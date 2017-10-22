dh bennett ughughugh - letsey_x

Kevin Smith to donate residuals and $2000 a month to 'Women in Film' non-profit






-Kevin Smith's career was launched by Miraxmax through 'Clerks' (1994), and HW financed his work for the next 14 years.
-Talking on his 'Hollywood Babble-On' podcast, Smith said he would be donating all residuals from his numerous films made under Miramax and disgraced 'alleged' sexual abuser, sex pest, bully, potted plant defacer and waste of human skin Harvey Weinstein to non-profit org 'Women in Film', advocating for gender parity in the film industry.
-He acknowledged it is historically more difficult for women to get films financed/made, and knows that even residuals can't be enough reparation, so he will also donate $2000 a month to 'Women in Film' for the remainder of his life. (article states this is in the eventuality of TWC or Miramax being shut down, but in the Podcast he says that he is doing this as well as residuals).


-Smith comments that no movie produced by HW is worth the pain so many women have been put through:
"And no fucking movie is worth all this. Like, my entire career, fuck it, take it. It’s wrapped up in something really fucking horrible."
-Smith says he didn't know what to do, but this feels like a start, and hopefully the money will go to women who can make make film and chase their dreams like he could "without having to deal with some fucking animal saying, 'Here's the price.'"
-Getting emotional and rebutting his co-host and an audience member saying it isn't his fault, he said: "I know it’s not my fault, but I didn’t fucking help [...] Because I sat out there talking about this man like he was a hero, like he was my friend [...] I was singing praises of somebody that I didn’t fucking know. [...] Clearly he exists, but that man never showed himself to me. It all hurts, and it didn’t happen to me, but it all hurts."
-He says he isn't looking for any sympathy, but is trying to come to terms with how to live with success knowing it was started by a(n alleged) sexual abuser/predatory monster.

Sources: IndieWire, Kevin Smith
