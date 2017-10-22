Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x07 - Creme De Menthe
Claire follows her conscience as a surgeon, even though it could put her and Jamie's lives at risk. At the same time, Jamie attempts to evade the reach of the Crown as it representative closes in on his illegal dealings.
omg. omg. OMG. I fucking LOVED the slow buildup. I was so overwhelmed with emotion! Glasses! Grown up Fergus was jarring. I didn't even think about him growing up. Her tits + his bum....a good time had by all.
LOVE young ian and fergus! i'm excited to see the rest of jenny and ian's kids and marsali too
Also [Spoiler (click to open)] I love how Claire knows Jamie is on the wrong side of the law and is like "I'd expect nothing less of my man and his hot ass." Madame Jeanne is gonna cause trouble cause she's got the hots for Jamie and young Ian is like um, you are married to Laoghaire!
They were so fucking awkward then so fucking playful and I loved, loved, loved it.
Shoutout to Jamie's wee specs
that ending tho.. i could have done without it