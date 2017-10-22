Cardi B and Offset from Migos publicly break up and get back together


Yesterday Offset and Cardi B broke up. Rumor had it that she was thinking about getting back together with her ex-boyfriend Tommy who got out of prison last week.



iamcardib Peace nikka ✌🏽

But today, Cardi B and Offset appear to have figured things out and posted about it on their respective instagram stories.






