Will "Haters Back Off" season 3 happen? Angela Kinsey is definitely ready
- Angela Kinsey had no idea who Miranda Sings was before doing Haters Back Off.
- Her agent sent her the script of the pilot and she loved it. She thought it was really well-written and really funny and weird, and those are two of her favorite things.
- Kinsey hopes that Haters Back Off comes back for a third season because she has some ideas for Bethany, her character on the show, which she already shared with Colleen Ballinger, co-creator and star of the show.
source
ONTD, have you already watched season 2 of Haters Back Off? [spoilers]As much as Miranda can stress me out sometimes, it was heartbreaking seeing her dad yelling at her and pretty much telling her that she's worthless. Also, I can't believe he sold her out; I wasn't expecting to see Colleen at the end. And Emily remains the best.
only finished the first cause i'd already started it, but in reality i got nothing from the show...
Edited at 2017-10-22 08:16 pm (UTC)
i find patrick a bit annoying, miranda is terrible in her own right, and idk why he liked her in the first place tbh, but the whole "cheating" crap was annoying, and he could have explained he wasn't cheating, since he knew why she was upset. i can't believe i am having thoughts on this.
also amanda is cute and deserves better than patrick. he wasn't much better than miranda was to him, since he was just using her to get over miranda
lol @ the appearance from lochlyn munro who i will forever recognize as hal cooper.
her sister is the only character i really like tbh. i feel bad she's the only one with talent, and everyone shits on her. she's the meg of the show.
idk how this show is aimed at kids with the uncle humor.