Alyssa Milano tweets #JusticeForJane, a undocumented teen not allowed to have an abortion by US gov



After helping to make #MeToo trend last week in response to Harvey Weinstein's decades of sexual abuse being exposed, Alyssa Milano is now speaking out for a pregnant 17 year old undocumented teen who wants to get an abortion but is being prevented by the US Government.

Jane Doe crossed the border on September 11th (to get away from abusive parents) and was taken into custody. Since discovering she was pregnant, she has not been allowed by the Office of Refugee Resettlement in Texas to get an abortion (thanks to policies changed by Trump). On 10/18 a judge ordered the US Government to "promptly" allow Jane to get the procedure. A new court order, sought by gremlin Jeff Sessions, has allowed the ORR time to delay. Texas law does not allow abortions past 20 weeks, since Jane is almost 16 weeks they are clearly trying to buy time until it's too late.

Alyssa also recently went on Good Morning America to talk about sexual assault and the #MeToo movement started by Tarana Burke.























