Britney Spears brings back the schoogirl outfit

her body is insane, if only she would trade the dark eye makeup for some eyebrows Reply

Thread

Link

My exact thoughts. She needs eyebrows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no one gave her the eyebrow memo of 2017 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love the good sis britney... but her instagram is interesting. she's such an interesting person. like the person i was stanning when she was 21 or 22 i would've never imagined this is how she would be at 35.



that's not shade. just saying she leads such an interesting life now. Reply

Thread

Link

"interesting" like actually interesting or "interesting" like I can't believe how generally low-key and boring this person's life is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't want to speak for OC, but I think we both know it's the latter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's always been relatively lowkey and boring though, even in her early 20s. besides her moment of public psychosis. thats why her brief "clubbing with paris and the gang" stint was so lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis is looking good these days. Her body is amazing.



semi ot but I was shopping with my sister and niece today and we were looking at Halloween costumes for her and some of them were so creepy and sexualized. There was a schoolgirl one like this and some like... ~sexy girl firefighter~. My sister and I left feeling so uncomfortable. Reply

Thread

Link

She has always been Body Fucking Goals. Reply

Thread

Link

IDC what anyone says, I'll always love her Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna hang out with her and play dress up, do yoga, paint in the garden *coughteachherhowdohermakeupcough*, go swimming, drink fraps. Reply

Thread

Link

meee too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same and eat cheesy grits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her body looks incredible Reply

Thread

Link

i know its amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trying to recapture the alchemy of her youth...and failing. Sad to see a middle aged woman cling so desperately to her teen years. I guess it only makes sense though seeing as how once her looks started to fade, so did her relevance in pop culture. Also, I certainly hope she isn't this sexual around her sons. This is the kind of lascivious attire that can confuse a young mind and potentially create a future serial killer. Reply

Thread

Link

*kelela voice* it ain't that deep baby Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THAT HEAVENLY JAM CITY BEAT INSTANTLY PLAYS IN MY HEAD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oH MY GOd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are you the way you are Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And yet, here you are, commenting, all these “irrelevant” years later about someone you hate for no reason. Which is sadder, hmm? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did someone feed you guys after midnight or get you wet? y'all are really multiplying lately.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo fuck the haters this is why I love ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Middle aged?! Lollll please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna be baby one mor time for Halloween, I already own everything except pink Pom Pom elastics Reply

Thread

Link

I want her abs. Too bad I ate like a piece of shit the entire weekend



Anyone any recs for intense, strong workout types in the gym that is not CrossFit? I workout with Fitnessblender and Shelly Dose but sometimes I feel like a gym could let you go next level when it comes to strength and stamina Reply

Thread

Link

Do you have Orange Theory in your area? I've been doing it since late May and it's an awesome workout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think so. It sounds like something I'd really enjoy doing but not even Amsterdam offers it and I live nowhere near Amsterdam lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

First she cancelled Rembrandt and Michelangelo now she’s serving body. Bless. Reply

Thread

Link



http://inmyselfitrust.tumblr.com/post/27929518294

That said, Britney looks good! Rosario Dawson pulled it off much betterThat said, Britney looks good! Reply

Thread

Link

her abs are more snatched now then back when she originally wore this damn girl slaay Reply

Thread

Link