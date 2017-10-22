ONTD Original: Women celebs who rock suits









I need a nice tailored one myself I love suits on a woman

I loved her slow realization and horror over realizing she's in a "white power" suit and is basically keeping slaves. God this show is so good.



I also liked the callback to being a Maxxinista in the Vanessa Williams episode.

I love that she wears it on the boat later

Lmfaooo this episode was hilarious

Amber Heard in a suit is basically my sexual orientation personified tbh.

faaabulous

This is everything 👐😭 I love it

lol ia

I do love that green velvet suit Cate is wearing and ERW also has some I thought were sharp. Janelle Monae just has some great style

Michelle Pfeiffer at premiere of The Family a few years ago

Kate Bush and Siousxie Sioux

charli always serves on the red carpet, she is so gd sexy

I love Anna brewsters s suit you posted.



I want something like this so much





An Ankara printed one would be everything too



Lovely post op!

I would rock one if I had one. I really wanted one for my bday but I haven't found one yet. T___T

This is so unbelievably Barbie I love it

thank you!



I truly covet Anna's suit, and almost everything else she wears. that rihanna outfit is amazing too

gawd rihanna looks so good in suits

That pink is diiiiivvviiiiinnnne on her OMG.

My obligatory contribution:



[ Spoiler (click to open) ]







Ohhh a post for me. I love a well taylored suit on a woman. Men in suits do almost nothing for me. They just lack the high waistline and what's especially sexy is when a bra is peeking out. Not many dudes who wear bras.

My obligatory contribution:

my contribution:

i love yuuga. she's so charismatic

my contribution:

i love women in suits 😍

Nobody rocks a suit like Janelle Monae.

lemme add some more





what an amazing post, op!

wow I am LOVING that open shirt on Charlize. i think it looks kinda dumb when they're obviously topless underneath but I see how they want the sex factor, this is like the perfect compromise.

thinking about it I like it on men too.. well some men.

MY president

And Leeeeeena

I'm feeling every single thing about Robin Wright in this photo.

Lena is looking panty-dropping good here lol

The red suit on Kristen is atrocious but otherwise all the girls look great.

It doesn't matter what she wears, she usually comes across as a fashion victim.

This is the post for me. I love women in suits 😍



Janelle Monae looks absolutely incredible in suits and Cate Blanchett always pulls them off really well too

blake is not fashionable at all

Blake just TRIES SO HARD ALL THE TIME WITH EVERYTHING. Like I almost pity her, but girl, all this look is missing is a fucking pocket watch.

lmfao

don't forget the tobacco pipe!

lol mte and a fucking monocle

Cara Delevingne kills wearing suits. So hot.

those pants in the first are bleh to me

oooh I love the second one. I really like buttoned up looks.

I love her look in the second.

10/10 would smash the first one is the one the best pictures i've ever seen of her

