Will "Haters Back Off" season 3 happen? Angela Kinsey is definitely ready

I love Angela and would watch for her but genuinely have no interest in this show. Happy she's doing so well, though!

you watch agents of flop and are obsessed with the untalented ward actor and his nobody wife but this show is too inferior to you? cool story

i tried season one cause i like miranda sings, but the show was unbearable. couldn't get through it.

This is me, I like Miranda and her shtick, but the show was cringe and not in a good way, didn't even finish season 1.

won't be watching this season (2nd) tbh

only finished the first cause i'd already started it, but in reality i got nothing from the show...

I love the show, but I honestly think that it's a show that only Miranda/Colleen fans can enjoy. I think that, if you don't know much about the character, the show really doesn't make sense.

i "know" colleen and her character, i used to watch her channels (psychosoprano and mirandasings08), but i still didn't really like the show tbh... it just made her character look insufferable and overall like a really shitty person

I wish I didn't know who Miranda Sings is.

same, lmao

still prefer season 1 but liked the ending of this season and would love to see more of that 'cause it looks interesting. didn't know frankie grande could sing decently

I genuinely don't understand the appeal of Miranda Sings. Like I just don't get it.

For me, when I started watching her videos years ago, was the fact that so many people thought that she was a real person. That was always so bizarre to me and, I guess, one of the reasons why I kept watching. I don't really check her videos that much nowadays, but I like the show because it's kinda harmless and you get to laugh for a few hours while watching it.



Edited at 2017-10-22 08:16 pm (UTC)

i hate that i watched the first season and i'm probably going to watch the second season. her character is just so unlikable

she on youtube red and why aren't rhett and link on netflix??

why isn'ton youtube red and why aren't rhett and link on netflix?? Reply

Why does YouTube Red even exist? People actually pay to watch its content?

good question, lmao. fuck if i know, though. most people just sign up for the free trials after a specific season of a show ends and then cancel. so dumb to have yt red. also, bad name bc most people just think of redtube, lol.

maybe netflix paid more? why they'd do that? I don't know.

I just remember the girl from Miranda Sings was in that episode of True Life and she seemed to really hate being a youtube star.

Is she still with that guy?

no, hahahahaha

I liked the first season even though objectively I would say the show is pretty terrible. The supporting cast is great but the character of Miranda is just awful, which I get is the point but it falls short of actually being funny or enjoyable. I watched 2 episodes of the second season and checked out because it is nowhere near as good as the first season, which is saying... a lot.

Yeah -like maybe if they'd toned Miranda down a few notches and made her more of a real person the show would have been better -the supporting cast were amazing, and I was definitely rooting for Miranda's sister the handful of episodes I watched before I couldn't take it any more. I can't believe it got a 2nd season.

lol i watched all of s2 but it felt like a chore.

I definitely enjoyed the 2nd part of the first season because the show started finding its footing. The first episodes were really bad.

