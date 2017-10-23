seb 1

Britney Spears brings back the schoogirl outfit



Is it 1998 again? Nope but Britney is back in her iconic schoolgirl getup. In another one of her now infamous Instagram runway shows Brit came out with an outfit reminiscent of the olden days. Getting ready for ...Baby One More Time's 20th anniversary next year maybe?



Full Britney Spears fall 2017 runway show



Of course these days Britney's actual stage outfits look a bit more like this...












