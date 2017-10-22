James Gunn personally knows 15 women who have been victimized by James Toback

LOL..shut the fuck up Reply

hmm i think this is the dude that was being a creep to a friend at sdcc last year, who also looks younger than she is at 21



if it's not my bad but if it is... funny coming from him



Reply

everyone knew but nobody did or said anything about it Reply

So is this creep still friends with RDJ or nah? Reply

definitely naw, he's trashed talked rdj a bunch Reply

Has Jessica Chastain said anything yet? I hope he didn't try anything with her. Reply

Not yet, last thing she tweeted was support for Lupita Nyong'o. Reply

nope. i called her out and offered to dm her my friend's story back when she was posting quite a bit. crickets. Reply

Damn. I remember when you posted about toback in a Weinstein film I suggested tweeting Jessica since she had worked with him and apparently likes to pride herself as having never worked with predators. That's really disappointing. Reply

I tweeted her and got quite a few likes. Wound up in some exchanges James Gunn was a part of and he was liking everyone's stuff so him speaking out on this is no surprise. Reply

Well I think it's good he's speaking out, and it's also good that he's been badmouthing this creep for years. Reply

Thats nice of him? The part about the creepers on the street made me confused but I'm glad he supports the women coming forward.

That said, everytime someone mentions James Gunn all I remeber is that article his ex-girlfriend wrote to XoJane about how she moved to London because of his work and the first thing he did was dump her once she got there. Reply

One of my friends came out about her Toback assault right after Weinstein and I've been looped into the conversations with other victims talking to one writer then this one. It was crazy to see it unfold instead of just the story and pretty heartbreaking to get so many names to faces instead of a crazy big number like 30+. I had no idea it would get this big and I'm glad she's been able to see one of her assaulters get dragged through the mud. I hope we keep seeing stories like this because fuck these men. Reply

wtf why compare street harrasment to this? There's no need for that to make your point, especially not coming from a fucking man. I hope the people who he mentions are okay with him doing that, it's not for him to out them. Reply

mte, that part really irritated me and seemed unnecessary...like, what's his point? It's only worth it to call out men if they cross some sort of vague line between "creepy and kind of wrong" and "creepy and wrong"? Street harassment isn't acceptable either ffs Reply

"Hey, I'm James Toback, and I'm a famous director, and I feel like there's a connection between us."



How damn narcissistic, no surprise, also this is the first time i'm even hearing about him....ever. We need more articles denouncing people like this one. Reply

I'm pretty sure HW was characterized by most of Hollywood as a "douchebag who hits on countless women," in fact I'm almost positive that it was that mindset of rationalizing his behavior that allowed him to get away with harassing and/ or assaulting women for decades. Reply

THIS - this kind of justification of "oh he hits on chicks lol it's harmless" is dangerous shit. Reply

He also claimed it was “biologically impossible” for him to engage in the behavior described, saying he had diabetes and a heart condition that required medication.



I can't Reply

the only biological condition that prevents men from being like this is death



look at harry knowles, fucker's in a wheelchair Reply

I knew Toback was a scumbag who tried to pick up women, and was vile and pathetic, but i had no idea he'd assaulted women. there have been so many pieces on his behavior over the years. he needs to fry. Reply

An ontder spilled tea about toback in one of the first Weinstein films, hoping he would be next to be exposed. I'm so glad it happened (the exposing, obviously, not the abuse and harassment) Reply

hi, that was me! her original post got taken down from facebook and we were all shocked and upset that her coming out was silenced. another woman wrote an article about her toback experience on medium as a writer for la weekly was working on a story. unfortunately that got pushed even though my friend interviewed with him then found out about this writer but by the time she got in touch he had so many stories that her name wasn't included. i hope this gross sack of shit never gets work again and lives a lonely and sad life. Reply

