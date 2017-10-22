Corey Feldman arrested for weed charges, 1 day after threatening to bring justice to child abusers

lol sure jan Reply

When it rains it pours Reply

Icon aside, I don't see a conspiracy. I see someone who has had a decades long problem, whose been acting erratically for the last few years, who got busted. i'm sure the drugs have been a way of coping with the abuse. the only thing that surprised me is he was only busted for marijuana, which lbr, most people don't give a fuck about that. he'll pay a fine and that's it.



this isn't the mythical hollywood boogie man who caught him. lmao but then when nick stahl went on his drug bender half the people here thought his wife had him murdered.



you really don't think there's anything even slightly suspect abt he & his bandmates conveniently getting pulled over while en route to play a scheduled show, when he'd said what he did just one day before & specifically mentioned feeling unsafe / fearing some sort of retaliation? i wish i could be that trusting tbh, but i'm not.



Edited at 2017-10-22 05:39 pm (UTC)

if he were arrested in cali, specifically LA, i'd see more of a conspiracy, but he got arrested in louisiana... Reply

no, i don't. those buses get pulled over all the time. I've been pulled over for random stops. and if he was such a "threat" they'd have just killed him years ago. and again, if they, whoever they are, had wanted to nail him, they'd have found something a lot harder than marijuana. again, with this, he'll pain a fine.



if the drugs had been planted, i'd expect to see some shit that would have him risking prison for a few years. which would then go away in six months to a year. Reply

I always laugh when people here act above conspiracy theories or that anyone who buys into them is a moron because I will never forget that Hayden BI post, people are interesting in regards to which one they choose to believe.



I don't think this is one either. Reply

Yeah, I really don't think Louisiana cops are part of a plan to do whatever it takes to stop Corey Feldman from exposing Hollywood pedophiles. Come on. Reply

Why wouldn't he just stay silent on Twitter and come out with the information like everyone else did? Reply

I don't want to be a conspiracy theory nut...but this seems suspect. Arrested for weed possession literally a day later? Combined with not just his fear of what might happen to him/his family of he named names, but what Todd Bridges said on his Twitter (supporting Corey in not naming names because they both have families to protect)...well, it makes one wonder is all.



Surely there's a reason these two seem down right terrified of their abusers and what they could do to them/the power they have Reply

While reading that post here the other day, I instantly thought, "how long until he's found dead of mysterious circumstances," or something equally morbid. But a drug arrest makes sense too. I knew it. No way was anyone going to let him tell his story. In Hollywood pedophiles always win. Reply

I feel like "drug charges" is a misleading headline





It's hard for me to believe ppl are still being arrested and taken to jail for weed Reply

lol i clarify it's weed in the post but the choice was strictly bc of character limit :/ Reply

drug and weed have the same number of letters? Reply

Come down to the South, it's a different world. Pot is still very much a chargeable offense, and cops feel virtuous when they put people away for it. Part of the reason the prisons in LA, TX, GA etc are so notoriously overcrowded and inhumane are because they're chock full of people who've been arrested multiple times on petty pot busts.



Legalizing weed and vacating the convictions of anyone arrested for less than 2oz possession would just empty the prisons systems in the SE, it'd be amazeballs. Reply

sus Reply

Sitting here waiting for the big shot Nickelodeon producer to get called out.. Reply

welp Reply

thank goodness recreational weed is legal here 🙏 Reply

not yet technically, I had to get a card 😑 Reply

I live in cali, but in a red county who decided they will be "following federal" law on this, so no legal weed for me unless I want to drive 4 hours. They also raided the medical store I was using and the rest all closed shop out of fear. Reply

they can try as best they can, but the expression "money talks and bullshit walks" comes to mind. once they see all the revenue, they'll inevitably change their tune; i think every state will. Reply

Arrested over marijuana..the priorities in this country are ridiculous.



Hope his family is safe. Reply

