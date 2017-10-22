Sam Smith comes out as genderqueer, 'I feel just as much woman as I am man'
Sam Smith on gender identity: 'I feel just as much woman as I am man':https://t.co/fRw5ftCjq7 pic.twitter.com/6GWah7VpPi— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) October 22, 2017
Sam Smith covers Attitude Magazine. He says he does not "feel" like a cisgendered man, and recalls how much he enjoys dressing in drag, and the teasing he faced for dressing as people like Marilyn Monroe as a teenager.
(I have used "he" because so did Attitude, and there is no reference to preferred pronouns. Hope that's ok.)
Edited at 2017-10-22 10:15 pm (UTC)
But what IS a woman and a man? I feel like gender roles should be abolished and we should be free to be whatever we want without these bullshit expectations and stereotypes. Why bother saying, “Oh, I feel more like a man/woman or both” when what you’re referring to ‘feeling’ like is a bunch of gender stereotypes? Doesn’t that further gender roles?
yeah, basically. especially in this case where Sam is literally just talking about what clothes he wore
+ at the end of the day few ppl choose their identities or pronouns or wev as political statements, its based on what they feel is more comfortable.
like for example i have a friend who ids as non-binary, is v gnc +sometimes passes as male, + theyve explained to me they id as such largely bc they r uncomfortable being seen as a woman by men bc of past csa+sa (like not wanting to be sexualised/seen as potential victims). +its not really useful for me to be like 'well u dont have to be a woman to be sexually assaulted! womans bodies arent inherently sexual womanhood isnt centered around being attractive to men!' etc even tho thats all true, bc at the end of the day it doesnt matter, that wont make them any more comfortable id-ing w womanhood, that wont make their dysphoria go away like id-ing as nb does.
like sure gender is a construct, gender stereotypes r fake+harmful, but what r ppl supposed to do wait till gender is abolished in 2k50 to feel comfortable w themselves? it may not be real but what gender u id as + what gender ur percieved as affects ur life immeasurably. plus is it really surprising given how common the view that gay men (esp gnc ones) arent real men that he feels that way? and ofc the ideal is getting rid of that kind of homophobia but in the meantime gay ppl have to do what makes them happiest and most comfortable regardless of the ~political feminist implications.
i understand the thought process but biological sex isn't something you can opt out of. men aren't going to stop looking at her as being a woman because she adopts a special label. just like the label of lesbian doesn't stop men from harassing and assaulting women.
Then, when asked if he feels like a cisgender man, Smith said: “No.”
After pointing to two tattoos on his fingers, he continued: “I mean, I’ve got these tattoos on my fingers. I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man.”
