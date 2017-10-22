Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x07 - Creme De Menthe

I'm not sure I totally loved this episode, but I loved a lot of the changes they made from the book. Having Jamie tell Claire about Willy is so much better than having Claire find out months later from John Grey, and overall, it makes more sense also as having that other mess be the main thing that they have to work through in their new life together.



LOVE young ian and fergus! i'm excited to see the rest of jenny and ian's kids and marsali too



Yeah, I hated that "Oops, didn't tell you about this huge part of my life and I almost lose you because of it. OOPS there's another huge thing I never told you!" Reply

I'm so glad that was changed. Jamie obviously loves and is proud of his son and it just never made sense to me that he would hide that he lived a life or that Claire would be angry over that fact. Reply

Mte and he always has this longing in the books to be with what he considers to be all his children and Willy plays a big part in that. Claire likes him immediately too so I never got why the reveal was delayed... Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] call backs to their wedding night



Also [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I love how Claire knows Jamie is on the wrong side of the law and is like "I'd expect nothing less of my man and his hot ass." Madame Jeanne is gonna cause trouble cause she's got the hots for Jamie and young Ian is like um, you are married to Laoghaire! SOOOOO GOOD. I loved theThey are both so fucking hot. How do they do it with all those crew members watching them cause I felt like a total creeper. Who thoroughly enjoyed myself. While I miss young Fergus cause the actor was so good I'm excited to see where it goes.Also Reply

I'm watching this now but wanted to comment how I'm enjoying that Bear stuck a little Black Sails musical cue into this Jamie/printing press music. Reply

I'm still cracking the fuck up over the hooker (Dorcas? unfortunate name) jiggling Claire's "bubbie" Reply

Totally in agreement with her re: Claire's bubbies tbh Reply

I adoooore almost all of the book to show changes (that I remember). The only change I didn't like was Jamie's lack of reaction to the photos vs. in the books. I didn't need him crying on Claire's shoulder but he seemed a bit too...chill?



They were so fucking awkward then so fucking playful and I loved, loved, loved it.



Shoutout to Jamie's wee specs Reply

Also, Cait and Sam were mindblowing during the emotional scenes (like between the first and second kisses). Reply

I think he just seemed shocked and didn't seem to know how to process or maybe the idea of talking about Bree was simply too painful knowing everything he missed. Reply

i really loved this episode, the whole season so far tbh (nearly as much as the first half of season 1)



that ending tho.. i could have done without it Reply

I really hated the way the episode just abruptly ended but everything else was wonderful. Grown up Fergus is adorable and I'm glad that Jamie told Claire about Willy. There never seemed to be a reason to hide that information other than to create unnecessary drama. Reply

Well that sex scene was....it went there. Reply

maybe my expectations were too high for the reunion but i was underwhelmed. i haven't read the book but i was hoping for a little more substance to the dialogue. i was frustrated that their dinner was a montage with a voiceover instead of actually getting to see them tell each other a little more about their lives. hopefully we get more of that in upcoming episodes? i think sam and cait did an awesome job though..just the writing was a bit meh for me. claire's reunion with fergus and her nephew were so sweet. Reply

