happy halloween

Sam Smith comes out as genderqueer, 'I feel just as much woman as I am man'




Sam Smith covers Attitude Magazine. He says he does not "feel" like a cisgendered man, and recalls how much he enjoys dressing in drag, and the teasing he faced for dressing as people like Marilyn Monroe as a teenager.

Source

(I have used "he" because so did Attitude, and there is no reference to preferred pronouns. Hope that's ok.)
Tagged: ,