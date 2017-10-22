Pink On Taylor Swift’s ‘Silent’ Activism | WWHL

Tbh I've never been a huge fan of her music but after this wwhl I might stan. She's super cool and I really loved her answers to the questions she was asked. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I never cared for her music but she gave really thoughtful and mature answers to the questions



And it also warms my heart that her and xtina are cool now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her comment was great. Very honest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

personally, i don't need celebs to speak about politics, and exercising their civil liberties to do so aside, i want to veer away from this idea that because you are famous, you should lead the conversations on political issues. you can be part of them, but shouldn't lead them. we need to stop holding celebs opinions higher than the experts or those who dedicate their lives to the cause.



(that said, if i was TS there is no way that i wouldn't have at the least tweeted fuck nazis)



Reply

Thread

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree in principle, but people who have shitty opinions are always going to speak out and loudly. there isn't any sort of culture shift where we don't put too much emphasis on the opinions of famous people coming in the near future, so i think it's good to have some sort of balance otherwise the shittiest voices will be the loudest voices.



Edited at 2017-10-22 05:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the problem with taylor is she chose to make herself a feminist icon etc... so once you use politics for your benefit, people are going to hold you to a standard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people always say that she held herself up as a feministic icon, and now i remember her comments trying to use feminism to deflect criticism and harmless jokes, but i don't think she held herself up as an icon, or anyone else really truly has. if you ask people to name 5 feminist icons off the top of their head, they aren't gonna name taylor swift.



we also need to get to a point where you can speak on a political issue as a citizen without being held up as an expert on the topic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My stance on this is if you are profiting from the dedication of your diverse group of fans you should be ready to understand that people do look up and expect something from you. Is it fair..no not really, but that's the platform you have. Keeping silent when you are touted as the spokesperson of Neo-Nazis, white nationalists and God knows what else is a sign that you are either in support of them or a coward more concerned about coins than doing what is right.



Taylor's silence shows me what she is. Pink's statement is rambling, diplomatic nonsense.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

many people on here hold TS accountable for the election result going by the election posts Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

spot on. I definitely don't think celebrities opinions should be put on a pedestal especially when they are talking about vaccines, and health care and wellness (Goop!)



Taylor on the other hand could definitely give a simple "I don't condone nazis" tweet or statement I totally get her not saying anything but what I don't care for I guess is celebs who tweet clap-backs, and deny some things but then pull a Beyonce (I don't talk anymore stunt)



like why chose to stop talking when support of nazis is brought up? she can respond about Kanye and Kim and feminism and calling out Nicki Minaj about the vmas.... why be silent now?



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unfortunately we live in a celeb obsessed/stan culture where their opinions are always going to be amplified and put on a pedestal, and I recognize the irony of me posting this comment on ONTD of all things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I don't care what she thinks about the political landscape, and there's so many other things people could care about, like what they can do to influence change themselves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree and Toilet brought it on herself using feminism to sell her songs and records. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

celebrities do not get to be apolitical. they don't need to lead shit, but they most definitely should not get to become rich, famous, and influential in popular culture (which is highly if not inherently political) and be silent on politics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe taylor (or her camp) is like, "well, if you start tweeting f nazis, then you'll be expected to comment on everything"



I used to think 'who gives a fuck what celeb x, y, and z thinks about this tragedy/event/etc.', but they have such a big influence on people.



I remember Bieber said something about Pulse at a concert. He didn't have to do that, but its nice that his fanbase might have been influenced on an IRL event like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. I don't care what celebs or athletes think. Just entertain me and don't be major douchebags. I'm not gonna change my vote cause some celeb I like told me to vote for so-and-so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm she's not wrong but not completely right either, there's no one way to do these things.

I ultimately believe people overrate internet activism, it doesn't actually get much done. If i were a celeb I wouldn't speak much on these things, at least not via social media, I would simply just DO. Actions speak louder than words.

People on the internet are so damn entitled they feel every celeb owes them some kind of acknowledgement/apology/statement. Like there's a flood in X country, and next you know an undercover hater is asking why X celeb isn't speaking about it. Not that they actually care about the flood but this is just their chance to drag the celeb they hate.

Unless it's something they've profited from or are closely associated with, you are not owed a letter explaining how they feel.



