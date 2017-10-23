Nina Dobrev Rocks New Haircut at Toronto airport

oh that's bad. she looks 16.



maybe it works if she's trying to become an indie darling Reply

I think it makes her look older. :/



But it's for her new movie "Lucky Days" she's playing a french mom I believe. Reply

oh then in that case it's perfect tbh Reply

when she's done up for events it makes her look way older. her previous cut was way cuter Reply

it's a cute haircut, but it doesn't suit her Reply

the long bob cut she had before was cuter Reply

she looked amazing with that cut Reply

That haircut only works on a few people. Like Suri Cruise. Reply

So funny, I was just going to say she looks like Katie Holmes, ten years ago.



I like it tho, and love her plaid jacket. Reply

That jacket is incredible, I will give you that.



And yeah, I remember when Katie had that cut too. It just didn't look great on her either tbh. Reply

Her hair looks like a bad wig. I'm not here for it. Reply

lmao Reply

Ok Natasha Khan! Reply

She's giving me Kendall vibes Reply

It makes her look both young and old. Reply

this haircut is aggressively bad

looks like a wig Reply

i think it's cute! Reply

She's had her hair short for a while now, it actually looks qt. Reply

it looks good here cause she doesn't have the bangs and it's longer here

this cut is awful Reply

this cut is awful Reply

I'm all for short hair, but that's ugly. I hope it's a wig. Reply

