Oprah Visits Pelican State Prison for 60 Minutes

Yes, lol for weed but it was when I was visiting Canada and I never got a mugshot for it so does it count? Reply

D: omg Reply

I really should write a book about my 20s 😂 Reply

Nope. And I wonder if Oprah misses her show.



I wish she would air repeats. All the way from the 80s Reply

Are they on lockdown? Why doesn't her network replay them? Does she hate her fans? so many questions Reply

It breaks my heart to think that Kalief Browder's story has just now caused them to stop using solitary on minors in NY. It's cruel and can lead to or exacerbate so many mental health issues. The entire American prison system is a horror story (not to say that scores of other counties aren't as well).



I glad that this is Oprah's next chapter, in a world of lightning fast news cycles it's good to see more thoughtful journalism. I also just love seeing her amazing hair. Her stylist should put out a hair care line. Reply

Kalief's story brings me to naked grief, raw fury and a seeking search for how I can get involved or simply support those who are. Reply

The 6-part doc about Kalief was heart-breaking. Even tho I had followed the case, there were still aspects of his story that I did not know.



And to think that the same people responsible for keeping him locked up so long without a trial have prospered/moved into higher positions and have not yet been held accountable for the things they have done is truly awful. Reply

What is the doc called about Kalief? Reply

Me and my friend got caught when we were 17. We were at the mall and my friend spotted a bag with a newly bought xbox that was abandoned. My friend suggested that we take it. I didnt even really play video games but i thought we could sell the Xbox, split the money, and then I'll have more money for Christmas presents. But once we took the bag, we made it out of one of the double doors to leave, and 2 cops came outta nowhere and handcuffed me and my friend. The bag was planted 😣😣 definitely a learning experience. Reply

lmao how bored do you have to be to plant an x-box somewhere to arrest some kids Reply

Whaaat? Wouldn’t that be considered entrapment (in the US at least)? Reply

The police sometimes leave a bait car, and the charges stick if someone steals it because they still chose to steal a car, it is not entrapment. Reply

what crime were they trying to ...stop...? Reply

That's like on COPS when they left a BMW bicycle outside of a 7-11 and not even locked up. I think they planted it specifically for the higher price tag so it would be a felony. Reply

Wtf...I mean, not that it’s arguably moral to take an abandoned bag but I’m not sure how that’s exactly illegal if literally no one’s around. It’s like finding a $20 bill and keeping it. That seems a bit...dubious. Reply

if it's just sitting out in the open how is that even legal for them to pursue? you didn't steal it from a store or a direct human. like... the logic here is crazy. fuck that PD. Reply

He ain't wrong. Norway prisons aim to repair and heal rather than punish, and it has the lowest recidivism rate in the world. in one prison the inmates have normal jobs and get to leave the prison on weekdays. Axe murderers and everything. What good does it do to treat people like caged animals and punish them for years on end. Reply

My sister lived in Denmark and told me something similar about the prisons there - that the prisoners are released for the day and then just go back to the prison on their own, which is something I don't think would happen in the US - they would not trust prisoners to come back to the prison. Reply

That would definitely not happen here. Reply

LOL no one's coming back Reply

I can't even wrap my mine around this. Reply

Rehabilitate murderers? That is just... not right wtf. Reply

Nope to murders & rapists being given a cozy prison life. Non-violent offenders, fine, but someone who causes physical & psychological harm deserves to be in prison & stay there. The point is to punish them for the damage they’ve caused & give justice to those they’ve hurt. Reply

But can you even compare what happens in one country vs. another just because one system is slightly altered to be similar?



What about education, quality of life in a country? I feel like that would affect so much & America is flopping in so many areas that it would be virtually impossible to even know where to begin. Reply

i can't believe solitary confinement is still a thing in this country. it's so inhumane. Reply

its not inhumane sometimes its needed Reply

Even if you think it's needed how do you not also see it's inhumane? IDK how that's even arguable. Reply

Actual slavery is occurring at prisons in Louisiana. America is one of the most backwards countries in the entire world. Reply

It's horrifying how badly we dehumanize prisoners in this country Reply

yeah, you can look at all the comments just above you for examples. I'm so glad I don't live in the US Reply

that's a bold ass statement to make Reply

I mean it's not at all? Reply

Except not Reply

No. I lowkey intend to keep that way I guess. Even when I had weed on me. Like, I was totally anal on my records in the past. But I ain't straight-A in school nor am an type-A. I rather have it be chill. Lemme keep it cute. Reply

I just saw this. She called out the one guy on his changing story.

