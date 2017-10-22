Comrade Jewbear

Woody Allen's new film A Rainy Day in New York is about exactly what you think


Woody Allen's new film is A Rainy Day in New York, a script he wrote 15 years ago. It stars Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Jude Law, Suki Waterhouse, Rebecca Hall, Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna, and Kelly Rohrbach.

Despite earlier reports that the film centers around "young love" and set photos showing Selena and Timothée kissing, new plot details have emerged that indicate the main character is probably Jude Law playing a typical Woody Allen self-insert who “makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model.”

Apparently, Rebecca Hall's character accuses Jude (44) of sleeping with "15-year old concubine" Elle Fanning (19 irl). Then, Elle's character insists she is actually 21 and gets mad at Jude...for cheating on her! She asks him, “Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?”


On home life with his step-daughter/wife Soon-Yi and their two daughters:
  • "My wife has a very domineering, strong personality."
  • "She’s hypercompetent and I’m hyperincompetent. I can’t work the television set without calling her into the room. So, she clearly handles the money and runs the house."
  • "I get a small allowance, $35, every couple of weeks. I have in my pocket now what’s left of it. She’s the one who calls all the shots—and I’m fine with that."
  • "I am a protective father, and I have a loving relationship with my two daughters."

On not living in the past:
  • He's already moved on from Wonder Wheel and has no interest in it anymore but is obliged to promote it.
  • He doesn't keep any momentos of his work and has no idea how to play DVDs.
  • "There are no pictures of me with Kate Winslet or anyone."

On public misconceptions about him:
  • "Probably that I am an intellectual. They think I’m an intellectual because I wear these glasses and that I am an artist because my films lose money. At home, I’m not upstairs with a book on Danish philosophy. It’s a great image, but it’s not me. That’s a misconception. And also, that I am a workaholic. They think all I do is work, but I don’t. I spend a lot of time fiddling with my clarinet, watching sports on television and taking walks with my wife. If anything, I’d say I’m lazy."

On casting Selena Gomez
  • His casting agent Patricia DeCerto recommended Selena.
  • "We asked her, would you read some of the character (lines) for us? I don’t usually do that. She did, and she was impressive. I read with many women her age. It’s hard to find the exact proper person for the part because you have a specific character in mind. Selena had it all. I felt that I was very lucky to get her."

On sordid Hollywood rumors
  • "You hear vague stories about everything and the specifics of this. No, I never heard. But you always hear, as you go through show business, did you hear such and such actor has orgies? Or did you hear that this producer likes to sleep with a goat? It goes in one ear and out the other. More than half of them are not true. You say, ‘Oh, that’s amazing.’ And you go on with your work."


SOURCES 1 2 3
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , ,