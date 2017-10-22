REACT: Do Teens Know 2000s Music?




P!nk - Get The Party Started
Knew the Song 3/8 The the Artist 0/8
Coldplay - Yellow
Knew the Song 3/8 The the Artist 3/8
Usher - U remind me
Knew the Song 1/8 The the Artist 2/8
Foo Fighters - The Pretender
Knew the Song 2/8 The the Artist 1/8
Lindsay Lohan - Rumors
Knew the Song 0/8 The the Artist 0/8
The Black Eyed Peas - Where Is The Love?
Knew the Song 4/8 The the Artist 1/8
Amy Winehouse - Rehab
Knew the Song 4/8 The the Artist 3/8



what's your favorite song from the 2000s??
