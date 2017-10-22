Alyssa Milano tweets #JusticeForJane, a undocumented teen not allowed to have an abortion by US gov
‼️ A detained 17-year-old immigrant wants an abortion. The government is preventing her. #JusticeForJane https://t.co/JAGCdielST— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
After helping to make #MeToo trend last week in response to Harvey Weinstein's decades of sexual abuse being exposed, Alyssa Milano is now speaking out for a pregnant 17 year old undocumented teen who wants to get an abortion but is being prevented by the US Government.
Jane Doe crossed the border on September 11th (to get away from abusive parents) and was taken into custody. Since discovering she was pregnant, she has not been allowed by the Office of Refugee Resettlement in Texas to get an abortion (thanks to policies changed by Trump). On 10/18 a judge ordered the US Government to "promptly" allow Jane to get the procedure. A new court order, sought by gremlin Jeff Sessions, has allowed the ORR time to delay. Texas law does not allow abortions past 20 weeks, since Jane is almost 16 weeks they are clearly trying to buy time until it's too late.
Alyssa also recently went on Good Morning America to talk about sexual assault and the #MeToo movement started by Tarana Burke.
Trump administration is abusing its power with this case. Please read this. Please share this. #JusticeForJane https://t.co/CgOR3ToQBh— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 22, 2017
TIME TO GET LOUD. THIS IS NOT OK. #JusticeForJane https://t.co/VzlYuXSbM3— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
The Trump admin is forcing a young woman to carry a pregnancy to term against her will. And her case isn't the only one. #JusticeForJane— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
She and others have been intimidated, shamed and coerced for their decisions to end a pregnancy. #JusticeForJane— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
Abortion is a basic right & your ability to access it should not depend on your immigration status. #JusticeforJane— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
Blocking her from getting abortion care at this point is not only cruel, but blatantly disregards the ignores the law. #JusticeForJane— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
The federal government may not hold anyone hostage to force them to carry a pregnancy to term against their will. #JusticeForJane— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
.@ACLU case shows disturbing pattern of federal officials blocking young women from abortion access. #JusticeForJane— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
Preventing an immigrant woman from getting an abortion is a war on women, immigrants, and children. #JusticeForJane— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
He’s completely stripping away our rights. #JusticeForJane https://t.co/tRsKHdgpTU— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
Blocking pregnant teens from speaking to their lawyers!!! #JusticeForJane https://t.co/48hSTH4Pxy— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2017
(In response to: Email from Trump-appointed head of refugee resettlement mandating pregnant teens be blocked from talking to their lawyers #JusticeForJane)
"This was about showing that this happens everywhere. ... not just Hollywood, not just actresses." - @Alyssa_Milano to @RobinRoberts pic.twitter.com/yIvAGiOy1j— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2017
"Let's fix this problem." - @Alyssa_Milano asks people to reach out to her for suggestions and more as she helps grow the #MeToo movement pic.twitter.com/85jJIEQXnw— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 19, 2017
how awful. that poor girl.
This case has been making me so angry and like... sad? Kind of an angry sad.
Edited at 2017-10-23 05:36 am (UTC)
Basically, if you have a pussy/uterus combo - no matter what you call yourself - you are literally fucked.
These people in power will allow an abortion here and there if they don't want to have anymore kids themselves, or if they need to keep a mistress secret. But the rest of all female people, women and trans and agender and whatever, can enjoy being bound to our reproductive systems.
This is how we've beek kept down since forever and if we don't fight back it will never end.
Edited at 2017-10-23 11:31 am (UTC)
"On Wednesday, United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the government to allow Doe to leave for the procedure. But the government appealed, and on Friday, a new court order bought the government some time: ORR now has until October 31 to transfer Doe from the shelter into the care of a qualified sponsor who will let her get an abortion. If such a sponsor can’t be found, the ACLU can return to court to seek another order requiring ORR to release Doe for the procedure."
May his eyeballs melt in the sockets. May his face start rotting off. May gangrene settle in his feet. May he segway off a cliff.
Edited at 2017-10-23 12:50 pm (UTC)
It's beyond appalling.
Edited at 2017-10-23 06:02 am (UTC)