/try to boycott list =\
why is this the timeline we live in?
Zelimkhan Bakaev was last seen on August 8 in Grozny, where he had come from Moscow for his sister’s wedding. His family say they haven’t heard from him since and have been unable to get answers about his fate.
A month later, government-controlled media in Chechnya claimed the singer had left the country and was found in Germany after two YouTube videos showed a man resembling Bakayev talking about how much he was enjoying life abroad.
However, doubt has been cast on the video’s legitimacy after some noticed that the room Bakayev was in contains Russian furniture and products not available in Germany, according to RFERL.
Obviously homophobia still exists here in the US and other first world countries, but I couldn't imagine being a gay man in places like this.
I watched the interview Chechnya president did with HBO Real Sports earlier this year... he is very cold and evil.
