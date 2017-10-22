First five minutes of VH1's 'Scared Famous', premiering tomorrow night at 9/8c

I'm not going to watch this, but I'm excited for all the Tiffany "New York" gifs and memes that are going to pop up. She's a reality tv icon. Reply

Came here to say the exact same thing. Queen!!! Reply

Yesssss Reply

that was my exact thought as well Reply

alaska AND tiffany?? i am feeling so blessed Reply

agreed. bless VH1 for this Reply

Same Reply

Here for the original HBIC Tiffany. Reply

lmao, "Not you, you can choke!" Reply

Is this like Fear? Because..I'm there lol Reply

YAAAAASSS at someone else remembering Fear! It was so good. I used to love that show so much, and no one I've talked to about it seems to know it. Reply

Idk why MTV doesn't bring it back but with celebrities and non-famous people..genius lmao. I think that might be because it was fucking scary like..going into the hospital alone and having to wheel yourself on a gurney in a morgue where someone died with no one else in the building? I only watched it when I spent the night with my cousin lol Reply

I was just about to say it was a long-form Hellevator episode but Fear makes more sense lol Reply

lmao I NEED TO SEE THIS!!! Reply

not enough Alaska Reply

Does she get eliminated fist or something shes hardly in any of the promo material Reply

I'm watching this just for New York ❤ Reply

I may need to watch this just for New York's messy ass. Reply

vh1 is the gift that keeps giving aint it Reply

I wanted to watch this for Redman, but I don't have VH1. Is there gonna be anyone online to watch? 👀 Reply

lmfao i love Safaree, Joc, and New York (shes in a league of her own tho) as reality t.v. characters Reply

In the clip, Safaree was walking around shirtless and talking about his coconut oil. lol Reply

This cast has potential Reply

I don't know why I thought Aubrey O'Day was also in the cast. I'll definitely watch this mess! Reply

