Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly promoting 'Only the Brave'
Did you miss our #OnlyTheBrave interview today? Watch the full #BUILDseries talk here: https://t.co/s1KCtPkKyw! pic.twitter.com/gbhDYJRnsA— BUILD Series (@BUILDseriesNYC) October 18, 2017
Only the Brave, the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, opened this weekend and pulled in 6 million dollars to put it at No. 5 at the box office. While turnout for the movie was modest the reviews are not, sitting with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" Cinemascore.
The cast, including Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly were out promoting the film this past week.
Taylor at the H&M x ERDEM runway show and party in LA tonight. #TaylorKitsch pic.twitter.com/rKaq6XChF9— yourdailyKitsch (@YourdailyKitsch) October 19, 2017
Fair warning, if you see this movie bring all the tissues...
He seems to be doing that a lot lately
Also Josh Brolin is trash.
They really don't get nearly enough recognition. I literally had no idea wildland firefighting was even a thing before I met him, I don't live out west so I guess it was just never on my radar.
But it is funny, my sis in law said when she first met my brother she thought him sayin he fought forest fires was some pick up line.If you're not around it, it's soething so completely foreign to people
Not unless you're a woman.