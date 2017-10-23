Russian pop star tortured and killed in anti-gay roundup

I read about this! Why isn't anyone doing anything about it? Reply

Canada granted asylum to gay Chechen refugees. The US? Not so much.



The UN recently held a vote for a resolution condemning the death penalty for gays and the US voted against that (along with 12 other countries, including Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia)

this makes me so angry

FUCK THIS ADMINISTRATION.

"The United States voted against this resolution because of broader concerns with the resolution's approach in condemning the death penalty in all circumstances and calling for its abolition."



all because of their fucking death penalty fetish. like, get with the times, jfc. the death penalty has been abolished pretty much everywhere in the western world for a goddamn reason. and ONTD resident death penalty defenders can abstain from replying to me, idgaf abt their inhumane ass-backwards opinion.

I hate this godforsaken hellscape.

I mean ... have u ever been to east europe?

Honestly...Russia seems like such an incredibly hateful country. I love traveling abroad, but that is one country you couldn't pay me to visit as a gay man. I doubt there is even much outrage about this there.



Edited at 2017-10-23 02:59 pm (UTC)

same. as a gay man, I will not step foot in Russia

same. My flatmate went this summer with a bunch of friends, all gay and i was so fucking scared the whole trip thinking they would get into trouble.

I don't think i will ever visit Russia, it scares me too much.



I don't think i will ever visit Russia, it scares me too much. Reply

i def wouldn't travel there rn either tbh. and same goes for a few other eastern european countries tbh, like ukraine & bielorussia. i just wouldn't feel safe, even as a woman.



Edited at 2017-10-23 03:07 pm (UTC)

I have a very good friend from the Ukraine who is gay and the stories he tells. I don't think he will ever undo all they did to him mentally.

Chechnya is not Russia, just to be clear.

Same. My friend and I are planning to go on a trip in 2018, and she casually mentioned russia, and i just deadass told her that my lesbian ass is not going anywhere near that country.

right? i feel this way about the uae as well. my cousin works out there and my parents/sister always talk about wanting to plan a trip to see him, but they have another thing coming if they think my gay ass is tagging along

As a counterpoint, I was a bit nervous when a couple I'm friends with, who are gay and interracial, went to Poland, but they said everyone was super friendly and it was a great trip.

I met a few Russians while traveling in the UK and they were incredibly racist & talked openly about arming themselves to protect 'their own' from immigrants.

I'm a quarter russian and a quarter polish and i wouldn't visit either country.

Egypt too. It would be my dream vacation but there is just too much hatred going on right now

As a gay person who loves to travel, there's a depressingly long list of countries I can't/won't visit for safety reasons.

I live in Eastern Europe and I am still not open about my sexuality even though the situation here is not as bad as in Russia. And nope, I would never ever visit that country.

Basically there is a whole list of countries I'd love to visit for a lot of reasons but the fact it's probably too dangerous for me there means i take trips to other places. Bleh.

oh god. :(

im speechless, this is so so so horrible.

he was beautiful, this is heart wrenching

this is horrible =\

adding russia to my do not travel/try to boycott list =\

why is this the timeline we live in? Reply

Because this is actually hell.

shit, that would make sense

Link





Edited at 2017-10-23 05:00 pm (UTC)

I saw a meme not long ago that was supposed to be funny, but actually scared the crap out of me. The large Hadron Collider had an incident where it went offline in late April 2016. The whole meme was "whew! dodged a bullet on that one! Or did we?" It's tin-hatty, but maybe reality DID shift, and it was so subtle that no one knew.

saw this on twitter earlier absolutely gutted

This is horrifying.

Chechnya is a scary place

So heartbreaking. For his family to go from celebrating a wedding to losing him must be just devastating.

my bad, i deleted the comment when i went to edit it. here it is again, for those who may be curious:



Zelimkhan Bakaev was last seen on August 8 in Grozny, where he had come from Moscow for his sister’s wedding. His family say they haven’t heard from him since and have been unable to get answers about his fate.



A month later, government-controlled media in Chechnya claimed the singer had left the country and was found in Germany after two YouTube videos showed a man resembling Bakayev talking about how much he was enjoying life abroad.



However, doubt has been cast on the video’s legitimacy after some noticed that the room Bakayev was in contains Russian furniture and products not available in Germany, according to RFERL.



Edited at 2017-10-23 03:33 pm (UTC)

this is heartbreaking and really scary

I didn't know about him before this - but I feel gutted as a fellow gay man that he was tortured to death over something that was so innate within him.



Obviously homophobia still exists here in the US and other first world countries, but I couldn't imagine being a gay man in places like this.



I watched the interview Chechnya president did with HBO Real Sports earlier this year... he is very cold and evil. Reply

What the fuck

Russia is terrifying

This is so sad, and no international powers or other countries seem to care. I mean I don't expect the current US administration to do something, but I'm somewhat shocked that no one else is (at least that I've heard).

what can international powers do? Europe specifically has no interest in starting another war & one within their territory, no less - which, good! they're also not a EU member which limits most euro countries' possibilities quite a bit. realistically only Russia can intervene, and even that's complex af. the only thing we can do is grant asylum to refugees tbh.



Edited at 2017-10-23 03:19 pm (UTC)

I agree with you, granting asylum is hugely important, but I hear very little news about the continued persecution, and even those countries taking in asylum seekers aren't making a lot of noise, at least that I've heard. I could be wrong about that.

