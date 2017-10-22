Cardi B and Offset from Migos publicly break up and get back together

i was rooting for ha before she got too messy, but her 15 minutes are gonna be up quick if she keeps this dumbass behavior up. she got booted from her hotel last night too Reply

Yeah when you’re making racket @ 1am take your loss and get out Reply

is there any reason not to believe she was racially profiled like she claims? Reply

i def believe she was profiled cuz albany is racist af but i wasn't feeling her dumping all the coffee on the floor...it was uncalled for and the ppl who had to clean it up were not the same ppl who were putting her out, trust. Reply

she lied about the nature of her encounter with nypd just a few weeks ago so yes there is reason to doubt anything she says. Reply

i think her 15 are already over Reply

I’m so over her Reply

She really wouldn't be smoking as sick as she currently is. I don't think the weed belonged to her Reply

her ex just got out of jail and i thought she was gonna get back with him for a minute. Reply

Is this the gal who was kicked out of a hilton last night? lmaooooooo

eta: YEP, can't speak too much but her stans are something fucking else.



Edited at 2017-10-23 01:09 am (UTC) Reply

exactly Reply

offset vs guy from prison 👀 @ either Reply

Rumor had it that she was thinking about getting back together with her ex-boyfriend Tommy who got out of prison last week.



AMAZING!

lmao ok but why tf would he have "stoled" her blanket anyway...



its just a fucking blanket Reply

It sounds like you've missed her stolen purple blanket saga



Lol this is killin me, esp the second pic with the blanket and the heart. Prob because I had a blanket as a kid and someone threw it away when I was 5. I was sooo mad! Reply

I mean god forbid people change and realize stuff Reply

ya cause grown ass adults are sooo young and unaware of the world that they make mistakes of this nature, bless them and their undeveloped minds. <3 Reply

not according to ONTD. they were woke from birth and who they were at 18 is who they are at 28, 38 and so on. no changing opinions or growth! Reply

People can change, but she hasn't at all in regards to this stuff. Reply

Cardi B is messy but so much of the hate she gets is racist/classist as fuck. Although I guess this is to be expected if you make it big being unapologetically ghetto. I think it's amusing how so many rich white girls are into her though. Reply

the other day i was on the bus sitting behind a white girl with the ig white version of the baddie/edgy makeup and while she was scrolling on ig all i saw was random black women, nicki minaj, cardi b, rihanna, beyonce, gabrielle union, etc. i had to bite my lip to stop myself from laughing. Reply

yes, i got to know a bunch of rich white girls from texas of all places and they were all crazy about cardi.



although white girls who are crazy about cardi doesn't bother me so much. i mean, all those young chicks nowadays follow the ~baddie~ aesthetic due to instagram and kylie jenner, etc. so if they're gonna be following this style i'd rather see woc like cardi profiting of it instead of the jenners or the hadids. Reply

Parent

her mainstream fame w rich girls is BAFFLING! but i guess people enjoy it as long as theyre not the ones treated differently for acting that way Reply

Parent

Let's not make 'messy' the new 'problematic' - call her out for what she's actually done i.e being racist and transphobic. Reply

did she go to her ex's home coming party Reply

lol you know she got that jail d while she was ~single then came back to her senses...she's a gd mess. Reply

lmao she's such a mess Reply

People who post stuff about their relationships online are so insufferable. Reply

plus they're lying most of the time. Reply

This reminds me of them high school couples who break up in first period and are back together before lunch. Reply

I saw this on TSR and knew theyd get back together the next day lmao Reply

