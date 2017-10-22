Oprah Visits Pelican State Prison for 60 Minutes
.@Oprah visits Pelican Bay State Prison to report on conditions in the "SHU" isolation unit https://t.co/uzkrrn4Y44— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 23, 2017
- In her second segment for 60 Minutes, Oprah Winfrey visits Pelican Bay State Prison to report on conditions in the "SHU" isolation unit and on a nationwide reform movement that is reducing the use of solitary confinement
- When Oprah asked a former inmate what he would say to people who believe he deserves it because he committed a major crime, he shared, "We are, most of us, going to be getting out. And it would behoove the public to begin to facilitate a healing, you know? And the healing can start with, you know a basic dignity in how we're treated."
- Inmates spend up to 22.5 hours a day in a windowless cell with only a sink and a toilet, and can spend anywhere from days to years to decades in solitary confinement. When they leave the cell for 90 minutes to go to a slightly larger box for solitary excercise, they must strip down and be handcuffed from the outside.
- Arguments against the widespread use of solitary confinement are starting to gain more media attention, and research has shown that the vast numbers of prisoners were traumatized by the experience
- Oprah also talks to Scott Kernan, who runs the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He agrees it is a form of tortue, and says "Why wouldn't we spend the resources and create an environment where th-- when they come out, they're better people than when they got here? I just think it makes all the sense in the world. It's common sense."
Source
ONTD, have you ever been arrested?
I wish she would air repeats. All the way from the 80s
I glad that this is Oprah's next chapter, in a world of lightning fast news cycles it's good to see more thoughtful journalism. I also just love seeing her amazing hair. Her stylist should put out a hair care line.
And to think that the same people responsible for keeping him locked up so long without a trial have prospered/moved into higher positions and have not yet been held accountable for the things they have done is truly awful.
What about education, quality of life in a country? I feel like that would affect so much & America is flopping in so many areas that it would be virtually impossible to even know where to begin.
I just saw this. She called out the one guy on his changing story.
I hope that guy scheduled for parole hearing gets out.
I should also point out that this tends not to be a partisan issue. Even on ONTD, which fancies itself a liberal outpost, people think nothing of demanding longer prison sentences for non-violent crimes, and hoping that the perpetrators are abused and miserable in prison. Not to mention the complete lack of quarter given to the notion of reform and second chances.
You are right about ONTD. With all the posts about people like Weinstein & Polanski there's always comments wishing terrible fates on them, nothing about hoping they'll reform.
And?
But those assholes raped people. And there is so much more we don't know, surely. imo they don't need to reform, they need to cease to exist. When it comes to people who took away the rights and lives (even if not physically taking a life) of others, I believe they should have their right to live taken away tbh
I mean, that's in a fantasy world where death row doesn't take forever, isn't stupid expensive, and isn't unjust and as racist as it can definitely be
but talk of reform for people who have raped, people who molest children, people who go on killing sprees? I have a hard time getting behind that. Yet, taking into consideration the reality of the very world we live in... I guess I'd have to. If only because these assholes always get to re-enter society.
What happened to him is he okay?
I really do wonder about shows like Orange is the New Black, Prison Break, and Oz.
They dramatize things but do they actually help? Or simply stereotype prison even further?
worst experience of my life.
also not your fault OP but when I read the title I didn't place that it was talking about the show 60 Minutes, so I thought the post was saying that Oprah spent an hour in prison and I was 👀