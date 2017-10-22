Pink On Taylor Swift’s ‘Silent’ Activism | WWHL
Pink appeared on Watch What Happens Live a couple of days ago, and a caller called in to ask what she thought about other singers like Taylor Swift who stay silent about politics. Pink shared, "I mean.. you say what you think right? You say what's in you. If you have a passion and you have an opinion, then share it. If you don't want to then you don't. People ask me that a lot when it comes to things like Unicef and all the causes I run after, it's in me. That's how I was raised, and if you weren't raised that way, then it's not going to be in you. I was raised with I can not tolerate injustice and people don't scare me, so I'm going to fight for what I think is truly right."
Source
And it also warms my heart that her and xtina are cool now
(that said, if i was TS there is no way that i wouldn't have at the least tweeted fuck nazis)
we also need to get to a point where you can speak on a political issue as a citizen without being held up as an expert on the topic.
Taylor's silence shows me what she is. Pink's statement is rambling, diplomatic nonsense.
Taylor on the other hand could definitely give a simple "I don't condone nazis" tweet or statement I totally get her not saying anything but what I don't care for I guess is celebs who tweet clap-backs, and deny some things but then pull a Beyonce (I don't talk anymore stunt)
like why chose to stop talking when support of nazis is brought up? she can respond about Kanye and Kim and feminism and calling out Nicki Minaj about the vmas.... why be silent now?
I used to think 'who gives a fuck what celeb x, y, and z thinks about this tragedy/event/etc.', but they have such a big influence on people.
I remember Bieber said something about Pulse at a concert. He didn't have to do that, but its nice that his fanbase might have been influenced on an IRL event like that.
I ultimately believe people overrate internet activism, it doesn't actually get much done. If i were a celeb I wouldn't speak much on these things, at least not via social media, I would simply just DO. Actions speak louder than words.
People on the internet are so damn entitled they feel every celeb owes them some kind of acknowledgement/apology/statement. Like there's a flood in X country, and next you know an undercover hater is asking why X celeb isn't speaking about it. Not that they actually care about the flood but this is just their chance to drag the celeb they hate.
Unless it's something they've profited from or are closely associated with, you are not owed a letter explaining how they feel.
I've not checked out Pink's new album, she just isn't interesting to me as an artist but good for her for having success this late into her career. I wonder how the second week sales will be and if the album will have longevity and cross the 1m mark in the US.
I honestly believe this is the reason why she won’t do any interviews this media cycle. She is terrified of being asked about politics and/or her silence.
And for the record I am a Taylor Swift fan so I’m not hating just to hate. I don’t think she needs to share an opinion on every political cause/issue but she very clearly is making a statement even by refusing to denounce the nazis. As someone as savvy as her regarding her image - there’s no way she doesn’t know about the neo-nazi adoration of her
And yeah that's completely why she's doing less promo this time around. She was on like every talk show prior to 1989.
Spineless Pink didnt have the balls to just call out Taylor, whom i have no doubt in my mind is a Trump supporting, capitalist rat bag.
I better not see Pink posting insta-bullshit about her white feminism nonsense when reality celebs post naked...
if swift doesn't wanna be political, whatevs...but ffs she could at least denounce the nazis who've been calling her their ~aryan queen. its repugnant that she hasn't yet.
i think people should worry more about the political opinions of ya know politicians... america is so weird tbh one the reasons (granted a small reason) trump one was bc of their celebrity culture
that said, Nazi Swift likely voted Trump.
...y'all are getting way too comfortable with throwing around the word nazi
They don't like her. Of course she's a Nazi.
I don't blame any celeb for keeping their mouths shut. Look at the nature of most posts here and elsewhere. Hell, look at Pink's words. Any comment, no matter how well intended, is parsed into somehow being a negative.
Still, Taylor Swift's refusal to even denounce actual neo-Nazis who are her "fans" is naive at best, and calculatingly strategic at worst. This is the most self-aware celebrity of her generation, yet she stays quiet about having fans that call themselves Nazis/alt-right/etc..? That should go beyond politics.
