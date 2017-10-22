Woody Allen's new film A Rainy Day in New York is about exactly what you think
SCOOP: Woody Allen’s upcoming movie contains scenes involving an older man having sex with young starlets https://t.co/6uyfic5aQv— Connor Ryan (@connortryan) October 22, 2017
Woody Allen's new film is A Rainy Day in New York, a script he wrote 15 years ago. It stars Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Jude Law, Suki Waterhouse, Rebecca Hall, Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna, and Kelly Rohrbach.
Despite earlier reports that the film centers around "young love" and set photos showing Selena and Timothée kissing, new plot details have emerged that indicate the main character is probably Jude Law playing a typical Woody Allen self-insert who “makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model.”
Apparently, Rebecca Hall's character accuses Jude (44) of sleeping with "15-year old concubine" Elle Fanning (19 irl). Then, Elle's character insists she is actually 21 and gets mad at Jude...for cheating on her! She asks him, “Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?”
Woody Allen reveals he only gets $35 allowance every 2 weeks https://t.co/4L4XGI0bW2— Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) October 21, 2017
Woody Allen reveals he only gets $35 allowance every 2 weeks (Part 2) https://t.co/ZYgQxfSF0S— Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) October 22, 2017
On home life with his step-daughter/wife Soon-Yi and their two daughters:
- "My wife has a very domineering, strong personality."
- "She’s hypercompetent and I’m hyperincompetent. I can’t work the television set without calling her into the room. So, she clearly handles the money and runs the house."
- "I get a small allowance, $35, every couple of weeks. I have in my pocket now what’s left of it. She’s the one who calls all the shots—and I’m fine with that."
- "I am a protective father, and I have a loving relationship with my two daughters."
On not living in the past:
- He's already moved on from Wonder Wheel and has no interest in it anymore but is obliged to promote it.
- He doesn't keep any momentos of his work and has no idea how to play DVDs.
- "There are no pictures of me with Kate Winslet or anyone."
On public misconceptions about him:
- "Probably that I am an intellectual. They think I’m an intellectual because I wear these glasses and that I am an artist because my films lose money. At home, I’m not upstairs with a book on Danish philosophy. It’s a great image, but it’s not me. That’s a misconception. And also, that I am a workaholic. They think all I do is work, but I don’t. I spend a lot of time fiddling with my clarinet, watching sports on television and taking walks with my wife. If anything, I’d say I’m lazy."
On casting Selena Gomez
- His casting agent Patricia DeCerto recommended Selena.
- "We asked her, would you read some of the character (lines) for us? I don’t usually do that. She did, and she was impressive. I read with many women her age. It’s hard to find the exact proper person for the part because you have a specific character in mind. Selena had it all. I felt that I was very lucky to get her."
On sordid Hollywood rumors
- "You hear vague stories about everything and the specifics of this. No, I never heard. But you always hear, as you go through show business, did you hear such and such actor has orgies? Or did you hear that this producer likes to sleep with a goat? It goes in one ear and out the other. More than half of them are not true. You say, ‘Oh, that’s amazing.’ And you go on with your work."
"On public misconceptions about him"
oh fuck youuuu
And I did it for you and your KITH icons/gifs.
Fuck, that show is great, but binging as a whole isn't as funny as I remembered. I wish I could compile about 100 sketches.
Hahahaha haven't seen this sketch in years
ETA: LOL who am I kidding, of course he gets that shit for free while women's BC rights are being threatened.
I remember seeing a photo of him with them out somewhere and I just felt sick knowing they grew up with that monster.
I really liked Diane Keaton, but couldn't get over how she could be the then girlfriend of such a creepy guy.
I just wish he would stop trying.
for ex. weinstein defended mother! as a masterpiece not long before the news broke. a film that puts lawrence through hell and back without ever really offering her agency or really an internal POV to what she's going through, even though it's been debated by some that it has a feminist message. does it tho? i understand the merit of discussion from some, but i can't think of a better hollywood encapsulation of the artist/muse dynamic aronofsky claims to deconstruct and critique than him actually dating his 20-something year old starlet in a film with such graphic misogyny. ofc weinstein would write this. see i love you daddy from louis ck, etc.
(this is coming from someone who likes some of aronofsky's films-- in some instances it just takes time for straight male filmmakers to thaw themselves and arrive at this same place).
idgaf about the rest of the cast
Also, Woody Allen is disgusting but that goes without saying.
Fuck you Woody Allen for commenting on rumours.
I’m so angry I can’t even form proper sentences.
I don't even want to go into what he said about Yoon-Yi's and his daughters. It sounds so bad. Hopefully their mother is always around and has her eyes wide open. Well, she probably thinks he is behaving normal and appropriate, how would she knoe better?
people think many things of this guy, and intellectual isn't one of them.
Fuck him, fuck Timothee, fuck Jude, Elle, Selena, etc
~~~~B-b-but what if Timothee was FORCED to take the role?!!!!!!~~~~~~~~