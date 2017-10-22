Belle, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, effulgent_girl

5th Polanski Victim Comes Forward: “I was 10 yrs old”



The article details that in 1975, Polanski invited Marianne Barnard and her mother to a beach to photograph the then 10 year old girl in a bikini and furs.

He then kept pushing for Barnard to take off more and more of her clothing for the photos. Polanski (allegedly) molested her after her mother left the shoot for some time.

This POS. I hope he gets his just deserts and rots in prison for the rest of his sordid life - his victims have certainly waited long enough for justice to be served

