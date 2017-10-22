Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) apologizes for insensitive tweet

I don't see anything really offensive about this. She's thinking of dressing as a demon. It isn't black face Reply

Thread

Link

eh im sure she didnt mean harm/wasnt thinking of racial implications n was just doing a demon costume but the entire costume seems to be painting her skin black n having long nails....and associating dark skin (some ppl do actually naturally have skin close ish to that colour) w demons is nagl.



its a stereotype/harmful association prevalent through out society tho, its common/normal to associate dark with evil and badness and white with purity and goodness sadly.

which is why im surprised there was controversy, bc the association is so ingrained in society it doesnt even register to most ppl as having racial implications.

like look the meaning of the phrases 'his face darkened' or 'my mood turned black' ofc i wouldnt call anyone racist for using them, and i wouldnt class them as racist phrases in themselves, but the association of dark w negativity n light w positivity has contributed to racism (like in the writing of slavers they talk abt the ppl they enslaved being untrustworthy bc of them having 'dark inscrutible' faces etc).



sorry for all the edits lol.



Edited at 2017-10-22 05:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I (yt) made a comment about “dark” situations to two black ladies I work with. It’s the type of microaggression I want to root out. I think the apology in this case is appropriate. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not deliberate on Lili's part, but ever since white supremacy has existed, associating the color black with "evil" or bad and white with "purity" and goodness has been a way of subconsciously influencing society.



It's how stories like Lord Of The Rings happen, where the heroic people/Elves are milky white and pure of heart, while the evil orcs are all grease painted black. It's the persivise effects of white supremacy. People think it's nothing, because we've been ingrained to think that for so long.



The color "black" shouldn't be automatically associated with negative. This is why movements in the 60's and 70's came up with things like "Black Is Beautiful". Because words have far greater power to influence than any of us really fathom. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she didn't need 280 characters to nonapologize Reply

Thread

Link

lmao seriously what a white apology Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What could she have said? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“I apologize for my earlier tweet. I see now that it was racially insensitive and I’m sorry” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't use twitter, tell me how did she get 280? I thought it was 140 max?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

outrage culture really dilutes the actual issues at hand, and it bums me out. If you are getting outraged at black makeup on skin, instead of the intention behind it, then you don't ACTUALLY care like you say you do... Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. Way to take the power away from necessary call outs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you. i'm baffled by this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's all about the tone and approach of a call-out too. Are you saying, "Hey, maybe not the best idea as it elicits Blackface imagery"? Or are you saying, "OMFG WTF?! UR PURE GARBAGE! I'M LITERALLY IN TEARS! THIS IS SO OFFENSIVE! UNFOLLOWING U RN" I know some in social justice circles would disagree and say people who feel victimized shouldn't have to reign in their feelings, but, like, we know how people in places of privilege react to being called out. You can either steer them away from ignorance or steer them toward backlash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup they dont Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk what to say about this but the responses are, as always, by yts blaming Black people for being ~oversensitive~. when will they realize it's not their decision to see what is and isn't offensive? Reply

Thread

Link

wondering if this comment is at certain ppl already in this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking the same thing lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i only posted this after i looked at the replies to the deleted tweet tweet, haha



Edited at 2017-10-22 06:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thissss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking this...also funny how its always the same yt users in these posts immediately saying shit isn't offensive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when will you realize that everyone's entitled to have an opinion? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your comment being below the one exemplifying your point.

Love it.



And I agree with you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

M T E Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like the white dude above you. not that im surprised tho. like. oh ok thanks for your imput, white guy 🙄🙄🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The comments in this post already, my god🙄 We’ve been over this, y’all bitches more threatened at the mere idea of some people being called insensitive or god forbid racist than you are at someone being insensitive or god forbid racist Reply

Thread

Link

ontd so white Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't forget that the people who speak out are white SJWs. Always. Apparently, POC don't have access to the internet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because all of us PoCs probably don't have access to the internet and probably can't write in English.

The audacity of some people here on ONTD honestly.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this place is trash Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

all of the comments in all of the posts we have about racism beg to differ but please keep playing the victim because people rightfully see a non-racist act as non-racist Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wasn't blackface so I think she was fine and didn't need to apologize for it. Reply

Thread

Link

You know, I understand why people might not find it offensive. Tbh, I do not find it offensive either, but then I'm not black. It's not really my place ti dictate offense in this. So, people should really stop about how sjw are ruining everything. White people can find lots of other ways to have fun, easiest way is to poke fun at your own damn race Reply

Thread

Link

i don't think its the same as blackface bc that has a specific history n implications but i can see why ppl would be offended by a demon costume that consists mostly of painting ur skin black. the association of black/dark skin w uncleanness, unholiness, bad luck etc is a harmful one.



it's not rlly smth ppl, let alone white ppl think abt tho like i'm not surprising some random white actress doesnt realise it had racist implications. ppl have the right to be offended n complain ofc but i feel its a waste of energy expecting random dumb actors to be woke or educate themselves. brexit + trump have exhausted me sm i cba to care much abt celebs being ignorant lol. Reply

Thread

Link





Is like that time some people were saying Bryan Fuller put Caroline Dhavernas in blackface for this scene

There's nothing offensive about that, jfc.Is like that time some people were saying Bryan Fuller put Caroline Dhavernas in blackface for this scene Reply

Thread

Link

Is this Hannibal? Why are the gifs of this show so weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm it wasn't her in the pic and she's not gonna do the "costume" so no big deal.

It's not blackface but it will be interpreted by some as blackface and that's enough reason to not do it. You can be a demon of another colour or a mixture of colours or some shit. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is it so motherfucking hard for these bottom of the barrel cw d listers to stay off the internet? Reply

Thread

Link

I bet a lot of them have it in their contract that they need to have some sort of social media ~presence and talk up their show as much as possible and be as #relatable as they can to their fans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this could be true but I see drama with this girl all the time. she complains on social media or tries to be funny but comes out offensive. she should let her manager or someone else to handle her twitter account Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i once read that all Shonda-show actors are "encouraged" by abc to be active on social media Reply

Parent

Thread



Link