Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly promoting 'Only the Brave'

i might see this Reply

Thread

Link

I saw it last weekend in a sneak peak and it was very good. I didn't know what to expect, I thought it would be more action and less character. These characters are really well developed which makes the ending that much more difficult to take. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screamting @ all the ugly white men in that photo Reply

Thread

Link

It's like various shades of beige. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. before reading the caption, I legit thought this was a literal white people convention Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a preview for this when I went to see Blade Runner 2049 and it looked boring as shit. Reply

Thread

Link

meh Reply

Thread

Link

I wish people would see it for Jennifer Connelly alone. She should get an Oscar nomination. Reply

Thread

Link

Ngl, I've always been a fan of hers, she's really talented -- if she was reading the phone book for (2) hours I would still see it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it bad that I forgot what Taylor Kitsch looked like so I searched all of these white men's faces until I remembered? Reply

Thread

Link

Brolin getting his promo in, hoping people don't remember he's an abuser. Reply

Thread

Link

ty for this because i was going to make the comment. i'm surprised that the google search auto-complete results thing taylor is holding doesn't include beating up diane lane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie seems really white. I'm sure the trump crowd will eat it up. Reply

Thread

Link

Josh Brolin should die irl too. Reply

Thread

Link

That cast? In 2017? Keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does James Badge Dale die in this?



He seems to be doing that a lot lately Reply

Thread

Link

iirc only one of the Granite Mountain Hotshots survived, so probably. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just looked it up and only the man miles teller plays survived. First time reading about what happened :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My boyfriend is a wildland firefighter so this movie would probably stress me the fuck out.



Also Josh Brolin is trash. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not sure I'd be able to watch it if I had any personal connection or if I knew someone who was a wildland firefighter. That being said, it was interesting because I knew little to nothing about what they do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do want to support this movie because wildland firefighters get very little recognition for what they do. So it's nice to see them get a little public attention because they are very badass and heroic (my opinion may be biased). But... May have to wait until it comes out on digital or Redbox so I can watch it while snuggled with bf and puppy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine is too! He's interested in it so we're probably gonna go watch it this weekend. He's been in Idaho all summer and FINALLY comes home on Thursday. :)))



They really don't get nearly enough recognition. I literally had no idea wildland firefighting was even a thing before I met him, I don't live out west so I guess it was just never on my radar. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I grew up in the field, my dad worked as a ranger from 18 to his retirement and my brother, sis in law both fought fire, my mom and i worked at bases... but in Canada it's a bit different than the US. Back with the BC fire fighters, there was caution around accepting crews from the states because of how differently they're trained than the ones here.



But it is funny, my sis in law said when she first met my brother she thought him sayin he fought forest fires was some pick up line.If you're not around it, it's soething so completely foreign to people Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really wanna se ethis because it looks interesting and I also have a thing for firefighters. Miles Teller will not ruin this for me. Reply

Thread

Link

Miles is good, I don't really like him but he was fine. He does really knock it out of the park at the end when it really matters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, fucking Josh Brolin. I hate that he gets work (and gets billed/marketing like people want to see him?) cause he sucks but at least he's doing movies I couldn't give a shit about. Reply

Thread

Link

getting that marvel money too. bleh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I forgot about that. At least he shows up in limited capacity and in heavy makeup/CGI or whatever and luckily his voice is heavily edited......I've been into MCU since The First Avenger (watched Thor and Iron Man and were meh about those) but I've been over it (haven't watched Doctor Strange or Guardians 2 and am meh about Thor 3) but I rewatched the Black Panther trailer today and I'm excited again. Luckily it looks like he won't show up there. Tho I gotta admit I'll prob see Thor 3 cause of Taika. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came here to say this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well if Hollywood keeps giving jobs to pedophiles and rapists, do you think an abuser is where they draw the line? That's so low in their totem pole to even notice.



Not unless you're a woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link