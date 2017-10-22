nastassja

Corey Feldman arrested for weed charges, 1 day after threatening to bring justice to child abusers



- Feldman was arrested last night in Mangham, Louisiana for marijuana possession.
- he was scheduled to play at Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom in Monroe, but was arrested before the show.
- he will be booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.
- this happened literally one day after Feldman announced on twitter that he was working on a plan to bring Hollywood child abusers to justice.

source

surely a coincidence!!!
