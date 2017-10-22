Corey Feldman arrested for weed charges, 1 day after threatening to bring justice to child abusers
- Feldman was arrested last night in Mangham, Louisiana for marijuana possession.
- he was scheduled to play at Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom in Monroe, but was arrested before the show.
- he will be booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.
- this happened literally one day after Feldman announced on twitter that he was working on a plan to bring Hollywood child abusers to justice.
source
surely a coincidence!!!
this isn't the mythical hollywood boogie man who caught him. lmao but then when nick stahl went on his drug bender half the people here thought his wife had him murdered.
Edited at 2017-10-22 05:39 pm (UTC)
if the drugs had been planted, i'd expect to see some shit that would have him risking prison for a few years. which would then go away in six months to a year.
I don't think this is one either.
Why wouldn't he just stay silent on Twitter and come out with the information like everyone else did?
God...
Surely there's a reason these two seem down right terrified of their abusers and what they could do to them/the power they have
It's hard for me to believe ppl are still being arrested and taken to jail for weed
Legalizing weed and vacating the convictions of anyone arrested for less than 2oz possession would just empty the prisons systems in the SE, it'd be amazeballs.
Hope his family is safe.
:/