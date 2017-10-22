Ewan McGregor Splits From Wife of 22 Years
Ewan McGregor Splits From Wife of 22 Years — As He's Spotted Kissing Costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead https://t.co/QIJ713VYVs— People (@people) October 22, 2017
He and his wife have been separated since May
He was Spotted Kissing Costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
source
I really hope MEW didn't play the homewrecker tho...
ONTD is too thirsty for him.
I am... surprised by these names.
Edited at 2017-10-22 07:51 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-22 07:59 pm (UTC)
"There's probably some kind of arrangement, you guyzz!"
Her husband was posting really gushy Instagrams about her a few weeks before they separated and the "this is amicable, we still love each other" posts have been deleted from both of their Instagrams. I mean, we have no idea what went on in that marriage but it's curious.
*Googling furiously rather than bothering you for receipts*