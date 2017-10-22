Justin Timberlake's 2018 Superbowl Performance confirmed
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
Justin Timberlake was officially announced as this season's halftime performer.
I'd recommend his entire set just be him apologizing.
#foreplay
If he must.
But lol, fuck no and fuck him.
