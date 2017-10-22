Harry Styles Groped During Performance; Fans Trend #RespectHarry

that's fucking nasty, oh my god. i hope he's okay. the fact that so many people don't know that men can be assaulted as well is honestly downright disgusting.

i don't like this comment though: "switch this to a woman and the world stands up" because, wow. the naïveté of that statement.



ugh, why do people think stuff like this is okay :( Reply

In what millennium will people learn to respect each other's personal space? It doesn't matter who it happens to, it's unacceptable in every case. Reply

It'll never happen - people are too awful and then climate change will wipe us out (thank fuck - the world really doesn't need us).



I hate how bad behaviour is so rampant at concerts - both to concert goers and to the musicians themselves. Live music is such a magnificent and special thing and there are always dickheads in the crowd trying to ruin that.

Was the concert goer removed? Reply

Why the hell do people feel entitled to act inappropriately with others, especially their faves? Gross. Reply

yeah it’s gross af Reply

right? i haven't tried to lay a hand on anyone i've met. i did ask if i could shake anthony mackie's hand and omg he's smells so fucking good. omg. i have had a few who made the move to hug me first, so ok, i'll hug back.



but people get way too entitled with other peoples personal space in general, it gets worse by far when they are famous. Reply

If you ask first and they agree or they start it and it's okay with you it's totally fine. I can't imagine just doing something like that. You wouldn't do that to any other stranger you just met (hopefully). Reply

but people get way too entitled with other peoples personal space in general, it gets worse by far when they are famous.



And when they do photo ops at cons & specify "no touching" or have them sit in chairs or something so they are close who they are taking a picture with, but aren't touching, people complain about it. Reply

It's so gross :( I went to a Saul Williams show and he immediately came down into the crowd to perform and he was dancing/jumping around with people. He came near me and I asked him for a handshake & he gave me one and a hug. It's really not that hard to ask, even in the middle of a concert. Reply

because they think buying their music means they have ownership over them Reply

I seriously don't get it.



Some guy grabbed me the other day as I was walking by trying to get me to buy something, and he got annoyed when I said "don't touch me." The audacity. Reply

I have an ex who was grabbed like that by a coworker who constantly harrassed him, but he never said anything because "how's it gonna look if I complain about a woman" ugh. Pretending it's no big deal when this stuff happen to men also adds to rape culture and we need to END IT. Reply

That's always so sad to hear. Reply

Ugh, same. One of the producers at the company I worked for kept harassing one of the runners. She always wanted to "wrestle" with him as an excuse to touch him. You could tell how awkward he felt about the attention. Reply

my roommate works at a gay bar and says his coworkers grab his dick every shift. the tips are too good for him to say anything. Reply

lol at him creating a safe space for everyone.... Reply

yeah the... way these people talk some times... it's a pop concert Reply

I mean... it does feel that way when you’re there? 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Rolled my eyes at that line bc it's become such a buzz word. Plenty of pop stars like Kesha, Gaga etc have openly SAID their shows are safe spaces but I don't think that's his MO.... Reply

I mean, he he has a cute little routine of asking people to hug a stranger and he waves LGBTQ flags and such. It's not super deep, but I'm sure a lot of people appreciate it. Reply

yeah, ia. people i know that have gone to his concerts have felt like it was, as cliché as it sounds, a safe space. Reply

Tbh isn't that for the fans who feel it's a safe space to decide and not you :( Reply

ugh. i always get anxious whenever i see singers getting super close to the audience on stage because people are fucking psycho and don't respect boundaries. my mind immediately jumps to this beyonce gif: Reply

what exactly is happening here? yike Reply

a stan got overexcited and literally dragged bey offstage for a sec. her security got to her right after and went to remove the guy but she told him to let the fan stay...she's too nice sometimes. lol forever at ha facial expression tho 💀 Reply

Terrifying poor B! Reply

I feel so bad for laughing but the expression on her face right before he draggs her off screen. Jikes Reply

jesus Reply

Don’t forget the ‘fan’ who slapped her behind, just disgusting. Reply

And they wonder why some of the 1D guys seem to hate their fanbase... Reply

also, harry's fans are the worst and i have GA pit tickets to see him at MSG next year and i am Not Very Excited to deal with the people in the pit after reading horror stories of his GA shows. Reply

Link

good luck, lmao Reply

the pit is the pits no matter the show, i swear. and GA versus assigned seating was invented by satan to fuck with people.



