A Black women led vampire story in the works with Tribeca Studios
A black vampire story selected to receive full production funding via Tribeca 'Through Her Lens' program https://t.co/KE1AJVZrRn pic.twitter.com/jKDc4Dmqn1— Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) October 22, 2017
-Nikyatu Jusu and R. Shanea Williams were winners & they will receive a production grant from Tribeca Studios.
- The winning story: Valentina, a Black vampire who can walk in the sunlight. Her melanin protects her from the sun. She meets a mysterious woman who awakens her thirst for blood. Valentina is also trying to manage her strained relationship with her twin daughters.
- Their project was selected by the three judges: director/producer Mira Nair, producer Paula Weinstein, and actress/producer Rachel Weisz.
- THROUGH HER LENS is a women's filmmaking program through Tribeca Enterprises and CHANEL. The program was created to bring diversity and inclusion to filmmaking, highlighting the work of women directors. The program helps provide funding and creative support for the filmmakers.
