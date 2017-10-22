fire

Harry Styles Groped During Performance; Fans Trend #RespectHarry


- While performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Harry Styles had his crotch grabbed by an eager fan
- In the clip seen below, the singer knelt down on stage while performing "Kiwi" to his fans when the grope happened
- Harry's fans have taken to Twitter to trend #RespectHarry to let other fans know it is not okay


