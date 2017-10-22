Lili Reinhart (Riverdale) apologizes for insensitive tweet
I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn't think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 22 octobre 2017
I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could've been misinterpreted.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) 22 octobre 2017
deleted tweet
Lili tweeted this out but she never intended any harm, as you can see. pic.twitter.com/332i8XnvHR— satan (@nicky_vidaca) 22 octobre 2017
its a stereotype/harmful association prevalent through out society tho, its common/normal to associate dark with evil and badness and white with purity and goodness sadly.
which is why im surprised there was controversy, bc the association is so ingrained in society it doesnt even register to most ppl as having racial implications.
like look the meaning of the phrases 'his face darkened' or 'my mood turned black' ofc i wouldnt call anyone racist for using them, and i wouldnt class them as racist phrases in themselves, but the association of dark w negativity n light w positivity has contributed to racism (like in the writing of slavers they talk abt the ppl they enslaved being untrustworthy bc of them having 'dark inscrutible' faces etc).
sorry for all the edits lol.
It's how stories like Lord Of The Rings happen, where the heroic people/Elves are milky white and pure of heart, while the evil orcs are all grease painted black. It's the persivise effects of white supremacy. People think it's nothing, because we've been ingrained to think that for so long.
The color "black" shouldn't be automatically associated with negative. This is why movements in the 60's and 70's came up with things like "Black Is Beautiful". Because words have far greater power to influence than any of us really fathom.
Love it.
And I agree with you.
The audacity of some people here on ONTD honestly.
it's not rlly smth ppl, let alone white ppl think abt tho like i'm not surprising some random white actress doesnt realise it had racist implications. ppl have the right to be offended n complain ofc but i feel its a waste of energy expecting random dumb actors to be woke or educate themselves. brexit + trump have exhausted me sm i cba to care much abt celebs being ignorant lol.
Is like that time some people were saying Bryan Fuller put Caroline Dhavernas in blackface for this scene
It's not blackface but it will be interpreted by some as blackface and that's enough reason to not do it. You can be a demon of another colour or a mixture of colours or some shit.