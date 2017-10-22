Taylor Swift's "Red" 5 Year Anniversary
- Taylor Swift's fourth studio album and magnum opus "Red" was released 5 years ago today
- Became the fastest selling album in over a decade after selling 1.21 million copies in its first week in the US
- Nominated for two Grammy's, and has since sold 7 million copies around the world
- Swift's inspiration for the album was from "the kind of tumultuous, crazy, insane, intense, semi-toxic relationships that I've experienced in the last two years. All those emotions — spanning from intense love, intense frustration, jealousy, confusion, all of that — in my mind, all those emotions are red. You know, there's nothing in between. There's nothing beige about any of those feelings."
favorite songs/ do you believe her stans that say reputation is better?
REPUTATION COULD NEVER
Nothing will ever top it for me even though “1989” came close
bitch needs to go back to country/pop
And no, I don't believe the fans who say her new album is better lol
State of grace is my favourite song of Taylor’s ever. My other favourites are treacherous, all too well, I almost do, holy ground, and begin again.
State Of Grace
Red
All Too Well
The Last Time
Holy Ground
Sad Beautiful Tragic
Begin Again