I've not checked out Pink's new album, she just isn't interesting to me as an artist but good for her for having success this late into her career. I wonder how the second week sales will be and if the album will have longevity and cross the 1m mark in the US. Reply

Thread

Link

Well said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all celebrities should be bullied into making political statements Reply

Thread

Link

not necessarily but I don’t see nothing wrong with denouncing nazis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or even denouncing Trump. She doesn't have to go into her political beliefs to make it clear that she's not cool with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people just don't know anything, so I don't need to hear from those people. However, when you are in a super powerful position like Taylor is and you can't even do the bare minimum and denounce Nazis and white supremacy, your silence can speak volumes. Reply

Thread

Link

This is true too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, in general celebrities aren't in the positions they are bc of their intelligence and i feel like people forget that lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. I don’t need to hear her opinion about the consequences of the US pulling out of NAFTA, but white supremicists are holding her up as an icon of their cause. It’s not hard to she doesn’t agree with that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came here to say this. No celeb needs to give me a lecture on political ideology. Saying nazis are bad is the bare minimum for humanity in 2017 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah no one is asking her to lead a specific cause. But when you can’t even denounce the nazis praising you + thinking you’re one of them, then you’re just wanting all the money/Sales you can get



I honestly believe this is the reason why she won’t do any interviews this media cycle. She is terrified of being asked about politics and/or her silence.



And for the record I am a Taylor Swift fan so I’m not hating just to hate. I don’t think she needs to share an opinion on every political cause/issue but she very clearly is making a statement even by refusing to denounce the nazis. As someone as savvy as her regarding her image - there’s no way she doesn’t know about the neo-nazi adoration of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah this. I don't think celebs should be expected to make public political statements, that's not their job. But when nazis are turning you into their icon you HAVE to say something or you kinda look complicit, and I've been a Taylor stan for years. This makes her look really, really bad. This is not hard.



And yeah that's completely why she's doing less promo this time around. She was on like every talk show prior to 1989. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, this is how I feel. We aren't asking much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly my opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This nothing about nothing with nothing.



Spineless Pink didnt have the balls to just call out Taylor, whom i have no doubt in my mind is a Trump supporting, capitalist rat bag.



I better not see Pink posting insta-bullshit about her white feminism nonsense when reality celebs post naked... Reply

Thread

Link

fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont need celebs to be political, but if they use politics for their own gain and only when it affects them, and ignores it when it can either affect sales/fandom then they can go fuck themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while i didn't agree with her ~giving drumpf a chance i do agree with her here. if someone really wants to speak out on an issue, then they will.



if swift doesn't wanna be political, whatevs...but ffs she could at least denounce the nazis who've been calling her their ~aryan queen. its repugnant that she hasn't yet. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really care if celebs comment on politics (if it isn't their thing, it isn't their thing), but when you market yourself on feminism and then elect to stay silent when people use your image to promote hateful agendas then I'm gonna side-eye you a bit. Reply

Thread

Link

i think having such a strong need for celebrity to comment on this is unhealthy pretty much every liberal in hollywood denounced trump and nothing happened he was still elected she is most def a republican but i just don't see what difference it make if she said something?



i think people should worry more about the political opinions of ya know politicians... america is so weird tbh one the reasons (granted a small reason) trump one was bc of their celebrity culture Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not bothered TOO much if celebrities make political statements, or discuss their beliefs, because they are also American citizens (or whatever country they live in) who care about the country and not just "Famous Person". That's why i rme when conservatives get angry on Twitter about how Actor X should just "shut up about politics and stick to acting".



that said, Nazi Swift likely voted Trump.



Edited at 2017-10-22 06:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

"Nazi Swift"

...y'all are getting way too comfortable with throwing around the word nazi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



They don't like her. Of course she's a Nazi.



I don't blame any celeb for keeping their mouths shut. Look at the nature of most posts here and elsewhere. Hell, look at Pink's words. Any comment, no matter how well intended, is parsed into somehow being a negative. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this Nazi Swift thing isn't funny and diminishes the impact of the word. people are ridiculous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think everyone should be speaking about politics especially now, and people who are an a hugely privileged position like most celebrities are even more morally obligated to do what they can which includes speaking out. Reply

Thread

Link

Pink is the same person that talked about being so ~hopeful~ for Trump right before her album dropped, she can fuck off with Taylor Reply

Thread

Link

She was hopeful he would have a change of heart. She hates him. This is the woman who wrote Dear Mr President, come on now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, i don't care what she has to say about taylor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

y'all are so extra about that statement. but ontd always fails at reading comprehension so.



Edited at 2017-10-22 08:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If a celeb uses their power to bring light to certain causes, my respect for them is raised. But, I think expecting every celebrity to voice their opinion on politics inevitably would disappoint me, especially considering how often we see celebs apologizing for idiotic things they say offhand. I'd be afraid to see a lot of celebs trying to discuss something as nuanced and complex as politics.



Still, Taylor Swift's refusal to even denounce actual neo-Nazis who are her "fans" is naive at best, and calculatingly strategic at worst. This is the most self-aware celebrity of her generation, yet she stays quiet about having fans that call themselves Nazis/alt-right/etc..? That should go beyond politics. Reply

Thread

Link