New Doctor Who cast members announced
Meet the 13th Doctor's new friends! Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/6l9iVkvu0d— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) October 22, 2017
- (From left-to-right): Mandip Gill will play a character named Yasmim, Bradley Walsh a character called Graham, and Tosin Cole someone called Ryan.
- Will be "regular cast" members a.k.a. companions.
- Also joining the series in a "returning role" is actress Sharon D Clarke.
- It was also confirmed that the new series will start Autumn 2018 for a ten-week run, with each episode now lasting 50-minutes, apart from the premiere which will be a full hour.
Who's your doctah?
Always Nine
New: Eccleston
never could get into capaldi for the same reason :(
looking 4ward to a return w/ whittaker!!!
New: Nine. I so wish that Donna had been part of Rose's run because I feel like it would have been great to see Donna and Jackie against the Doctor.
Tennant > Smith > Eccleston > Capaldi >>>>>>>> War Doctor.
New: liked both, Eccelston and Capaldi
And of course no matter what i'd tune in for Jodie.
But Bradley Walsh can be deleted from this equation, bleh. YES to Yasmin and Ryan though!!
I may change my mind but ya kno
I'm excited. Multiple companions > single companion.
Also miss RTD's era of companions. Will never not be sad about Donna's ending.
I'm happy this show finally got a female doctor though, and while I stopped watching I hope the ratings don't decline because fanboys can't handle a woman lead show, and better yet a woman lead show that used to be a male lead show.
The ratings have been very poor the past couple of years, so the die-hard fans certainly aren't enough for it these days. I hope the ratings will go up; I hope people tune in to see how it's different with a female Doctor, and fingers crossed, the improved writing will make them continue to watch.
It's jarring.
itsbeen84years.gif
On the other hand, they really had to make sure there weren't more women than men in the TARDIS. We really need a pasty old white dude in there?? Really???? Ugh.
lol bradley walsh though