Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode VI? ⚔️
ITV2's hit, saucy series challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar™.
Jordan and Jade
Dino and Cherelle
Rich and Sophii [Eliminated in the first ep]
Tian and Natalie [Eliminated in the fourth ep]
Glenn and Summer
Tom and Rhiannon
Brandon and Nic
Kai and Modina [Eliminated in the second ep]
Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep and eliminated in the fifth episode :(]
Callum and Rachel [Introduced in the third ep]
Chet and Helen [Introduced and eliminated in the fifth episode]
David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus
And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp
And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor
Things in Ancient Rome haven't cooled down since last week's drama filled episode. Bromances have been challenged and broken as the lads' strength and wits are put to the test. This week, the citizens of Rome were asked to collect their wee to wash the Emperor's laundry. Yes. You read that correctly. Apparently, people in ancient times used urine as soap. Go figure. The couples took their wee collections and washed up, having a good ol' fashion pee fight along the way.
Back in the colosseum, the lads were blind folded and ask to knock each other about with giant mallets (kinky!). Then the ladies were suspended above the cesspits as the lad-iators competed to see who could hold them up the longest.
Washing off the sweat and wee after collecting their urine to wash the Emperor's
The ladies were then suspended above the cesspits as the Bromans™ competed to see who could hold them up the longest.
Come elimination time, Jordan and Glenn were both put on the chopping block for their weak performances this week. The citizens of Rome voted to keep Jordan, and Glenn was asked to Strip That Down.m4a to his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.
Five couples remain, with only one more banishment before the Emperor's Games™ to determine who is fit to continue wearing their leather man-skirt. The epic saga continues Thursday on ITV2.
