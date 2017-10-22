Married Ewan McGregor is seen kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

I thought Ewan was in an open relationship? Reply

What makes you think that? Reply

I think it's kind of an open secret in Hollywood. I'm not sure where I read it though Reply

Google it - you can find a ton of stuff all over the place. He's also been seen cozying up to other women in the past. Reply

This is not the first kissy pap he's had taken. Reply

edit: Yeah, here are 2 revealed blind items about him & his wife, not sure how reliable they are.



Yeah I thought so too. Stuff like this has come out before. Reply

I would assume so.



They wouldn't be this blatant unless his wife knows. It's not like they've gone somewhere subtle. Reply

oh well, good for him. as for mew...i wouldn't be leaving my husband over it, but her ex also seems very monogamous, so perhaps that was for the best(tm). Reply

LOL someone go dig up the Mary Elizabeth Winstead divorce post where I said she cheated with a Fargo cast member and we would get pics in a few months. NGL I definitely suspected David Thewlis.



Also, girl you left your husband for Ewan? Pretty sure he and his wife have an open marriage, he always goes back to her. Reply

This was my first thought!!! 💀💀💀 Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106192058.html



On it On it Reply

Awww, they deleted their "We;ll always love each other" cutesy divorce announcement. LOL yikes I guess he found out she cheated . Reply

oop, never trust a man Reply

LMAO, someone totally called this in the post about her announcing her divorce. Reply

22 years is a long time! Reply

i hope ewan's wife has a side piece as well. Reply

I'm sure they have an agreement Reply

mte Reply

same Reply

Ewan da fuck you doing?



Though from things he's said in interviews, though he's super private about his personal life, i've gotten the feeling it isn't a super happy marriage.



could be innocent i suppose. if not, marriage issues aside, i'd hit it. both of them. Reply

ooh what has he said? Reply

I'm trying to think of specifics more of it was a vibe. i have a feeling they are waiting for the kids to get out of the house, unless they are totally of the mindset they, meaning he lbr, can fuck around.



i remember eve saying she felt so threatened by kelly mcdonald when he made trainspotting. how she knew kelly wouldn't go for it, but she had felt so threatened. she then tried to blame it on pregnancy, but it made me wonder if ewan was a rounder then.



I remember how defensive he'd get in some interviews when people would ask about his wife and family. even when he'd just been talking about the charitable endeavors they'd been apart of, like the children's hospice he helped to build. he'd been defensive in a few interviews when someone commented that eve hadn't uprooted the family for filming. and the big one i remember is it was just before his anniversary, like 20th, the next day, and the interviewer had congratulated him and asked if they had any plans, and they didn't. it almost sounded like they might spend it apart. but ewan again, got defensive.



there are actors who refuse to talk about their families, and that's fine. we don't need to know. but the constant defensiveness has always made me go hmmm. though ewan is about a one third interview subject in print. a third of the time he'll give a good interview, seem happy, friendly, and well thought out. i always enjoyed his interviews on the tonight show, back when leno was running it since they deteriorated to something dirty pretty quick. but i don't know if they have what most of us would want from a marriage. Reply

she looks like a young version of his wife smh men are so predictable Reply

They usually have a very specific type.



Tom Hardy's first wife, baby mama, and his second wife are all petite brunettes with big brown eyes and delicate features. Reply

Sounds like he'd be into Star Wars. Reply

lol yep. my 37-year old brother in law, who has been with his wife for 15 years, cheated on her and she immediately divorced him. this happened four months ago. as of today, my brother in law now has a 19-year old girlfriend who lives with him, and looks exactly like his now ex-wife. i laughed in his face when he introduced her to me for the first time. can't wait to watch that crash and burn. Reply

i was thinking that too! Reply

This reminds me that someone mentioned in a post yesterday that the rumor is that Brad Pitt is dating the girl who played Angelina is a kid in Maleficent. She's 21. Reply

They always do this shit Reply

they even have the same hair like damn Reply

Ewan always fucks his co stars tho. He legit did the exact same thing with Melanie Laurant lol. Pics and all.



Edited at 2017-10-22 04:16 pm (UTC) Reply

i never heard that. lol again, i'd have slept with them both so.... Reply

And yet ontd keeps riding his dick hard. It's funny how the comments about him is this post look compared to some on Anna Farris posts, and we don't even know if she cheated Reply

uhhhh Reply

Wasn't there a blind item about how Ewan and his wife bring home people and have threesomes and foursomes? Reply

This season sucked so bad. The lack of Sy in the last episodes was criminal. Reply

She’s so gorgeous Reply

I really like MEW. I wish BrainDead had been given a second series. The comments in this post are a read, retrospectively: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106192058.html

lol they deleted the pics Reply

BrainDead was great. Reply

For some reason I honestly thought Ewan was in the (frosted) glass closet? Literally had no clue he'd been married for 22 years. Reply

There are a bunch of Blinds thought to be about his marriage and I'm pretty sure they heavily implied he is Bi, though obviously Blinds have been proven false but there have been quite a few people believe to be about him that all kind of way the same thing. Reply

