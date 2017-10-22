IAMX

Founding Marilyn Manson member Scott "Daisy Berkowitz" Putesky loses Cancer battle

After a Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in 2013, Scott/Daisy has lost his battle with cancer as of this morning.
He was a founder of the band Marilyn Manson (and the Spooky Kids) and left during the making of Antichrist Superstar. He also played with Jack Off Jill and had his own projects including Three Ton Gate. Scott was 49.

