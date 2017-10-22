Miranda/Patrick

Will "Haters Back Off" season 3 happen? Angela Kinsey is definitely ready


  • Angela Kinsey had no idea who Miranda Sings was before doing Haters Back Off.

  • Her agent sent her the script of the pilot and she loved it. She thought it was really well-written and really funny and weird, and those are two of her favorite things.

  • Kinsey hopes that Haters Back Off comes back for a third season because she has some ideas for Bethany, her character on the show, which she already shared with Colleen Ballinger, co-creator and star of the show.


ONTD, have you already watched season 2 of Haters Back Off? [spoilers]As much as Miranda can stress me out sometimes, it was heartbreaking seeing her dad yelling at her and pretty much telling her that she's worthless. Also, I can't believe he sold her out; I wasn't expecting to see Colleen at the end. And Emily remains the best.
