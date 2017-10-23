First trailer for Daniel Day-Lewis's supposed final Oscar bait, 'Phantom Thread'

That's a miracle in and of itself really, I expected her to be like 22.



Also I thought she was 40 from just looking at this trailer. Reply

And he looks like he's getting near his seventies. Whats your point? Reply

Typical... & gross Reply

Gross Reply

i don't think "confirmed bachelor" means what they think it means Reply

ikr i got excited for a second, i was like "well that's a twist" Reply

it means the person is probably never getting married or being seriously committed; they're using it correctly here. Reply

Yeah, but it's a very common "polite" euphemism for a gay man. I suspect that's where most people go with that phrase. Reply

If there's plenty of clothes (porn), I'll be here for it on a Sunday afternoon. Reply

meee tooo! Reply

It reminds me very much of "The Collection," which played last year in the UK and is on PBS in the States right now. Similar time frame, and I swear the fashion house sets look exactly the same. That said, it feels very old fashioned, and reminds me a bit of something Todd Haynes would do. Reply

I'll see it Reply

Ok I think The Master is a masterpiece, and like/love his other movies except Magnolia... but this bored me stiff.



And he is his own DP on this so that explains why it looks so drab and plain. Reply

Re: being his own DP-- that's why it looks so off. I didn't know. Reply

miss anderson has been too distracted making mediocre haim videos Reply

oh gosh, I love Magnolia. Why don't you like it? Reply

Look and sounds boring, which is a little disappointing. Reply

just looking at this trailer i thought 'mmm he's definitely not beating oldman or even chalamet this year'



bow down from hollywood with just another oscar nod, dan! you're no katherine hepburn, bitch Reply

unless Tom Hanks KILLS it (which lol he's been passed over for his last 2 best pic nominees), it really is Oldman's to lose. I swear if Jackman or some other mess steals Chalamet's nomination I will destroy all old and/or white ppl in the academy Reply

i really doubt tom hanks is gonna blow us away with yet another generic spielberg oscar-bait, but best actor looks pretty weak this year so he might squeeze into that fifth spot.



i can't see tim not getting a nomination because as said, best actor's weak as hell this year, and he's said to have a phenomenal breakout performance. if anything, he should be second to oldman this year. kind of hoping for franco to get a nod as well Reply

People are sleeping on Denzel because of the mixed reviews for Roman Isreal, Esq in Toronto. I think Denzel is still going to be a major threat, especially after seeing this underwhelming trailer performance from DDL.



Denzel himself got great reviews playing some semi-autistic Lawyer version of Rain Man (Oscar will eat that up), and they are re-editing the movie to fix complaints from Toronto.



I feel like Roman Isreal, Esq will get improved reviews after the new edit, do great box office (because Denzel usually does) and the Best Actor race will end up being Denzel vs Gary Oldman. Reply

You really want that Allen supporter to win?..... Reply

idk i think "daniel day-lewis on his final movie" is enough Reply

Oldman, Hanks and even with this fashion house story, DDL will most likely get nommed. I'm not sure the Academy is going to be as friendly with Chalamet as the critics have been. just sayin. Remember, the Oscars are not fair. I also don't think Denzel will get nommed, his movie is not going to do well enough. It's not a break out performance or the best of his career. One of these guys could sneak in, or someone else entirely:



The Gotham Award's Best Actor noms:

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

Harry Dean Stanton, “Lucky”

Adam Sandler, “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” Reply

Oh, joy. Another film about a rich, white, controlling, obsessive man. Such novelty. What innovation. 😑😑😑 Reply

Yeah, that’s pretty much my reaction to this summary. I’ll skip it. Reply

You don't understand. These true artists (men all, of course) NEED their thirty-years-junior muses to rail at, and then swoon at, over and over. You can't be a true artist without one. Reply

Every PTA film ever Reply

and they all deliver~ Reply

quite unique! Reply

I know he's going to get nominated for this so I hope he loses eventually. Reply

there's no way he's winning when people have already praised gary oldman and tim chalamet to hell and back for their performances (hell, even james franco) Reply

Looks boring, but pretty. Reply

My very first thought was to check the age gap between DDL and the leading actress. It's ONLY 28 years. I'm so tired of movies. Reply

lol Jesus Christ.



::pinches bridge of nose in pain:: Reply

get that oscar, daniel!!! deliver us from gary oldman!!! Reply

Get that Oscar, Jonny Greenwood! Reply

Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaasssssssssssssssssss Reply

Vicky looks like a mixture of Leighton Meester and Julianne Moore to me Reply

