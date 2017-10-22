Former Model Accuses Magician David Blaine of Rape + More Men Get Accused of Sexual Harassment
Former model accuses magician David Blaine of rape https://t.co/n4V6N6AHH3 pic.twitter.com/uDTcwZAkLx— Variety (@Variety) October 21, 2017
- Natasha Prince accused the magician of raping her in 2004.
- She said that she met David Blaine a day before the incident. The next day, he invited her to his friend's house and gave her a vodka soda before taking her to the bedroom. The last thing she remembers is him telling her to finish her drink.
- She woke up naked and Blaine was shirtless in the end of the bed. He said she had nice tits before startign folding his clothes and walking around.
- Natasha claims she only came foward now because she blamed herself and back then thought that she needed to be sober for it to be considered a rape.
Editorial director Lockhart Steele was fired from Vox after sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/jublvHIRa6 pic.twitter.com/Urdd7MKFnt— Variety (@Variety) October 21, 2017
- Eden Rohatensky, who worked at Vox Media as a web developer, wrote a Medium post where she didn't identify Vox "but described harassment by other employees while working at a new job in the U.S., including a company VP who caressed Rohatensky’s hand and kissed Rohatensky’s neck while they were in the back of an Uber."
- “I reported what had happened with the VP. A year later, I found out that an investigation had been done. That he had multiple victims within the company. That his punishment was being told he could not drink at corporate events any longer. He had too many shares in the company.” She wrote.
- Lockhart Steele, Vox's Editorial Director and founder of Curbed Network, "admitted engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with" Vox Media's core values though it's unclear if he is the one Eden wrote about.
Quebec radio star and producer on leave over sexual harassment allegations https://t.co/s2RXIX1VnM— Variety (@Variety) October 21, 2017
- Éric Salvail admitted and apologized for committing sexual misconduct against numerous employees.He has put his career in indefinite hiatus.
- He hasn't been criminally charged with anything, but eleven men and women have accused him of sexual harassment.
- One of the accusers was Marco Bernadini, a hairdresser and makeup artist who was harassed by Salvail three times. In the third time, Bernardini said he bent over to pick something up, and Salvail grabbed his crotch.
SOURCE 1-2-3
