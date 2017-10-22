Harry Styles Groped During Performance; Fans Trend #RespectHarry
Harry Styles' fans have been trending #RespectHarry after he was groped during his latest performance https://t.co/vlcuW8LkMi #NotOkay pic.twitter.com/smTnnJrtQX— Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) October 22, 2017
- While performing at the We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Harry Styles had his crotch grabbed by an eager fan
- In the clip seen below, the singer knelt down on stage while performing "Kiwi" to his fans when the grope happened
- Harry's fans have taken to Twitter to trend #RespectHarry to let other fans know it is not okay
stop sexualizing harry. don't touch him on stage. don't ask to see him naked. switch this to a woman and the world stands up #RespectHarry— annie | 228days (@hharrykings) October 22, 2017
I'm in tears. Harry has created such a safe space for everyone, and this is how he's repaid? Sexual assault? I just... 😭😠 #RespectHarry— BeWithMeSoHappily (@Happily_Larry_) October 22, 2017
Video:
Harry was touched inappropriately during kiwi, absolutely disgusting. #WeCanSurvive pic.twitter.com/kdo6nv1i2m— JustLikeAna (@kiwisbaby28) October 22, 2017
i don't like this comment though: "switch this to a woman and the world stands up" because, wow. the naïveté of that statement.
Edited at 2017-10-22 06:00 pm (UTC)
I hate how bad behaviour is so rampant at concerts - both to concert goers and to the musicians themselves. Live music is such a magnificent and special thing and there are always dickheads in the crowd trying to ruin that.
but people get way too entitled with other peoples personal space in general, it gets worse by far when they are famous.
And when they do photo ops at cons & specify "no touching" or have them sit in chairs or something so they are close who they are taking a picture with, but aren't touching, people complain about it.
Some guy grabbed me the other day as I was walking by trying to get me to buy something, and he got annoyed when I said "don't touch me." The audacity.
(Got good pictures though, so I’d say it was worth it)
ppl r so disresepctful to performers, i rmr reading iggy azealia has to wear 2 pairs of underwear (or 2 of the leotard thing female popstars always wear nowadays maybe icr) while performing bc ppl would reach up and literally try to finger her :(((
I think courtney love talked about that happening when she crowd surfed.
you could not pay me to trade places w any of these guys, their fanbases are nightmare fuel
Edited at 2017-10-22 06:13 pm (UTC)
These people need to learn boundaries.
I haven’t been to many concerts but I was first row and second row at the standing ones and I got annoyed that the lead singer stage dived near me at one of them because everyone lost their minds haha