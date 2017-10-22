Kevin Smith to donate residuals and $2000 a month to 'Women in Film' non-profit
"No f-cking movie is worth all this." Kevin Smith will donate all residuals from Miramax to Women in Film: https://t.co/ks5zcoIhS4 pic.twitter.com/4Gs9bG9T6R— IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 22, 2017
He financed the first 14 years of my career - and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017
-Kevin Smith's career was launched by Miraxmax through 'Clerks' (1994), and HW financed his work for the next 14 years.
-Talking on his 'Hollywood Babble-On' podcast, Smith said he would be donating all residuals from his numerous films made under Miramax and disgraced 'alleged' sexual abuser, sex pest, bully, potted plant defacer and waste of human skin Harvey Weinstein to non-profit org 'Women in Film', advocating for gender parity in the film industry.
-He acknowledged it is historically more difficult for women to get films financed/made, and knows that even residuals can't be enough reparation, so he will also donate $2000 a month to 'Women in Film' for the remainder of his life. (article states this is in the eventuality of TWC or Miramax being shut down, but in the Podcast he says that he is doing this as well as residuals).
-Smith comments that no movie produced by HW is worth the pain so many women have been put through:
"And no fucking movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, fuck it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really fucking horrible."
-Smith says he didn't know what to do, but this feels like a start, and hopefully the money will go to women who can make make film and chase their dreams like he could "without having to deal with some fucking animal saying, 'Here's the price.'"
-Getting emotional and rebutting his co-host and an audience member saying it isn't his fault, he said: "I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t fucking help [...] Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend [...] I was singing praises of somebody that I didn’t fucking know. [...] Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me. It all hurts, and it didn’t happen to me, but it all hurts."
-He says he isn't looking for any sympathy, but is trying to come to terms with how to live with success knowing it was started by a(n alleged) sexual abuser/predatory monster.
Sources: IndieWire, Kevin Smith
He's halfway right. Half his movies are garbage. I found out I had Jersey Girl on DVD...
All these celebs who are all "omg i've worked with HW for YEARS and ~never knew and omg i'm appaled and horrified these poor women, I stand with the victims" then that's just like... it... it's nagl.
Same shit as saying you're 'praying' for victims of wars and natural disasters really, then doing absolutely nothing ACTUAL about it.
This is nice of him, though, but yeah, I don't believe that he didn't know.
That said, I always did like that, at least until around the Dogma era (when I stopped paying attention to Kevin Smith,) he was always fairly nice even about actors that you can tell he didn't really enjoy being around... (with the exception of Linda Fiorentino.)
As for whether or not he knew, who knows...Kevin Smith cant exactly keep things to himself either but I can see him being in denial about for years. He does an incredible impression of how slimy Harvey sounds when he used to impersonate him on his podcasts for year. Although he should have fucking read between the lines especially with how given how he bemused he always was at how Harvey wanted to be push every teenage actress to be in his movies.
Perhaps he had heard misogynistic rumours about actresses doing stuff for parts that others have mentioned always being whispered about, maybe he'd kind of kept in his own little bubble and blocked out all the Hollywood stuff and kind of just put the blinkers on, idek. Maybe he had inklings but was in complete denial out of a sense of gratitude and who even knows.
But there's psychologically a lot going on when people turn a blind eye or just generally shut their eyes and don't look for things or notice things that don't necessarily directly involve them. And men are very very good at that when it comes to women's problems.
So who really knows. But i'm just glad he's feeling such deep-seated shame now and actually donating considerable money for the remainder of his life to doing some small thing about it.
also, it's a brilliant way to give side eye to those who also built their fortunes on the shoulders of Rapstien.
yeah, I like that this is is a monthly donation, not a one-time donation; I respect ongoing support a lot
also, op, "sex pest"! how are you so flawfree?? 😭