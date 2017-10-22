Founding Marilyn Manson member Scott "Daisy Berkowitz" Putesky loses Cancer battle

Stage 4 colon cancer.......horrible. R.I.P. Reply

Thread

Link

I read a study saying people are getting colon cancer younger and younger. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought you were supposed to go for your first screening at 50... and here he is at 49, dead. scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah.. my first serious boyfriend was 25 when he died of colon cancer. It's awful. :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was diagnosed at 23 with iiia colorectal cancer. I think we're going to reflect very darkly on our use of plastics and how they manage to interact with our body. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg.... :(((( RIP Reply

Thread

Link

very sad news

but also, i thought people at this point had realised the problem with framing cancer deaths as "losing a battle" Reply

Thread

Link

I've actually never heard anyone say the phrase "losing a battle" was not okay. Why? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I suppose it implies something negative about the person, like they didn't fight hard enough or something. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Check out Susan Sontag's Illness as Metaphor. The language of cancer is very destructive, constructing it as a war with winners and losers. In reality, many cancer patients need to learn how to live with their disease as curative solutions may not be viable. Constructing individuals living curatively or in remission as victors or survivors often brings incredible guilt, as we see many of our peers "fight" incredibly hard only to be constructed as victims or losers of a fight that was never winnable.



It's a complex issue within the community. If a person of lived experience wants to use that language I won't object. As someone with a colorectal cancer dx, I find it hard not to lean on the metaphors. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

:( I was just reading this post when this coma black cover came on



Reply

Thread

Link

RIP. Is he the one that people believed was Paul from the Wonder Years? Reply

Thread

Link

No, that was Manson himself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn that's young. Reply

Thread

Link

He just posted on his instagram last week, and he looked very sick.



RIP Daisy - he was responsible for a lot of MM's sound on Portrait Reply

Thread

Link

I still feel like "Portrait" is by far their best record tbh. :\ It's sad that both Daisy & Gidget are gone now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, so young. :( RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

RIP



Edited at 2017-10-23 06:50 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

:( RIP Reply

Thread

Link

man.. 4 years fighting stage 4 colon cancer. that's really rough :/ RIP, too young to go and no one should have to endure that :/ Reply

Thread

Link

RIP



I’m not too familiar w heavy metal. I did not know Marilyn Manson was the name of the band? I thought it was the stage name of the lead singer. *shrugs* the more you know I guess Reply

Thread

Link

It's both - it's uncommon for a band and lead singer to have the same name without the word "band" or "project" or something else to distinguish the band from the singer. But I just looked at the Wiki pages for both and it looks like Manson has done all his albums with his band and has never gone solo. The other example I can think of is Alice Cooper, where that's both the stage name and the name of the band, but he "went solo" in the 70s and took the name of the band as his stage name at that point, rather than them both being called the same thing at the same time. /csb



Today I learned! haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The original name of the band was Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

v good distillation of info boo! i'm going to miss this icon post-halloween, fills me with nostalgia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohhhhhhh cool, thanks for the explanation ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link