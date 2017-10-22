Justin Timberlake's 2018 Superbowl Performance confirmed

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist:



- "Lovestoned"

- 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

- "Gone" (w/ *NSYNC) — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017





I'd recommend his entire set just be him apologizing. I'd recommend his entire set just be him apologizing. Reply

& really only the 2nd part of 'lovestoned' Reply

3:29 and on to be exact https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUuKvHHt8Sk&feature=youtu.be&t=3m29s

omg Reply

#foreplay but to truly appreciate the 2nd half, you need the first part to build to it. Reply

LOL Reply

lmao yes Reply

lol someone tag him pls Reply

MTE Reply

same Reply

If he must. If he must. Reply

Is that Jake G? Reply

It is! From Okja. Reply

What a fucking joke Reply

Well, that is one performance I have no interest in. And I actually think he is a good performer.

But lol, fuck no and fuck him. Reply

BS. But lol @ half of his mentions mentioning Janet and how he did her dirty. Reply

fuck him and them Reply

MAKE A PUBLIC APOLOGY TO JANET Reply

The comments here will be fun Reply

They already are, bless ONTD when we come together hating on someone. <3 😂 Reply

lol truly Reply

fr Reply

here for this JUSTIfied hatred Reply

keep it 🚮 Reply

omg, this is such a cute gif, awww Reply

He's precious tbh. Reply

STAN HA! Reply

LMAO.



Is MonstaX coming back soon?

He is always drinking tea with the utmost truth



Hahaha, his expression. <3 Reply

i really want to know if he knows he's a meme lmao, it seems like it based on the stuff he does but i want to hear it from his mouth Reply

Cocaine is a hell of a drug and I swear to God if Janet shows up and gives this douche the forgiveness he does not deserve -_- Reply

Where's Janet though? Reply

Cancelled for more than a decade Reply

im glad he is finally taking the time to book the stage to officially apologise to Janet, the superbowl of all places when will ur favs?! Reply

k Reply

