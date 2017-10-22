Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x07 - Creme De Menthe


Claire follows her conscience as a surgeon, even though it could put her and Jamie's lives at risk. At the same time, Jamie attempts to evade the reach of the Crown as it representative closes in on his illegal dealings.

omg. omg. OMG. I fucking LOVED the slow buildup. I was so overwhelmed with emotion! Glasses! Grown up Fergus was jarring. I didn't even think about him growing up. Her tits + his bum....a good time had by all.
