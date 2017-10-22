Cardi B and Offset from Migos publicly break up and get back together
Cardi B and Offset temporarily broke up last night https://t.co/VxvPYPIKBL— HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 22, 2017
Yesterday Offset and Cardi B broke up. Rumor had it that she was thinking about getting back together with her ex-boyfriend Tommy who got out of prison last week.
iamcardib Peace nikka ✌🏽
But today, Cardi B and Offset appear to have figured things out and posted about it on their respective instagram stories.
It’s okay y’all Cardi B and Offset are back together🤧 pic.twitter.com/WzI26f15xO— C🥀 (@chelllseyyy) October 22, 2017
Reasons why me and Offset got into it ...I think he stoled my purple blanket 😒but it wasn’t him so I’m still looking for the suspect— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017
Naaa but on a serious note I really loveeeee my man 💏he was gifted to me from Jesus ❤️— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6
eta: YEP, can't speak too much but her stans are something fucking else.
Edited at 2017-10-23 01:09 am (UTC)
AMAZING!
its just a fucking blanket
although white girls who are crazy about cardi doesn't bother me so much. i mean, all those young chicks nowadays follow the ~baddie~ aesthetic due to instagram and kylie jenner, etc. so if they're gonna be following this style i'd rather see woc like cardi profiting of it instead of the jenners or the hadids.