I hope that guy scheduled for parole hearing gets out. Reply

I love that she covered this. It is an issue near and dear to me. Prison is meant to reform criminals. When you view it solely a a punishment, and try to make it as harsh as possible, you primarily do a disservice to the community which will be welcoming this newly hardened criminal back to their streets in a few years.



I should also point out that this tends not to be a partisan issue. Even on ONTD, which fancies itself a liberal outpost, people think nothing of demanding longer prison sentences for non-violent crimes, and hoping that the perpetrators are abused and miserable in prison. Not to mention the complete lack of quarter given to the notion of reform and second chances. Reply

I think it really depends on the crime. With drug charges (or something like prostitution), sometimes people can clean up their act but unfortunately a lot of the time addicts just go back to their old ways. I don't see people really hoping or expecting a serial killer to change though.



You are right about ONTD. With all the posts about people like Weinstein & Polanski there's always comments wishing terrible fates on them, nothing about hoping they'll reform. Reply

"You are right about ONTD. With all the posts about people like Weinstein & Polanski there's always comments wishing terrible fates on them, nothing about hoping they'll reform."



And? Reply

I agree with what you're saying, if only to help our society



But those assholes raped people. And there is so much more we don't know, surely. imo they don't need to reform, they need to cease to exist. When it comes to people who took away the rights and lives (even if not physically taking a life) of others, I believe they should have their right to live taken away tbh



I mean, that's in a fantasy world where death row doesn't take forever, isn't stupid expensive, and isn't unjust and as racist as it can definitely be



but talk of reform for people who have raped, people who molest children, people who go on killing sprees? I have a hard time getting behind that. Yet, taking into consideration the reality of the very world we live in... I guess I'd have to. If only because these assholes always get to re-enter society. Reply

Hear hear on both points Reply

agree wholeheartedly Reply

well said Reply

I once took a course about social change and we had a black man in prison skype in during a class. He was there for a violent offense but ended up reforming and getting into social justice and poetry. He just shared a few poems with us and thanked us for the work we were doing. After the chat he was supposed to follow up with us again but they revoked his privileges with the computer and revoked privileges for his family to visit him over the Thanksgiving holiday. I can't remember if it was directly related to the chat or not, but it's awful that even if they do everything "right" and change for the better, it's still an uphill battle to be treated like a human. Reply

jfc Reply

What happened to him is he okay? Reply

Idk. One of the students in the class was really involved with trying to work on prison reform and she was the one who got us hooked up with him and spoke with him a lot. She'd give us updates during class, which is how we knew all his stuff got revoked. I'd assume he is still there, but this was a few years ago. We never got to speak to him again before the class ended. Reply

our prison system is beyond disgusting Reply

I really do wonder about shows like Orange is the New Black, Prison Break, and Oz.

They dramatize things but do they actually help? Or simply stereotype prison even further? Reply

Not my proudest moment but i have been arrested for DUI...and last year i was detained for 27 hours in immigration at the border of Juarez-El Paso.... seriously i still have nightmares about it. The conditions of the facilities are such bs, there was like 10 of us in a tiny cell with a pretty exposed toilet. The food was absolute crap, there's no keeping track of time, no one really knows what's going to happen cause the officers really dont tell you anything. They lie when they first detain you saying you can make a call but i couldnt make a call for 24 hours andmy boyfriend didn't know where i was.

worst experience of my life. Reply

awe sis, this sounds so traumatic. my handcuff story won't compare but feel free to message if you're flashing back. Reply

ugh the prison system is so disgusting for so many reasons but solitary confinement is a special kind of cruel



also not your fault OP but when I read the title I didn't place that it was talking about the show 60 Minutes, so I thought the post was saying that Oprah spent an hour in prison and I was 👀 Reply

Unless you're going to give prisoners full life sentences you have to work on rehabilitating them, otherwise they're just going to come out of prison worse than when they went in. The system is fucked up, and is basically just paying lip service to the issue without actually trying to solve the problem of adequately dealing with crime. Reply

ia, a thousand percent Reply

