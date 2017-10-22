Im clearly not smart so I found myself too caught up trying to figure things out with Rick's crying/red eye thing mixed with the dream/or the future whatever the fuck those sequences were. Listen...Im not here for a Rick death. Im feeling a lil Jack from Lost going on with this situation and I am not here for that.



Also too little Michonne imho.

i feel like he was standing over Judith's grave or something.

i loved it, tbh. of course i'm over gregory and negan's character, but maybe it'll interesting to see how he "changes" and i'm kind of hoping simon lives.

LOL there you go beth fans

all the time jumping and whatnots were confusing to me but i just have to watch the ep again cause i was half paying attention lol it was a good ep but for 100 it was kinda underwhelming. i reminded me of 6x1. but lack of michonne is gonna be killing me D''':

Meh. The episode didn't hold. my attention. What's up with old man Rick?

Felt like a regular episode to me

It was okay. Worried about Father Gabriel

lol same. never thought i'd say that

mfte

Damn it's already been 8 seasons



Stopped watching when Glenn died Reply

It was okay. I kept wanting Rick to just shoot neegan while he was standing there showboating. And then I thought Gabriel had a gun too and I wanted him to shoot as soon as we heard neegan's voice, but yeah I knew that wouldn't happen.

It's SO STUPID that he didn't shoot Negan right away. It made no sense. My suspension of disbelief does not go that far.

I was kind of bored the first half of the episode. I know TWD is sometimes kind of slow moving, but I don't think that makes for a strong premiere. It did pick up in the second part, but I'm just so over Negan and ready for him to die. Rick had horrible aim, and was not even shooting into the holes.

It was just okay, but I’ve had a screaming migraine all night so I couldn’t really focus on it. I’ll have to watch it again when it doesn’t feel like my brain is on fire.



All this aftershow is doing is reminding me how much better things would be if we could trade Negan and get all the dead folk back. Reply

Also, who else was Lori sleeping with, because a child that blond can't really belong to Shane or Rick

watching the talking dead just makes me want to watch the first season again.

The first season was so damn good!

I wonder how the ratings will go this season. I’m sure the premiere will be high but I wonder if it will drop again.



Didn’t watch and the recap didn’t make it appealing but I’ll probably check tumblr for gifs later/most of the season. Honestly there’s just too many people at this point. Reply

I hope it drops. Show needs to be put out of its misery

how many times can negan be out in the open and they DON'T SHOOT HIM so annoying

not as bad as i thought it was going to be

It was an okay episode. When all the plans started to happen I was into it, I won’t lie lol but I wasn’t loving the flash forward/dreams/whatever.



Gregory suuuucks now and forever. I did appreciate Rick’s mention of people who stand by. Being complicit even has a role in WD. The Savior who seems rational (I don’t know his name, but he was decent in past interactions with The Kingdom) is an example of that.



Father Gabriel was sort of an easy pick to get left behind. He’s one of the only characters I can think of who, when revealed to be in a closed space with the enemy while possessing a gun, would make it a question of WHAT WILL HAPPEN? Unless maybe he lost his gun, I couldn’t tell.



Loved the Maggie leadership mentions and that Hilltop stood by her. Loved Rick getting some swagger in his step and his nonchalent axe hit to release the walker on that Savior in the field.



Watching old eps during the AMC marathon I was reminded of some of the inner seasons of GOT where I’m like why did I watch hours of consistent pain for years? I’m hoping the entire WD season will be okay. Reply

