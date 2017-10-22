hand

Pink On Taylor Swift’s ‘Silent’ Activism | WWHL



Pink appeared on Watch What Happens Live a couple of days ago, and a caller called in to ask what she thought about other singers like Taylor Swift who stay silent about politics. Pink shared, "I mean.. you say what you think right? You say what's in you. If you have a passion and you have an opinion, then share it. If you don't want to then you don't. People ask me that a lot when it comes to things like Unicef and all the causes I run after, it's in me. That's how I was raised, and if you weren't raised that way, then it's not going to be in you. I was raised with I can not tolerate injustice and people don't scare me, so I'm going to fight for what I think is truly right."

