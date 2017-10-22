REACT: Do Teens Know 2000s Music?
P!nk - Get The Party Started
Knew the Song 3/8 The the Artist 0/8
Coldplay - Yellow
Knew the Song 3/8 The the Artist 3/8
Usher - U remind me
Knew the Song 1/8 The the Artist 2/8
Foo Fighters - The Pretender
Knew the Song 2/8 The the Artist 1/8
Lindsay Lohan - Rumors
Knew the Song 0/8 The the Artist 0/8
The Black Eyed Peas - Where Is The Love?
Knew the Song 4/8 The the Artist 1/8
Amy Winehouse - Rehab
Knew the Song 4/8 The the Artist 3/8
source
what's your favorite song from the 2000s??
Whine Up
Independent from lil webbie lol
Ain't it Funny
Son of a Gun from Janet and Missy
Pilgrimage from NIN
i kid but idk much (pop) music from the year i was born or before it either
a couple faves:
Evil from Interpol
Whatever Happened from The Strokes
Bootylicious
Can't Get You Out of My Head
Hung Up
Dead Leaves on the Dirty Ground
Everything in its Right Place
You Don't Know fromTye Blueprint
Breathe by Blu Cantrell
Addictive from Truth Hurts
Damn there was some amazing music lol
The douchey guy saying he only listens to music from the 10s reminds me of an obnoxious guy I've dated who would only watch movies from the 10s and late 00s, no exception. And this was in 2012!
I actually listened to The Pretender today, I'm surprised it's so old as 2007? I feel like I remember it being after that.
My favourite songs were all rock/emo trash so I should keep my mouth shut