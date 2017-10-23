Nina Dobrev Rocks New Haircut at Toronto airport
Nina Dobrev spotted in Toronto airport❤@ninadobrev pic.twitter.com/P90XpRxDnp— Marlen (@neens_forever) October 22, 2017
Nina, who rocked a new hairdo, was spotted holding her boarding pass and passport as she got ready to head home to Los Angeles.
I think she's texting @glenpowell 😂— c a s s i e 🎗 (@myninaworld) October 21, 2017
Nina Dobrev - Spotted at Toronto Airport in Toronto, Canada October 21, 2017 ) pic.twitter.com/l8l2yfamXD
Nina Dobrev à l'aeroport de Toronto aujourd'hui. pic.twitter.com/WLqJUGaiXJ— xLightningNina (@ElenaPe0) October 22, 2017
source
Do you like Nina's hairdo, ONTD?
maybe it works if she's trying to become an indie darling
But it's for her new movie "Lucky Days" she's playing a french mom I believe.
I like it tho, and love her plaid jacket.
And yeah, I remember when Katie had that cut too. It just didn't look great on her either tbh.
looks like a wig
Edited at 2017-10-22 10:06 pm (UTC)
this cut is awful