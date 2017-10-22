So he and MEW separated from their spouses around the same time? Reply

both since may lmao Reply

looks like.



Reply

MEW was definitely May. She and her partner made (now deleted) insta posts about how they'd always love and respect each other. Reply

How long has he been with Mary Elizabeth? Reply

likely since before May. Reply

lmao Reply

well this was a quick update Reply

Whoever is doing the casting on Fargo has a knack. Kirsten left Garret for her co-star as well last season. Reply

She's dating Meth Damon now?? Reply

omg i had no idea she had broken up with garrett...wow. Reply

i have whiplash Reply

Well at least that settles the question about his open marriage from the last post ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



I really hope MEW didn't play the homewrecker tho... Reply

well, they would both be the home wrecker, not just her. Reply

Mte lmao

ONTD is too thirsty for him. Reply

Correct. It takes two, a person doesn't wreck their home by themselves. It takes two. Someone who hooks up with a person they know is married is also responsible. Reply

are we seriously still using that word in the year 2017? homewrecker, for real? Reply

I was going to edit my comment, but from what it looks like they both separated from their spouses around the same time, I wasn't trying to be shady to my good sis Reply

pretty sure he wrecked his own home, that's how cheating works. Reply

Hope their kids are ok. Reply

"The couple have four daughters together: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and Anouk, 6."



I am... surprised by these names. Reply

only jamyan surprises me, the others not really Reply

i was surprised at the non-Western names (and I didn't know Anouk is a French name*), but comments below informed me that they have non-western kids!



Edited at 2017-10-22 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

clara is a cute name tbh Reply

Anouk was adopted from China. I think Jayman was as well. Reply

lol his wife is french Reply

Jamiyan is short for Jamiyantsetseg, an orphan they adopted in Mongolia Reply

what is surprising to you Reply

Why? They're perfectly fine names in countries that don't have English as a first language. Reply

Edited at 2017-10-22 07:59 pm (UTC) surprised people are surprised by your surprise, tbh. Reply

Clara is sooOoO fucking gorgeous omg, everyone should be following her on insta Reply

lmao now this was a quick followup to that other post Reply

People magazine, the go-to for official celebrity break ups. I wonder if they had been working on this for awhile to have responded so quickly tho. Reply

Damn, who knew MEW was so messy Reply

why is she messy Reply

guess their relationship wasn't open then Reply

What I came to say lol



"There's probably some kind of arrangement, you guyzz!" Reply

I always lmao when someone suggests "they must have had an open relationship." Reply

Her husband was posting really gushy Instagrams about her a few weeks before they separated and the "this is amicable, we still love each other" posts have been deleted from both of their Instagrams. I mean, we have no idea what went on in that marriage but it's curious.

her ex-husband also shut down his twitter and his last tweet was that he was leaving because he was going to say something he shouldn't lol there was definite drama Reply

Damn, so he basically left Eve for a younger version of her. Cold. Reply

Yup. They really do look so much alike. Men are trash always leaving their longterm partners for a younger model. Reply

mte Reply

The first thing I noticed tbqh Reply

That always pisses me off. Reply

Yep. I even wondered If the papparazzi had gotten them confused in the last post because they looks super similar to me. Reply

I noticed it in the other post too. Reply

typical. trust no man! Reply

hope eve has a good lawyer. and get some hot young thing of her own. Reply

He’s a Polanski supporter, what a prize for her. Reply

Hate I didn't know this if it's common knowledge...



*Googling furiously rather than bothering you for receipts* Reply

Ewan starred in The Ghost Writer for Polanski in 2010. Reply

lol Reply

lol mte Reply

Was it because of him that MEW separated as well? Mess Reply

