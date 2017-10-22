Weekend Box office: Boo 2! is #1

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$21,650,000
|-
|2,388
|-
|$9,066
|$21,650,000
|$25
|1
|2
|N
|Geostorm
|WB
|$13,300,000
|-
|3,246
|-
|$4,097
|$13,300,000
|$120
|1
|3
|1
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$9,375,000
|-64.0%
|3,298
|+149
|$2,843
|$40,683,365
|$4.8
|2
|4
|2
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$7,155,000
|-53.8%
|3,203
|-855
|$2,234
|$74,005,203
|$150
|3
|5
|N
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$6,010,000
|-
|2,577
|-
|$2,332
|$6,010,000
|$38
|1
|6
|3
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$5,450,000
|-58.4%
|2,515
|-
|$2,167
|$22,844,253
|$35
|2
|7
|4
|It
|WB (NL)
|$3,500,000
|-42.2%
|2,560
|-616
|$1,367
|$320,234,616
|$35
|7
|8
|N
|The Snowman
|Uni.
|$3,442,000
|-
|1,812
|-
|$1,900
|$3,442,000
|$35
|1
|9
|6
|American Made
|Uni.
|$3,162,000
|-42.5%
|2,559
|-539
|$1,236
|$45,503,735
|$50
|4
|10
|7
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$3,000,000
|-44.2%
|2,318
|-664
|$1,294
|$94,568,932
|$104
|5
|11
|5
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$2,750,000
|-52.2%
|3,151
|-108
|$873
|$25,528,885
|$35
|3
|12
|N
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|PFR
|$2,560,000
|-
|1,362
|-
|$1,880
|$2,560,000
|-
|1
|13
|10
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$2,160,000
|-28.1%
|1,060
|+160
|$2,038
|$14,870,534
|-
|5
|14
|8
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$2,150,000
|-50.2%
|2,102
|-951
|$1,023
|$54,633,502
|-
|5
|15
|9
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$1,945,000
|-52.7%
|2,301
|-227
|$845
|$18,474,599
|-
|3
|16
|11
|Marshall
|ORF
|$1,509,821
|-49.7%
|821
|-
|$1,839
|$5,461,812
|$12
|2
|17
|16
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$636,615
|+72.9%
|112
|+79
|$5,684
|$1,375,238
|-
|3
|18
|13
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$590,000
|-56.2%
|545
|-849
|$1,083
|$11,457,167
|-
|5
|19
|17
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$391,974
|+18.2%
|114
|+59
|$3,438
|$1,317,223
|-
|5
|20
|12
|Flatliners (2017)
|Sony
|$245,000
|-84.1%
|535
|-1,448
|$458
|$16,440,051
|$19
|4
|21
|14
|Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
|Annapurna
|$229,000
|-68.9%
|959
|-270
|$239
|$1,309,446
|-
|2
|22
|21
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$195,000
|-20.3%
|337
|+71
|$579
|$263,269,020
|$80
|17
|23
|28
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$192,590
|+63.8%
|332
|+243
|$580
|$491,695
|-
|4
|24
|15
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$175,000
|-66.4%
|312
|-508
|$561
|$35,984,166
|$33
|6
|25
|38
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$153,000
|+164.2%
|61
|+52
|$2,508
|$232,505
|-
|2
|26
|N
|The Killing of the Sacred Deer
|A24
|$114,585
|-
|4
|-
|$28,646
|$114,585
|-
|1
|27
|36
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$102,000
|+26.8%
|172
|+7
|$593
|$75,318,595
|$30
|10
|28
|41
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$82,000
|+79.5%
|28
|+25
|$2,929
|$150,838
|-
|2
|29
|N
|Wonderstruck
|RAtt.
|$68,762
|-
|4
|-
|$17,191
|$68,762
|-
|1
|30
|35
|Cars 3
|BV
|$65,000
|-25.9%
|94
|-25
|$691
|$152,835,233
|-
|19
|31
|27
|mother!
|Par.
|$63,000
|-50.9%
|106
|-53
|$594
|$17,763,047
|$30
|6
|32
|32
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$54,104
|-50.5%
|121
|-73
|$447
|$33,559,829
|$11
|12
|33
|23
|Home Again
|ORF
|$53,071
|-67.7%
|158
|-203
|$336
|$26,911,725
|$12
|7
|34
|34
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$49,202
|-50.8%
|116
|-69
|$424
|$21,500,523
|-
|9
|35
|42
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$43,471
|-0.7%
|26
|+1
|$1,672
|$163,794
|-
|3
|36
|52
|Chavela
|MBox
|$18,984
|-14.7%
|11
|-3
|$1,726
|$98,762
|-
|3
|37
|61
|Dina
|Orch.
|$16,088
|+37.2%
|20
|+16
|$804
|$40,256
|-
|3
|38
|65
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$11,071
|+15.6%
|40
|-10
|$277
|$3,746,610
|$9.9
|5
|39
|N
|Tragedy Girls
|G&S
|$10,677
|-
|2
|-
|$5,339
|$10,677
|-
|1
|40
|N
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$8,721
|-
|2
|-
|$4,361
|$8,721
|-
|1
|41
|N
|Aida's Secrets
|MBox
|$5,068
|-
|1
|-
|$5,068
|$5,068
|-
|1
|42
|82
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$1,200
|-53.6%
|6
|-
|$200
|$2,407,298
|-
|8
|43
|116
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$187
|-62.8%
|1
|-4
|$187
|$21,438
|-
|7
|44
|93
|Super Dark Times
|Orch.
|$84
|-94.5%
|1
|-4
|$84
|$32,920
|-
|4
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$92,694,275
|-7.7%
|41,493
|+1,368
|$2,234
|
Awful for Geostorm. 13m on a 120m budget. this is not the year of big budget films.
Everyone could do without Leto being in things.
Call Me By Your Name - Was prepared for the worst but it really is near perfect. Armie is miscast but Chalamet is the best performance I've seen this year, no competition. They even made Sufjan not sound twee... I cried twice. It's fucking phenomenal.
Loveless - It's... something. Very well made but such a miserable movie I'm shocked Russia submitted this for the Oscar because it's harsher and more obvious than his others.
Seeing The Square tonight finally!
Not surprising that white bros anoint it as picture of the year though.
And we need to stop with gerard butler being a lead in anything ...
I finally finished Legend of the Seeker. Which, damn, I forgot they kinda rushed the ending there. [Spoiler (click to open)]Especially the "oh, Kahlan can't Confess Richard because love" just literally being tossed out there at the last second, lol
Now I'm watching Emma (2009) and I saw they have Jane Eyre (2006), soooo I'm watching that next.
And then try The Handmaid's Tale.
😟
Okay, but seriously, I don't think it would be made like that right now? Because it's honest about life and death and moving on, without too melodramatic music to make sure that you'll never be happy again.
Or maybe I just feel like this because I'm quite an adult while watching it for the first time.
And finished Wynonna Earp so now I'm going to read posts about it and see if there's going to be a second season.
***should have refreshed lol
Edited at 2017-10-22 04:30 pm (UTC)