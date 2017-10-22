Kevin Smith to donate residuals and $2000 a month to 'Women in Film' non-profit

still gross Reply

Now you know? Hmmmmmmm. Reply

Honestly, good for him. The only way to change the culture is to get more women working in film. Reply

I think it's a lovely gesture and good on him for taking that step - but I don't believe he's just finding out about these allegations now. Reply

I don't believe that, either. But at least his self-flaggelation will support women in film. That is more than just writing a short tweet about being shocked like some others who knew. Reply

My thoughts too. Obviously he knew. As did many others. But if his guilt / embarrassment of not doing something sooner at least contributes to putting more women in film, then good. Reply

same but i am happy for him putting his money where his mouth is because WiF does need the help. Reply

All his life? That's cool.



He's halfway right. Half his movies are garbage. I found out I had Jersey Girl on DVD... Reply

i was a camp counselor for his daughter and she was a really great kid. i met him when i was checking in parents and legit had no idea who he was until the counselor next to me was telling him he "loved his work" lol. i felt silly. Reply

I am no fan of Kevin Smith, but good for him for doing this. I don't see the point of attacking all the people who are willing to acknowledge that they benefited from the support of a sexual predator and are trying to make amends. We should save that for the assholes who are remaining silent. Reply

Nothing will ever be good enough for some people. Reply

This is ONTD, where one fuck up 92 years ago will get you on the hate list for life no matter how much you've redeemed yourself. Reply

Yep. Obviously a lot of people knew. But if his guilt is now causing him to contribute real money to putting more women in film then good for him. Reply

There are plenty of assholes who said they knew and are doing nothing to make amends except to offer condolences. They could follow Kevin's lead Reply

I'm guessing Kevin Smith is rich, but there are directors (Tarantino, for example) who must have tons more money and aren't doing the same. Reply

yeah, IA Reply

Exactly, like I don't really care one way or the other about him, but he's at least doing something.



All these celebs who are all "omg i've worked with HW for YEARS and ~never knew and omg i'm appaled and horrified these poor women, I stand with the victims" then that's just like... it... it's nagl.



Same shit as saying you're 'praying' for victims of wars and natural disasters really, then doing absolutely nothing ACTUAL about it.



Not bad. Reply

Only [x number] of men to follow his example. Reply

I think it's good that he's putting his money where his mouth is; that's more than a lot of people whose careers benefitted from HW are doing. Reply

ia, it's nice to see this vs. the usual comment with no action behind it. Reply

Yeah mte. I don't like him, but at least he's actually doing something. I could pick apart his intentions or whatever, but in the end women can at least benefit from this Reply

Yep true. Reply

If more people in Hollywood who benefitted from HW (aka MOST big names) did something tangiable like this, maybe there'd be some actual concrete steps made. Reply

A friend of mine who was in a NJ rock band in the 90's used to work for View Askew & actually did the music for "A Better Place," and his sister had a super-tiny role as Silent Bob's mom in "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back." They aren't fans of his but never really specified why, so I assumed it had to do with work stuff.



This is nice of him, though, but yeah, I don't believe that he didn't know.



That said, I always did like that, at least until around the Dogma era (when I stopped paying attention to Kevin Smith,) he was always fairly nice even about actors that you can tell he didn't really enjoy being around... (with the exception of Linda Fiorentino.) Reply

This should be an example to the men in hollywood that its not hard to condemn Weinstein and do something if you were worked with him.

As for whether or not he knew, who knows...Kevin Smith cant exactly keep things to himself either but I can see him being in denial about for years. He does an incredible impression of how slimy Harvey sounds when he used to impersonate him on his podcasts for year. Although he should have fucking read between the lines especially with how given how he bemused he always was at how Harvey wanted to be push every teenage actress to be in his movies. Reply

tbh part of me just thinks that men are stupid and it doesn't occur to them to read between the lines Reply

Yes exactly tbh, like whilst a big part of me wants to rage and be all "OF COURSE YOU ALL FUCKING KNEW!!! COMPLICIT!!!!" at the same time the more realistic part of me recognises that actually in many many areas of life people do just often bumble along being in complete blissful ignorance.



Perhaps he had heard misogynistic rumours about actresses doing stuff for parts that others have mentioned always being whispered about, maybe he'd kind of kept in his own little bubble and blocked out all the Hollywood stuff and kind of just put the blinkers on, idek. Maybe he had inklings but was in complete denial out of a sense of gratitude and who even knows.



But there's psychologically a lot going on when people turn a blind eye or just generally shut their eyes and don't look for things or notice things that don't necessarily directly involve them. And men are very very good at that when it comes to women's problems.



So who really knows. But i'm just glad he's feeling such deep-seated shame now and actually donating considerable money for the remainder of his life to doing some small thing about it. Reply

i don't really like him, don't always agree with him, but even if this is seen at it's most cynical as an ego stroke, i'm ok with it. it's more than anyone else has done, and maybe it will help some women who want to be filmmakers in the future.



also, it's a brilliant way to give side eye to those who also built their fortunes on the shoulders of Rapstien. Reply

it's more than anyone else has done



yeah, I like that this is is a monthly donation, not a one-time donation; I respect ongoing support a lot Reply

we'll take the money. whatever kev's dealing with, from the one aspect he's talking about: the guilt of who banked his career, that sucks. one monster and everyone suffers. as for how complicit he was, i can't know so that's on him.



also, op, "sex pest"! how are you so flawfree?? 😭 Reply

lmao "sex pest" is such a British term, idk if it's used elsewhere! Reply

