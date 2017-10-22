Weekend Box office: Boo 2! is #1

Finally watched Train to Busan and loved it. Reply

My mom tried to get me to see that Madea movie. No thanks. I can’t with Tyler Perry. Reply

I didn't even know Boo 2 got a sequel and was being released this month until I saw the box office projections posts this week. I didn't watch the first one and wasn't actively looking out for sequel news but still. Feels like there was no promotion for this movie at all. And yet it still did pretty well.



Awful for Geostorm. 13m on a 120m budget. this is not the year of big budget films. Reply

Someone in hollywood is still trying to make Gerard Butler a thing. someone with a lot of money Reply

I finally watched blade Runner 2k49 and i was not disappointed. Amazing visuals and really strong acting from everyone involved. Could have done without Jared Leto tho Reply

Haha, I liked it too but I think we all could have done without him. Reply

Wasn't that part supposed to go to Bowie or at least that's who the director wanted? I weep for what could have been...



Everyone could do without Leto being in things. Reply

I hate that I laugh at Tyler Perry movies, it is so embarrassing. I'm not gonna see this in a theatre cause I don't want anyone who can see me to know that i have seen the movie. Can't wait to see this on demand tho. Reply

Was the first BOO any good ?? Reply

LOL Nope.....didn't stop me from watching it. All Tyler Perry movies are bad, even "For Colored girls" I feel like a lot of black people like myself still end up watching them. I can't explain it. :( Reply

Yikes at Geostorm. I feel like someone at WB is going to lose their job over that one. John Carter realness. Reply

Since tickets are cheap, I am going to see geostorm Reply

i watched "the florida project" yesterday and i really loved it lol, made me even more excited to be going back home to orlando next weekend. Reply

47 meters down or deep whatever. I don't understand why that movie was made. Completely forgettable. Reply

and its getting a sequel titles "48 meters down". Reply

Thirst Street - Hilariously awkward, kind of a let down but Lindsay Burdge sells it.



Call Me By Your Name - Was prepared for the worst but it really is near perfect. Armie is miscast but Chalamet is the best performance I've seen this year, no competition. They even made Sufjan not sound twee... I cried twice. It's fucking phenomenal.



Loveless - It's... something. Very well made but such a miserable movie I'm shocked Russia submitted this for the Oscar because it's harsher and more obvious than his others.



Seeing The Square tonight finally! Reply

yeah I agree about Armie. It's so weird because, and I think it was you who said this in another post?, he's really stiff and awkward (which is the complete opposite of how Oliver should be played) and he's out shined by Chalamet in every scene but he's still really good! ya know what I mean? Reply

Yeah there is something... I started to like him the second half even though he's just as stiff? He isn't bad though but Timothee and Michael Stuhlbarg are on another level. And the cinematography is everything, I'm so glad one of my fav cinematographers might actually be nominated for an oscar i'm shaking it better happen Reply

have you read cmbyn the book? i thought oliver was so weird in it but i felt like armie found a way to make the character work Reply

I saw call me by your name for the second time at a free time out showing. istg this movie like seeped into my soul or something, I wanna talk about it with everyone and see it 20 more times. Reply

Finally watched Baby Driver this week. It was good and I enjoyed it, though I thought it dragged a big in the second half and the whirlwind romance aspect was kind of dumb.



Not surprising that white bros anoint it as picture of the year though. Reply

This is the first time im even hearing about geostorm. Jim Sturgess' shitty career makes me so happy.

And we need to stop with gerard butler being a lead in anything ... Reply

Whose pocket is Gerard's hand in, seriously. Reply

Exactly. Id like to know as well. Reply

Any Sturgess tea? Why the happiness at his fall ? Reply

I finally finished Legend of the Seeker. Which, damn, I forgot they kinda rushed the ending there. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Especially the "oh, Kahlan can't Confess Richard because love" just literally being tossed out there at the last second, lol



Now I'm watching Emma (2009) and I saw they have Jane Eyre (2006), soooo I'm watching that next.



I watched My Girl



😟



Okay, but seriously, I don't think it would be made like that right now? Because it's honest about life and death and moving on, without too melodramatic music to make sure that you'll never be happy again.

Or maybe I just feel like this because I'm quite an adult while watching it for the first time.





And finished Wynonna Earp so now I'm going to read posts about it and see if there's going to be a second season. Reply

A second season of Wynonna Earp aired during this past summer. And they were renewed for a third. Reply

Yay! And netflix only has the one season, so I didn't know about more. Reply

