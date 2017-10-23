Taylor Swift Teases "...Ready For It?" Music Video
- Video will be released this Thursday, October 26
- reputation is out November 10, and is reportedly the second single
- The video will likely take on sexist remarks calling Swift calculated, as Joseph Kahn tweeted: "Society is tougher on girls through critical generalizations, mostly through the cultural dismissal of female intelligence as manipulation. Remember, they burn witches."
