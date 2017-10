ONTD Original: Women celebs who rock suits

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in a suit is my sexuality pic.twitter.com/0Q6IMSVSfS — cath; ⚓ (@blanchettlover) September 23, 2017

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart definitely was born to wear a suit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xxAMnt8vyX — QueenStew. (@Inlovewkstew) March 10, 2017

Evan Rachel Wood

Don't call it a power suit. @EvanRachelWood: "It's like saying power is associated with dressing like a man" https://t.co/wW5MGORYIY pic.twitter.com/w4r33lipnP — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 20, 2017

Anna Brewster

Tilda Swinton

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe wore a red + black #TOPSHOP "Humbug" striped suit to HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception. https://t.co/QutBe5H36S #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vGHxp2Zvxo — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) September 19, 2017

Charli XCX

#CelebrityStyle GIRL @charli_xcx in a pinstripe suit... are you here for it or hating it!?! pic.twitter.com/Maj3n6m4Vz — Style By Sheena (@StyleBySheena) April 15, 2017

Charli XCX at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala pic.twitter.com/VdG2jHhE5d — Charli XCX Updates (@CharlisUpdates) October 16, 2015

Ellen Page

Lou Doillon

Aymeline Valade

French model Aymeline Valade steps onto the #MetGala red carpet in the first power suit of the night. https://t.co/FN9UrZclBL pic.twitter.com/z7pxVPQZNr — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 1, 2017

Héloïse Letissier

#PHOTOS Christine and the Queens photographiée par Franck Dubray en 2014. pic.twitter.com/5kQWyPMtjW — Christine & the Fans (@CATQfans) October 11, 2017

The Australian actress frequently wears suits and looks Hepburnesque on the reg.Kristen has genuine tomboy style, on red carpets, in photoshoots and irl.(ok less shady example)The self-described "glam rock weirdo" pays homage to her hero Bowie with her androgynous looks.The Versailles actress has a bold, eclectic style, and definitely knows how to rock a full colour suit.The Scottish clotheshorse has been an androgynous icon since her breakout part playing Orlando, the man who becomes an immortal woman.This triple threat has been rocking fierce suits since she came on the scene.The After The Afterparty hitmaker may be mostly associated with club kid style, but her suit style is nearly always immaculate.The Canadian actress is a great source for tomboy looks and proves you don't have to be tall to pull it off.The French artist has inherited both her mother Jane Birkin's looks and her ability to make menswear look super feminine.If you want high end couture inspo for your suit looks, look to super stylish French actress/model Aymeline.Better known as Christine & The Queens, the avant-pop artist always cuts a dashing figure.Sources: 1