Are we still doing this ironic stanning of Karla around here

ppl onhere like her for real now apparently, it is the trump era

Lmao

I was surprised when I saw the tide turn



Edited at 2017-10-23 02:37 am (UTC)

the important question is: WHAT is she wearing?

mte

IKR those pants,that whole white ensamble...

i kinda think it's an improvement from that horrid red jumpsuit she had in a different show

i like "omg" so much better

Tinashe is dropping a single called Faded Love feat Future and the producer + writers are the exact same team that made OMG so antecipate that!

Tinashe really deserves better

OMG is a Bop™

me too tbh

say what you want about her, but you have to admit that her team got their shit together after CITC flopped. this song is on the radio all the time and casual listeners are really liking it. she made the right choice by ditching fifth harmony.

I agree! Although they took their sweet time with the music video. At least it's coming in two days.

I don't think they were expecting it to do so well, TBH. It was released over 2 months ago, you would think the video would have been lined up for release a few weeks after the song release.

idk anybody who knows or cares about this song or her

It helps that the song is miles better than CITC.

agreed

Not even her fan but IMO, her single songs are far more memorable than any of 5H songs post her departure.

first time she sounds actually good live

I can't believe this song is becoming a hit. I'm pressed.

she sounds good

I saw her open for Bruno Mars and she was surprisingly pretty good. But girl, what is this outfit?!

this is a bop sorry ontd

ia tbh

IA

it is. but i'm not happy about it

Basically

my exact relationship with this song

yeah mte I'm mad she's gonna have a solo hit

fucking same ugh

lmao seethe

Metí was not expecting to like it

This truth

I would admit it if I liked it but I just think it's meh

I think it would definitely be with a stronger vocalist

Nnnn succeed Kkkamila.

I feel like this song, Despacito (alternating between Bieber and original) and Reggaeton Lento Remix with Little Mix are on constant shuffle on the radio over here.

and that annoying "oooh don't act like you know me, i am not your homie" song

I unironically like this song.



I like how the audience cheered for the epic trumpet solo. Reply

i've got to admit i like this song. i don't really follow 5H or this girl.

i love this song besides the oh na na na na grating part, but this is a boring performance

