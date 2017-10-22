{magnolia} but it did happen

New Doctor Who cast members announced





- (From left-to-right): Mandip Gill will play a character named Yasmim, Bradley Walsh a character called Graham, and Tosin Cole someone called Ryan.
- Will be "regular cast" members a.k.a. companions.
- Also joining the series in a "returning role" is actress Sharon D Clarke.
- It was also confirmed that the new series will start Autumn 2018 for a ten-week run, with each episode now lasting 50-minutes, apart from the premiere which will be a full hour.

