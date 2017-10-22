pizza

Taylor Swift's "Red" 5 Year Anniversary


- Taylor Swift's fourth studio album and magnum opus "Red" was released 5 years ago today
- Became the fastest selling album in over a decade after selling 1.21 million copies in its first week in the US
- Nominated for two Grammy's, and has since sold 7 million copies around the world
- Swift's inspiration for the album was from "the kind of tumultuous, crazy, insane, intense, semi-toxic relationships that I've experienced in the last two years. All those emotions — spanning from intense love, intense frustration, jealousy, confusion, all of that — in my mind, all those emotions are red. You know, there's nothing in between. There's nothing beige about any of those feelings."


favorite songs/ do you believe her stans that say reputation is better?
