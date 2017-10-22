Sam Smith comes out as genderqueer, 'I feel just as much woman as I am man'

Uh, bout to get messy on a sunday... Reply

Okay, cool Reply

Oh, here go hell come. Reply

can he retire from music though



Edited at 2017-10-22 10:15 pm (UTC) Reply

yes, that would be the best thing, save my poor ear drums Reply

I'd be interested in seeing Sam in drag negl. Reply

see Adele Reply

...that's insulting to Adele. Reply

Rude Reply

Like what? Just because they both British? They don't even look alike. Reply

If this was vintage ONTD you’d get about 30 “lmao’s” for this comment.



Edited at 2017-10-22 11:04 pm (UTC) Reply

live your truth Reply

He looks frail... the coke diet is not a good look on him Reply

But what IS a woman and a man? I feel like gender roles should be abolished and we should be free to be whatever we want without these bullshit expectations and stereotypes. Why bother saying, “Oh, I feel more like a man/woman or both” when what you’re referring to ‘feeling’ like is a bunch of gender stereotypes? Doesn’t that further gender roles? Reply

"Doesn’t that further gender roles?"



yeah, basically. especially in this case where Sam is literally just talking about what clothes he wore Reply

gender abolition is a nice idea but will never happen not in our lifetimes.

+ at the end of the day few ppl choose their identities or pronouns or wev as political statements, its based on what they feel is more comfortable.



like for example i have a friend who ids as non-binary, is v gnc +sometimes passes as male, + theyve explained to me they id as such largely bc they r uncomfortable being seen as a woman by men bc of past csa+sa (like not wanting to be sexualised/seen as potential victims). +its not really useful for me to be like 'well u dont have to be a woman to be sexually assaulted! womans bodies arent inherently sexual womanhood isnt centered around being attractive to men!' etc even tho thats all true, bc at the end of the day it doesnt matter, that wont make them any more comfortable id-ing w womanhood, that wont make their dysphoria go away like id-ing as nb does.



like sure gender is a construct, gender stereotypes r fake+harmful, but what r ppl supposed to do wait till gender is abolished in 2k50 to feel comfortable w themselves? it may not be real but what gender u id as + what gender ur percieved as affects ur life immeasurably. plus is it really surprising given how common the view that gay men (esp gnc ones) arent real men that he feels that way? and ofc the ideal is getting rid of that kind of homophobia but in the meantime gay ppl have to do what makes them happiest and most comfortable regardless of the ~political feminist implications. Reply

Damn sis, 1+ your comments, I really enjoy reading them. Reply

Link

But the problem with non binary and genderqueer identifications are that their very definitions assume a binary and that those who identify along the binary (including trans people who identify as women or men) adhere entirely to the social constructs of femininity and masculinity. No one is 100 percent gender conforming so either everyone is non binary or no one is. You can’t say you are different because no one is 100 percent masculine or feminine. Reply

theyve explained to me they id as such largely bc they r uncomfortable being seen as a woman by men



i understand the thought process but biological sex isn't something you can opt out of. men aren't going to stop looking at her as being a woman because she adopts a special label. just like the label of lesbian doesn't stop men from harassing and assaulting women. Reply

IA with most points but tbh you can't deny that a lot of the time those gender roles/stereotypes are used to ID as gb/genderqueer and a lot of that rethoric is harmful to everybody and specially women who are the most affected by gender roles, how many of us haven't felt less like a woman because we don't fit 100% with what is supossed to be a woman? what and who should we like, our hobbies, our professions, hell even our personality, I had a huge identity crisis when I was a teen because I had tons of people telling me I should have been a man and also other inner feelings/struggles and for a time I thought I was a trans man, because I never fit that idea of a woman, so even if I understand why Sam Smith feels this way and I will respect his pronouns/identity I can't really agree with all the "I like femenine clothes ergo I am a woman" rethoric he is spelling because I know at first hand how shitty that way of thinking can be, for himself and for other people, specially kids/teens. Reply

+++++++a million for this comment Reply

Link

this is exactly what i don't understand. it's like when i see parents who are so convinced that their child is trans because their son likes pink and wearing mom's makeup and high heels or their daughter hates dolls and likes trucks and playing in the mud. instead of breaking down these stupid and silly stereotypes that define what gender is supposed to be, now it just seems like they're being reinforced. clothes and hair and hobbies likes/dislikes have evolved and changed so much throughout history, and that alone should be pretty obvious that the concept of gender just changes based on society and culture and has nothing to do with anything remotely biological or mental. Reply

it definitely supports/furthers the existence of gender roles lol Reply

Link

Woman is not a feeling it's a biological reality. Everything else is a social construct, some of them harmful stereotypes. Reply

a dose of buckley posted a video this weekend that basically says the same thing, that the nonbinary gender category furthers gender roles rather than breaking them down but that there's also no logical argument from the conservative people who yell against it either. so fuck it, live and let live. Reply

it's a little weird to label him as gender queer when he don't use that label in the article... Reply

Oh, wow, really? That's a bit :/ on their part. I can't access the original interview, but in this recap what he actually says is:



Then, when asked if he feels like a cisgender man, Smith said: “No.”



After pointing to two tattoos on his fingers, he continued: “I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers. I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.” Reply

Link

What are the tattoos? Vital information!! Reply

hmm Reply

Link

yeah wtf Reply

Link

mte lol... this post should be edited Reply

Link

kudos to actually reading the post lol Reply

Link

Then, when asked if he feels like a cisgender man, Smith said: “No."



lol Reply

Of course 😂 Reply

Link

Do you, sam. Reply

I don’t feel like anything but I’m still a woman Reply

nah, you're PSH.



(i know, i know bb. i just have this habit of identifying people with their icons and i haven't slept in 2 days) Reply

Link

I didn’t even realize what you meant by that until you mentioned my icon so I am out of that too Reply

Link

Same, and even if I didn't "identify" as such, society would treat me very much like a woman because once upon a time, we agreed that sexism and misogyny is based on sex and it wasn't "oppressive" to state this fact. Reply

Me too. I don't identify with any of the gender stereotypes that correlate with my sex. Still a woman though. Reply

Link

i often wonder if my gay man brain had been born in a woman's body if i would be cool with that or if i would experience gender dysphoria. cause i don't think i have any attachment to my sex really but maybe i would only notice if it weren't right Reply

