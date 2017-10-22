halloween

ONTD Original: Women celebs who rock suits

Cate Blanchett
The Australian actress frequently wears suits and looks Hepburnesque on the reg.


Kristen Stewart
Kristen has genuine tomboy style, on red carpets, in photoshoots and irl.


(ok less shady example)


Evan Rachel Wood
The self-described "glam rock weirdo" pays homage to her hero Bowie with her androgynous looks.



Anna Brewster
The Versailles actress has a bold, eclectic style, and definitely knows how to rock a full colour suit.


Tilda Swinton
The Scottish clotheshorse has been an androgynous icon since her breakout part playing Orlando, the man who becomes an immortal woman.


Janelle Monae
This triple threat has been rocking fierce suits since she came on the scene.


Charli XCX
The After The Afterparty hitmaker may be mostly associated with club kid style, but her suit style is nearly always immaculate.






Ellen Page
The Canadian actress is a great source for tomboy looks and proves you don't have to be tall to pull it off.



Lou Doillon
The French artist has inherited both her mother Jane Birkin's looks and her ability to make menswear look super feminine.


Aymeline Valade
If you want high end couture inspo for your suit looks, look to super stylish French actress/model Aymeline.





Héloïse Letissier
Better known as Christine & The Queens, the avant-pop artist always cuts a dashing figure.



Do you rock a suit ONTD?