I usually don’t mind because I’ll just grab a beer and hang in the back where it’s not as crowded. I go to shows all the time and I never waste time trying to get close to the front. Reply

lol i hate assigned seating and have skipped shows bc of it. GA 5ever. Reply

uh not really, i've been to shows that range from rihanna to death metal bands and let me tell you, lana fans are truly scary people and metal shows are chill as fuck if you stay away from the mosh Reply

Just hang in the back. That's what I do for GA shows, because I have long outgrown the need to be at the front. No performer is worth the the damp, suffocating air you have to deal. Reply

I was in the 4th row @ his Austin show. Could not breathe... ended up going to the back and having a good time

(Got good pictures though, so I’d say it was worth it) Reply

I feel you. I'd love to go to a show but his fans are rabid and crazy. Reply

I've been to a 1D show and it was honestly the loudest experience of my life. I'm not exaggerating when I say you should wear earplugs (I mean really you should wear earplugs at any concert - you can get high fidelity ear plugs for pretty cheap on amazon).

Plug your nose. People are gonna be camping out for days for that show and not showering lmao Reply

I was worried about it in Atlanta but my friends and I ended up on the barricade pretty far to the left. It wasn’t bad where we were but I’m sure a bit more to the center would’ve been hell. Reply

i was on a GA floor for 1D at Wembley in 2015 and was worried i was going to die but it wasn't actually that bad because so many fangirls passed out or felt sick and had to leave along with their friends before or during 5sos because fucking amateurs who didn't eat or hydrate properly so i ended up second row and let a lovely 8yr old girl in front of me on request of her mom because it was her first concert and i could see over her. Reply

disgusting.

ppl r so disresepctful to performers, i rmr reading iggy azealia has to wear 2 pairs of underwear (or 2 of the leotard thing female popstars always wear nowadays maybe icr) while performing bc ppl would reach up and literally try to finger her :((( Reply

Oh my gosh, disgusting.



I think courtney love talked about that happening when she crowd surfed. Reply

Yeah, Courtney is the first person I thought of when I read that comment. Reply

there's an infamous picture of Courtney love, ibthibk after crowdsufing and her clothes are pretty much torn from her body Reply

ew wtf Reply

I make fun of this child and his stans quite a bit but I'm confused at this post - dude had his genitals grabbed but we're supposed to laugh at his fans being dramatic? Reply

i am not getting that from the tone of this post/the comments at all... Reply

You don't think it wasn't intentional to use tweets where his fan talks about female sexual assault victims easily getting support and that Harreh creates a ~safe space for his fans? Reply

this is disgusting. we shouldn't be fucking touching people. Reply

waving around a flag = creating a safe space huh



you could not pay me to trade places w any of these guys, their fanbases are nightmare fuel



Nice victim-blaming Reply

nothing about my comment was victim blaming, get a grip Reply

The user wasn't victim blaming they were talking about the Tweet that said Harry "creates safe spaces." Reply

lol ifkr? Reply

I will never understand this. While sexually harassing people in general is disgusting I don't even understand getting that carried away that you'd touch a celebrity without their permission. Whenever I have met anyone I just froze. Not that I would have groped them otherwise but you know not even touch their arm or something while taking a photo together.



These people need to learn boundaries. Reply

I was at Katy Perry's concert the other night right by the stage barrier and people were acting insane trying to touch her. She held my hand at one point - probably because I was one of the few in my section NOT acting psychotic - and ALLL of these fans were scrambling trying to touch some part of her. Feels weird and gross imo. Reply

