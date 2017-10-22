REACT: Do Teens Know 2000s Music?

Where Is The Love? is fucking awful. Reply

None of these songs are that old though. Too hard to pick just one song from the 00s. Reply

Knuck if You Buck

Whine Up

Independent from lil webbie lol

Ain't it Funny

Son of a Gun from Janet and Missy

Pilgrimage from NIN



I definitely still recite I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T when I need to write out the word.



dead @ the inclusion of lindsay lohan Reply

they included her just so they could tell the kids that Lindsey used to sing lmao Reply

Right? lmfao like I don't think any under the age of 20 knows her for anything other than mean girls Reply

Heathens Reply

teenagers haven't heard vintage music shocker













i kid but idk much (pop) music from the year i was born or before it either Reply

I miss 2000s music, and I miss 2000s music culture. It was like the last gasp of people still buying CDs and scenes being viable for more than a week.



a couple faves:













I love PJ so much, this was the first track I heard from her and became obsessed Reply

I still love The Fear so much, she's Veruca Salt meets Alice in Wonderland in that vid Reply

Tears Dry On Their Own is one of my absolute fave songs of all time. And It's Not Me, It's You is such a great album. Plus this gem is still relevant:



omg I loved the Long Blondes. Reply

I miss when Lily made good music Reply

ok none of them know lindsay lohan? i'm feeling old. Reply

Who the fuck doesn't know who Amy Winehouse is???? Reply

Anyone who doesn't know who she is can Reply

7/7 for me :) Reply

More of my faves:



Evil from Interpol

Whatever Happened from The Strokes

Bootylicious

Can't Get You Out of My Head

Hung Up

Dead Leaves on the Dirty Ground

Everything in its Right Place

You Don't Know fromTye Blueprint

Breathe by Blu Cantrell

Addictive from Truth Hurts



Damn there was some amazing music lol Reply

The kids were really annoying me until the one girl was like, "is this religious music?" during Where is the Love? lmao Reply

The '00s is when I came of age and OMG I have way too many faves from that decade. Reply

calabria 2007 Reply

I don't get these kids who say "oh the 00s, I don't know any music from THE DECADE I ACTUALLY GREW UP IN". I'm from 88 and still I was obsessed with 80s and 90s music when I was a teen in high school in the early 00s. There's just no excuse, especially now with Youtube and Spotify.



The douchey guy saying he only listens to music from the 10s reminds me of an obnoxious guy I've dated who would only watch movies from the 10s and late 00s, no exception. And this was in 2012! Reply

What is with these children and their terrible love for Coldplay? I had heard the Usher one but couldn't name the song... And WHY Lindsey Lohan?! haha also the blonde girl is so annoying



I actually listened to The Pretender today, I'm surprised it's so old as 2007? I feel like I remember it being after that.



My favourite songs were all rock/emo trash so I should keep my mouth shut Reply

