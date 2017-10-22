A Black women led vampire story in the works with Tribeca Studios

Please add your sources back in. Thank you. Reply

Oops, fixed it. :) Reply

oh this sounds super interesting omg Reply

starring beyonce i hope



...lol Reply

Carmen: A Hip-Hopera....with vampires! Reply

nonono bianca lawson was born 4 this Reply

yasss stunt on these melanin deficient vampires Reply

"Her melanin protects her from the sun." 👌✊



so here for this...shut up and take my money.gif Reply

this sounds like a mess but good for them! Reply

Lol mte. Like Twilight level quality, if that. Reply

That... doesn't seem interesting to me but I'm always here for more black women everywhere. I hope they cast dark-skinned black actresses. Reply

YES i want this omg Reply

WERK!!!!!! I AM HFT YES! Omg omg Reply

I'd love to see this. Reply

This doesn't sound that interesting to me, and I often watch vampire shows.



I'm not big on watching a vampire trying to parent. I generally prefer that they be older and have outlived their family, not be raising children. Reply

I *love* the idea that her melanin would protect her from the sun lol I'm down Reply

This is so awesome! I've been following Nikyatu Jusu for literal years, like I think before I started my women directors tumblr, I'm pretty sure I just randomly followed her tumblr.



She used to post moodboards and clips for this all the time I'm so happy that this is finally become a reality!!! Reply

The description is reminding me of what hoteps say when claiming black folk don't need spf lol. But I'm super hft. Reply

Also, there was a POC horror anthology out this month on some cable channel, but I can't remember the name. Reply

