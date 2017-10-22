Woody Allen's new film A Rainy Day in New York is about exactly what you think

WHAT THE FUCK? I mean how brazen can you be? FUCK Reply

Thread

Link

die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die die x ∞



"On public misconceptions about him"

oh fuck youuuu



Edited at 2017-10-22 05:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I finally joined ONTD after 10-15 years of lurking.



And I did it for you and your KITH icons/gifs.



Fuck, that show is great, but binging as a whole isn't as funny as I remembered. I wish I could compile about 100 sketches. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahaha haven't seen this sketch in years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely vile. The fucking nerve to do this, especially now, when we all know what he did and what kind of person he is. Reply

Thread

Link

35 dollars every two weeks? k Reply

Thread

Link

yeah like what is he talking about lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I can’t...was he saying that so we think he’s humble? What was the goal here? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Prob the cost of his Viagra.



ETA: LOL who am I kidding, of course he gets that shit for free while women's BC rights are being threatened.



Edited at 2017-10-22 06:38 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"I am a protective father, and I have a loving relationship with my two daughters."





I remember seeing a photo of him with them out somewhere and I just felt sick knowing they grew up with that monster. Reply

Thread

Link

those girls looked so uncomfortable too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Putting aside his disgusting behavior, his movies are BORING AS FUCK. I don't get why people praise this white asshole or clamor to be in his movies because none of them are appealing or interesting. They do nothing. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw Manhattan when I was 16, back in 1980 and I was so shocked. This pervert! But somehow noone ever talked about Mariel Hemingway, her age and how horrible and sick that relationship was played. I swear, back then, it was all about artistic freedom and how intellectual and cool Woody was.



I really liked Diane Keaton, but couldn't get over how she could be the then girlfriend of such a creepy guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's completely unappealing and 100% of the reason why I've never seen Annie Hall.



I just wish he would stop trying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember an interview with Mariel where she said he was never inappropriate, but later on asked her to go to Paris with him (for work?) and she declined and he was fine with that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





for ex. weinstein defended mother! as a masterpiece not long before the news broke. a film that puts lawrence through hell and back without ever really offering her agency or really an internal POV to what she's going through, even though it's been debated by some that it has a feminist message. does it tho? i understand the merit of discussion from some, but i can't think of a better hollywood encapsulation of the artist/muse dynamic aronofsky claims to deconstruct and critique than him actually dating his 20-something year old starlet in a film with such graphic misogyny. ofc weinstein would write this. see



Harvey Weinstein On Why Polarizing Darren Aronofsky Pic Mother! Is A Masterpiece https://t.co/bGkdaU0YLM pic.twitter.com/NXL01ReLUi — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 28, 2017





(this is coming from someone who likes some of aronofsky's films-- in some instances it just takes time for straight male filmmakers to thaw themselves and arrive at this same place).







Edited at 2017-10-22 05:57 pm (UTC) i felt the same after seeing midnight in paris years ago (before knowing about allen's history). it was self-masturbatory, misogynistic filmmaker porn with pretty scenery that didn't do anything with an interesting premise. tbh i think a lot of filmmakers can do just about any indulgent project and get some kind of positive response among peers, even (or esp) if it means objectifying women or showing their trauma. people are perfectly okay with allen doing the younger man older woman trope time and time again... wonder why.for ex. weinstein defended mother! as a masterpiece not long before the news broke. a film that puts lawrence through hell and back without ever really offering her agency or really an internal POV to what she's going through, even though it's been debated by some that it has a feminist message. does it tho? i understand the merit of discussion from some, but i can't think of a better hollywood encapsulation of the artist/muse dynamic aronofsky claims to deconstruct and critique than him actually dating his 20-something year old starlet in a film with such graphic misogyny. ofc weinstein would write this. see i love you daddy from louis ck, etc.(this is coming from someone who likes some of aronofsky's films-- in some instances it just takes time for straight male filmmakers to thaw themselves and arrive at this same place). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh the only one i ever liked was vicky cristina barcelona & i strongly suspect that was bc of the scarlett-rebecca-penelope eyecandy lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And on top of that....his movies don't make any money. Like it's not like they're big blockbusters or franchises. There's really no reason for people to bend over backwards to be in or support making his movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they really are. he just puts together some sort of love triangle, with an older man and younger women, shows men that can do no wrong, while the women are portrayed as either bitchy or slutty, puts in a nice nostalgic sort of setting in a pretty city (1920s NY, 1950s Paris, whatever) and that's it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, he has good stuff, unfortunately. I wont mention them tho, there are a lot of other stuff we can watch. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually do enjoy his movies :( but I'm glad I always streamed for free tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How could you do this, Liev and Diego. FUCK'S SAKE.



idgaf about the rest of the cast



Also, Woody Allen is disgusting but that goes without saying. Reply

Thread

Link

Kill it with 🔥



Fuck you Woody Allen for commenting on rumours.



I’m so angry I can’t even form proper sentences. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, his wife is his mother and his caretaker. So he can play little boy and helpless person if he likes to. This dynamic is so fucked up, he groomed Soon-Yi to his liking, she takes care of all his needs, while he portrays her as the boss in the relationship.



I don't even want to go into what he said about Yoon-Yi's and his daughters. It sounds so bad. Hopefully their mother is always around and has her eyes wide open. Well, she probably thinks he is behaving normal and appropriate, how would she knoe better? Reply

Thread

Link

That or she's stayed bc her eyes are wide open now and she knows she's gotta be vigilant as fuck. I hope she's vigilant as fuck at least. But you're probably right. She was his victim from such a young age, she probably doesn't know any better. Ugh fucking scum. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

insert a_differet_world_die_just_die.gif

Reply

Thread

Link

"Probably think I'm an intellectual"



people think many things of this guy, and intellectual isn't one of them. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck him, fuck Timothee, fuck Jude, Elle, Selena, etc Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~~~~B-b-but what if Timothee was FORCED to take the role?!!!!!!~~~~~~~~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte morally bankrupt vermin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disgusting



Reply

Thread

Link

What a piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link