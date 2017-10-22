zeta

Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly promoting 'Only the Brave'




Only the Brave, the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, opened this weekend and pulled in 6 million dollars to put it at No. 5 at the box office. While turnout for the movie was modest the reviews are not, sitting with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" Cinemascore.

The cast, including Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly were out promoting the film this past week.



















Fair warning, if you see this movie bring all the tissues...

