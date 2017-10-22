First five minutes of VH1's 'Scared Famous', premiering tomorrow night at 9/8c
We've got the FIRST FIVE MINUTES of #ScaredFamous right here before the THRILLING premiere Monday at 9/8c! https://t.co/NDyDHswLpY— VH1 (@VH1) October 21, 2017
- Reality starts are living and competing in a haunted house in Savannah, Georgia
- They are competing to win $100,000 for their favorite charity
- Redman is the host
- The cast includes:Alaska Thunderfuck (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Don Benjamin (America’s Next Top Model), Drita D’Avanzo (Mob Wives), Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop), Eva Marcille (America’s Next Top Model), Miss Nikki Baby (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood), Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood), Sky (Black Ink Crew), Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Brunch with Tiffany), and Yung Joc (Love & Hip Hop Atlanta)
