ONTD Original: Women celebs who rock suits
The Australian actress frequently wears suits and looks Hepburnesque on the reg.
Cate Blanchett in a suit is my sexuality pic.twitter.com/0Q6IMSVSfS— cath; ⚓ (@blanchettlover) September 23, 2017
Kristen Stewart
Kristen has genuine tomboy style, on red carpets, in photoshoots and irl.
Kristen Stewart wore an #AntonioBerardi Resort 2018 suit to Elle's annual #WomeninHollywood Celebration. #ELLEWIH https://t.co/Mm4UOSHoWa pic.twitter.com/SOuy3vj4SL— The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) October 17, 2017
(ok less shady example)
Kristen Stewart definitely was born to wear a suit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xxAMnt8vyX— QueenStew. (@Inlovewkstew) March 10, 2017
Evan Rachel Wood
The self-described "glam rock weirdo" pays homage to her hero Bowie with her androgynous looks.
Don't call it a power suit. @EvanRachelWood: "It's like saying power is associated with dressing like a man" https://t.co/wW5MGORYIY pic.twitter.com/w4r33lipnP— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 20, 2017
Anna Brewster
The Versailles actress has a bold, eclectic style, and definitely knows how to rock a full colour suit.
Tilda Swinton
The Scottish clotheshorse has been an androgynous icon since her breakout part playing Orlando, the man who becomes an immortal woman.
Janelle Monae
This triple threat has been rocking fierce suits since she came on the scene.
Janelle Monáe wore a red + black #TOPSHOP "Humbug" striped suit to HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception. https://t.co/QutBe5H36S #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vGHxp2Zvxo— The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) September 19, 2017
Charli XCX
The After The Afterparty hitmaker may be mostly associated with club kid style, but her suit style is nearly always immaculate.
#CelebrityStyle GIRL @charli_xcx in a pinstripe suit... are you here for it or hating it!?! pic.twitter.com/Maj3n6m4Vz— Style By Sheena (@StyleBySheena) April 15, 2017
Charli XCX at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Gala pic.twitter.com/VdG2jHhE5d— Charli XCX Updates (@CharlisUpdates) October 16, 2015
Ellen Page
The Canadian actress is a great source for tomboy looks and proves you don't have to be tall to pull it off.
Ellen Page – #EllenPage Variety Studio at TIFF in Toronto 09/09/2017 https://t.co/I9GQkqFstm pic.twitter.com/CG2RjodBnp— Celebstills.com (@celebstills) September 19, 2017
Lou Doillon
The French artist has inherited both her mother Jane Birkin's looks and her ability to make menswear look super feminine.
Aymeline Valade
If you want high end couture inspo for your suit looks, look to super stylish French actress/model Aymeline.
French model Aymeline Valade steps onto the #MetGala red carpet in the first power suit of the night. https://t.co/FN9UrZclBL pic.twitter.com/z7pxVPQZNr— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 1, 2017
Héloïse Letissier
Better known as Christine & The Queens, the avant-pop artist always cuts a dashing figure.
#PHOTOS Christine and the Queens photographiée par Franck Dubray en 2014. pic.twitter.com/5kQWyPMtjW— Christine & the Fans (@CATQfans) October 11, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
Do you rock a suit ONTD?
I need a nice tailored one myself
I also liked the callback to being a Maxxinista in the Vanessa Williams episode.
Michelle Pfeiffer at premiere of The Family a few years ago
Kate Bush and Siousxie Sioux
I love Anna brewsters s suit you posted.
I want something like this so much
An Ankara printed one would be everything too
Lovely post op!
I truly covet Anna's suit, and almost everything else she wears. that rihanna outfit is amazing too
My obligatory contribution:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Edited at 2017-10-22 05:48 pm (UTC)
my contribution:
lemme add some more
Edited at 2017-10-22 06:35 pm (UTC)
Janelle Monae looks absolutely incredible in suits and Cate Blanchett always pulls them off really well too