Former Model Accuses Magician David Blaine of Rape + More Men Get Accused of Sexual Harassment







Wowow pieces of shits

lmao A+

take them all down!

omg mte

yessssssssss

Lmao A++++

Let's keep it going!!

I truly love how the flood gates have opened wide up on these assholes

ikr. Take them all down lbr

Holy shit. The boil has been lanced and the disgusting pus won't stop a-running.



It also goes to show how many victims just needed enough fellow victims to come out and make themselves known before they got the courage to do it themselves. That's what happened in the Catholic Church scandal as well.

regardless



jfc i thought that vox guy was jorma taccone and my heart physically hurt

yes @ b99

Related: two executives from Fidelity Investments were pushed out b/c of sexual harassment (one resigned, one was fired) https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/business/wp/2017/10/22/fidelity-jettisons-two-senior-executives-amid-sexual-harassment-complaints/?utm_term=.916ca27b6f9c

I'm so happy women are coming forward but this is all so terrible. but lbr women already knew, it just wasn't in headlines before now.

garbage. ALL GARBAGE.

God I hate men

If you would've told me that 2017 would've been the year of awful men getting exposed I would've never believed you...

same

only good thing to come out of this year t b h take them downnnnnn

I feel like these posts should come with a bartender. I've always thought David Blaine seemed like a creep.

kill them all, salt the earth.



kill them all, salt the earth. Reply

i wonder how many men are living in FEAR right now (and if they are good tbh)

i hope so, it's their fucking turn

Burn it all down tbh. They should be afraid.

tbh.... not many. there have been practically zero consequences for men, uh, ever. why should they be afraid? men are point-blank admitting to sexually assaulting women via the #IveDoneIt tag and being praised for their ~vulnerability and ~speaking their truth. they're not scared.

yikes tbh

it's just never ending isn't it? Powerful men abusing their privilege. Bless these women who can come forward now or feel emboldened to. Hopefully this keeps going and we #TakeItToCapitalHill

i mistakenly read some comments made to the model assaulted by david blaine and i was pretty badly triggered since my own assault was somewhat similar to hers and reading the dismissive shitty things people said to her just reminded me that no one would believe me either if i said anything. so i'd strongly discourage anyone from reading any comments to her on twitter because they were pretty fucking gross. and it just makes me realize how fucked up the world still is that even after all this weinstein crap and the #metoo campaign getting so much attention people still call victims liars or say that a woman getting drugged and anally raped was asking for it. nothing ever fucking changes.

I'm so sorry that happened to you bb, some people are such ignorant cruel shitheads. I know this means nothing coming from a stranger but I believe you, it wasn't your fault.



thank you for the heads up, ontd is actually one of the few places i can stomach the comments on these days as pathetic as that sounds. Reply

i normally never read social media comments on these things but whenever it's something similar to my own experience i feel compelled to read them even when i know they'll be terrible. i'm doing a lot better about that now but sometimes i still get drawn in. i've really appreciated being able to come on ontd for the past few weeks and get summaries of the horrible things being exposed without having to read the details myself.

sorry that you had to go through that 💛

This is nothing like what you experienced, but BuzzFeed published a quiz earlier that was like "If you do these things you are contributing to the harassment of women" and the comments were so salty and stupid and "sometimes men don't know they're doing it!" ONTD can be...idk, a mess sometimes, but it truly is better than a lot of other places on the internet.

a friend had a similar situation when a photographer though because she blacked out said she didn't really know what happened so told us we could still work with him since he's talented. my partner at the time promised she's never use him... then had him do a cover shoot with an actress because he was 'blowing up.' even if these guys are asshole pieces of shit, people will still suck up to them to get ahead and it makes me really sick.

reading comments in the jessicka post re: jeordie white had my blood boiling. i'm not doing well, i need to get back in therapy or something. i blacked out last weekend and bad stuff happened because of me. i'm not ok

i'm sorry you're going through this. you're not alone though bb.



i'm sorry you're going through this. you're not alone though bb. Reply

