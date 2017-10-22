5th Polanski Victim Comes Forward: “I was 10 yrs old”
A fifth woman has come forward accusing Roman Polanski of sexual assault. She says she was 10 when it happened: https://t.co/hu33p0Njft pic.twitter.com/5pJCTcjwtH— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 21, 2017
The article details that in 1975, Polanski invited Marianne Barnard and her mother to a beach to photograph the then 10 year old girl in a bikini and furs.
He then kept pushing for Barnard to take off more and more of her clothing for the photos. Polanski (allegedly) molested her after her mother left the shoot for some time.
This POS. I hope he gets his just deserts and rots in prison for the rest of his sordid life - his victims have certainly waited long enough for justice to be served
He's disgusting and so are the 138 people who signed the petition.
if someone is going to defend him now, when there has been such a rehash of what happened, then i think they should be smacked. but unpopular opinion, i think Samantha needs a reality check in her constant defense of him. which she admits came after a settlement. i have no problem with her getting on with her life, and her processing on her own. but defending him? nah, i can't with that.
Change Hollywood to everywhere
I wish I was kidding.
Roman had one accuser for the most part. Though i know someone came out like 20 years ago, most never heard of it until the latest time it came up. Now we're at 5. Is that enough for Hollywood to care? Is that why Hollywood doesn't care about Woody Allen, cause there is only one victim? How many victims does a man have to have, before people care enough to condemn them?
i just want them dead. painfully and slowly. i'm over it.
or trip him so he falls down the stairs. it can be an "accident."