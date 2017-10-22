Married Ewan McGregor is seen kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Married Star Wars star Ewan McGregor snogs TV lover Mary Elizabeth Winstead in London cafe https://t.co/zdquWANzzu— Chris (@ChristianaDJJD) October 22, 2017
Update
- Ewan and his wife have been split up since May.
Ewan McGregor Splits From Wife of 22 Years — As He's Spotted Kissing Costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead https://t.co/QIJ713VYVs— People (@people) October 22, 2017
- The pair play love interests in Fargo.
- Mary recently split with her husband 4 months ago.
- Ewan, father of four, has been married with his wife for 22 years.
- Sources said they were relaxed in each others company.
Sources
1 2
edit: Yeah, here are 2 revealed blind items about him & his wife, not sure how reliable they are. https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/107217240.html#cutid1
Edited at 2017-10-22 04:19 pm (UTC)
They wouldn't be this blatant unless his wife knows. It's not like they've gone somewhere subtle.
Also, girl you left your husband for Ewan? Pretty sure he and his wife have an open marriage, he always goes back to her.
On it
Though from things he's said in interviews, though he's super private about his personal life, i've gotten the feeling it isn't a super happy marriage.
could be innocent i suppose. if not, marriage issues aside, i'd hit it. both of them.
i remember eve saying she felt so threatened by kelly mcdonald when he made trainspotting. how she knew kelly wouldn't go for it, but she had felt so threatened. she then tried to blame it on pregnancy, but it made me wonder if ewan was a rounder then.
I remember how defensive he'd get in some interviews when people would ask about his wife and family. even when he'd just been talking about the charitable endeavors they'd been apart of, like the children's hospice he helped to build. he'd been defensive in a few interviews when someone commented that eve hadn't uprooted the family for filming. and the big one i remember is it was just before his anniversary, like 20th, the next day, and the interviewer had congratulated him and asked if they had any plans, and they didn't. it almost sounded like they might spend it apart. but ewan again, got defensive.
there are actors who refuse to talk about their families, and that's fine. we don't need to know. but the constant defensiveness has always made me go hmmm. though ewan is about a one third interview subject in print. a third of the time he'll give a good interview, seem happy, friendly, and well thought out. i always enjoyed his interviews on the tonight show, back when leno was running it since they deteriorated to something dirty pretty quick. but i don't know if they have what most of us would want from a marriage.
Tom Hardy's first wife, baby mama, and his second wife are all petite brunettes with big brown eyes and delicate features.
Edited at 2017-10-22 04:16 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-22 04:39 pm (UTC)
I really like MEW. I wish BrainDead had been given a second series.