New Doctor Who cast members announced

I miss when I cared about Dr. Who, David Tennant is still bae



Who's your doctah?



Capaldi!! (lifelong Whovian but Capaldi IS The Doctor for me. Despite Moffat's useless writing and general fuckery) Reply

Eccleston, forever and ever. Reply

Nine



Always Nine Reply

Amen Reply

Tennant>Capaldi>Eccleston>Smith; Never liked Smith. And haven't watched pre-2005 Who Reply

Classic: Pertwee

New: Eccleston Reply

i liked eccelston but couldn't get rly into him so my doctor is tennant. i also loved smith tho i had to give up on him thnx to moffat

never could get into capaldi for the same reason :(

looking 4ward to a return w/ whittaker!!! Reply

Pertwee. I just love my velour-wearing Akido master. Reply

Tennant. I haven't seen enough of any of the others to form a real opinion. Reply

Ten is my doctor, but I also love Two/Patrick Troughton. Reply

Plz see icon Reply

Classic: Seven.



New: Nine. I so wish that Donna had been part of Rose's run because I feel like it would have been great to see Donna and Jackie against the Doctor. Reply

always ten. i also love five and eight tho. eight doesnt get enough love. Reply

Nine is ❤️ Reply

Ten. The season with Donna as the companion was my favourite season and I was so salty about what they did to her I couldn't continue. Reply

they’re all good even with bad scripts and annoying romances, but nine. nine is a butch gay. Reply

TENNINCH!



Tennant > Smith > Eccleston > Capaldi >>>>>>>> War Doctor.



Classic: Pertwee

New: liked both, Eccelston and Capaldi Reply

*points to icon* Reply

It's actually interesting going Old School Who having numerous varied companions like this, so in one respect i'm very down with seeing more.



And of course no matter what i'd tune in for Jodie.



But Bradley Walsh can be deleted from this equation, bleh. YES to Yasmin and Ryan though!! Reply

Im like yay poc and then this old white man ruins it





I may change my mind but ya kno Reply

Link

Same bb same. Like i'll turn up for Jodie and the other two, but can Bradley Walsh go back to Police Dramas?! Reply

Did Bradley do something to his face? He looked decent, and his age, on Law & Order and now...I almost didn't recognize him. Reply

i just watched the first series of broadchurch last week and i was really impressed with jodie whittaker as an actress. it didn't register with me until now that she's also the new doctor. that gets me even more excited for watching the new series (next year boo) Reply

What happened to Bradley's face?



I'm excited. Multiple companions > single companion. Reply

I really only liked the RTD era of Doctor Who. Eccleston and David Tennant are forever my doctors. Though from stuff I've seen I like Capaldi too. It's odd I was watching Skins awhile back and remember thinking Sid's dad was hilarious... Only to find out.... Holy crap that Peter Capaldi! I did a double take.



Also miss RTD's era of companions. Will never not be sad about Donna's ending.



I'm happy this show finally got a female doctor though, and while I stopped watching I hope the ratings don't decline because fanboys can't handle a woman lead show, and better yet a woman lead show that used to be a male lead show.



donna's ending was the worst. so infuriating. Reply

Link

I hope the ratings don't decline because fanboys can't handle a woman lead show, and better yet a woman lead show that used to be a male lead show.



The ratings have been very poor the past couple of years, so the die-hard fans certainly aren't enough for it these days. I hope the ratings will go up; I hope people tune in to see how it's different with a female Doctor, and fingers crossed, the improved writing will make them continue to watch. Reply

Link

every time I see Capaldi in anything the first thing that pops into my head is "SAY GOODBYE TO SUNSHINE, SUNSHINE!"



It's jarring. Reply

Love this b, never watched doctor who before but now I wanna Reply

Autumn 2018? WTF! Reply

Link

long wait :/ Reply

Link

Ridiculously long.



itsbeen84years.gif Reply

On the other hand, they really had to make sure there weren't more women than men in the TARDIS. We really need a pasty old white dude in there?? Really???? Ugh.

On the one hand, I love the Classic Who approach of having multiple companions.On the other hand, they really had to make sure there weren't more women than men in the TARDIS. We really need a pasty old white dude in there?? Really???? Ugh. Reply

who knows maybe his character break a hip or keel over and die from old age? Reply

Link

in the first five minutes, hopefully. Reply

Bradley fucking Walsh????? why Reply

Aw Tosin's a former student of ours, we were all excited when he got a few scenes and a named character in A Force Awakens but this probably trumps that for recognition, he'll have lines and everything bless Reply

I just googled him in TFA and recognise him! Awww!! That's so cute, I hope he was a good kid <3 Reply

Link

yees diversity, yaaas a desi companion!



lol bradley walsh though Reply

I'll watch since there's a new show runner. Hoping they can make Dr. Who good again. Reply

OOooh diversity and multiple companions?! OOOOH! Reply

