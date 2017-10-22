zoë

Oprah Visits Pelican State Prison for 60 Minutes


- In her second segment for 60 Minutes, Oprah Winfrey visits Pelican Bay State Prison to report on conditions in the "SHU" isolation unit and on a nationwide reform movement that is reducing the use of solitary confinement
- When Oprah asked a former inmate what he would say to people who believe he deserves it because he committed a major crime, he shared, "We are, most of us, going to be getting out. And it would behoove the public to begin to facilitate a healing, you know? And the healing can start with, you know a basic dignity in how we're treated."
- Inmates spend up to 22.5 hours a day in a windowless cell with only a sink and a toilet, and can spend anywhere from days to years to decades in solitary confinement. When they leave the cell for 90 minutes to go to a slightly larger box for solitary excercise, they must strip down and be handcuffed from the outside.
- Arguments against the widespread use of solitary confinement are starting to gain more media attention, and research has shown that the vast numbers of prisoners were traumatized by the experience
- Oprah also talks to Scott Kernan, who runs the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He agrees it is a form of tortue, and says "Why wouldn't we spend the resources and create an environment where th-- when they come out, they're better people than when they got here? I just think it makes all the sense in the world. It's common sense."

