Alyssa Milano tweets #JusticeForJane, a undocumented teen not allowed to have an abortion by US gov

this is horrific, that poor girl. Reply

Thread

Link

jfc :(

how awful. that poor girl. Reply

Thread

Link

Good for Alyssa for helping to bring attention to this.



This case has been making me so angry and like... sad? Kind of an angry sad. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-10-23 05:36 am (UTC) I don't remember what it was like to not be angry sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I don't either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





FUCKYOUFUCKYOUFUCKYOUFUCKYOUFUCKYOUFUCKY OUFUCKYOUFUCK YOUFUCKYOUFUCKYOU FUCKYOUFUCKYOU https://t.co/7xT6qGyuJt — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 23, 2017

Oh yeah, the tramp admin wants to replace birth control with a method that has a 25% failure rate and cut funding for or eliminate programs that prevent pregnancy too. Womenz are getting too spoiled with our freedom, education, and careers! Reply

Thread

Link

UUUUUUUUUUUGH. Fuck him with a chainsaw. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these dumb fucks really want to take us back to the 1850s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. White men can't stand the thought of true equality between genders or races. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He must gtfo immediately. Like, hurry the fuck up and get shit done, mueller. Like.... don't half ass or fuck this up etc please. Get to it when you guys are done and meant it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All the better to confine women to the home and bolster the military. Keeling over from a heart attack is too good for this scum. I wish him unbearable pain and immobility. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is the dumbest shit I've ever read Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHAT THE FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking christ these guys prob whack off to the handmaid's tale Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to see him and Jeff Sessions in a televised jigsaw style trap. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's crazy to me how these things are happening in "the free world" and yet people on the progressive side keep pretending being born female has nothing to do with our oppression.



Basically, if you have a pussy/uterus combo - no matter what you call yourself - you are literally fucked.

These people in power will allow an abortion here and there if they don't want to have anymore kids themselves, or if they need to keep a mistress secret. But the rest of all female people, women and trans and agender and whatever, can enjoy being bound to our reproductive systems.

This is how we've beek kept down since forever and if we don't fight back it will never end.



Edited at 2017-10-23 11:31 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These people are crazy for some many reasons. Like, even on the logistical level this method is a mess. Never mind that some people like me aren't even having sex, but are on birth control because periods. Really these men seem like the only way they want women to ensure they don't get pregnant is to not have sex, a plan I don't see really working out for them... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christ, that poor girl. :( Good on Alyssa for speaking out. Reply

Thread

Link

So true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the judge had ruled a few days ago that she could? so what exactly are these idiots thinking? if she doesn't have the baby it's murder in their eyes, but if she does, it's an anchor baby. fucking republicans man. Reply

Thread

Link

Jeff Sessions team went back and appealed:



"On Wednesday, United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the government to allow Doe to leave for the procedure. But the government appealed, and on Friday, a new court order bought the government some time: ORR now has until October 31 to transfer Doe from the shelter into the care of a qualified sponsor who will let her get an abortion. If such a sponsor can’t be found, the ACLU can return to court to seek another order requiring ORR to release Doe for the procedure." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jeff Sessions can die choking on his own severed dick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t believe this is this sort of stupid shit the JD is focusing on...I mean, considering it’s Sessions’ JD, I can but, JC...out of all the things ailing our society and system and this is what they choose to focus on. I really do hate that asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

May his eyeballs melt in the sockets. May his face start rotting off. May gangrene settle in his feet. May he segway off a cliff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck every last anti-choice sadist attempting to force this girl to give birth. Reply

Thread

Link

This is beyond appalling... I can't imagine how terrified this young woman is... Being forced into having a child while in detention. This is beyond barbaric. Between his 3 wives & his sexual Vietnam, I wonder how many abortions the orange fuckface is responsible for. Would Ivanka be forced to carry a child against her will? Or Tiffany (didn't daddy want her aborted)? Or Melania? Reply

Thread

Link

wouldn't put it past him to force them to have an abortion/keep a child they don't want (whatever suited his fancy). It's all about controlling women.



Edited at 2017-10-23 12:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I saw that somewhere earlier. That was a hell of a wild ride to read cos this was so incredibly fucked up big time omg Reply

Thread

Link

this country is a fucking nightmare Reply

Thread

Link

It really is. If things don’t start turning around by the next presidency or two, I’m gonna start looking into emigrating elsewhere. There’s just no excuse to be dealing with shit this ridiculous nowadays. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one looks favourably upon immigrants so I think you have a better chance staying put. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It truly is and I have no idea what it’s going to take to get this fucker out of the WH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poor girl. I bet it’s an incest rape fetus too Reply

Thread

Link

This world is a waking nightmare. God, I hope she gets her justice. Reply

Thread

Link

This is so fucking disgusting, this girl wanted to escape abuse and now the US government is basically abusing her by forcing her into continuing a pregnancy she doesn't want/shouldn't have to go through with.



It's beyond appalling.



Edited at 2017-10-23 06:02 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

The vile and blatant misogyny is ASTOUNDING. Reply

Thread

Link