Founding Marilyn Manson member Scott "Daisy Berkowitz" Putesky loses Cancer battle
After a Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in 2013, Scott/Daisy has lost his battle with cancer as of this morning.
He was a founder of the band Marilyn Manson (and the Spooky Kids) and left during the making of Antichrist Superstar. He also played with Jack Off Jill and had his own projects including Three Ton Gate. Scott was 49.
Stage 4 colon cancer.......horrible. R.I.P.
but also, i thought people at this point had realised the problem with framing cancer deaths as "losing a battle"
It's a complex issue within the community. If a person of lived experience wants to use that language I won't object. As someone with a colorectal cancer dx, I find it hard not to lean on the metaphors.
RIP Daisy - he was responsible for a lot of MM's sound on Portrait
I’m not too familiar w heavy metal. I did not know Marilyn Manson was the name of the band? I thought it was the stage name of the lead singer. *shrugs* the more you know I guess
Today I learned! haha