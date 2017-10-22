Taylor Swift's "Red" 5 Year Anniversary

All Too Well, Sad Beautiful Tragic, Treacherous, Begin Again and Holy Ground.



REPUTATION COULD NEVER



Holy ground is a masterpiece Reply

I know I love it so much, its a good running song too tbh lol Reply

It really is! Reply

SBT, Lucky One and Stay Stay are terrible songs on an otherwise A+ album. IDK how Come Back, Be Here and The Moment I knew were bonus songs when those trash songs made it onto the album Reply

I will be surprised if she ever tops red. Red deserved all the Grammys Reply

Cultural appropriation queen Reply

looks like Busy Phillips Reply

i might not like her but i'll stand by the fact that i think red is a better album than 1989. favorites would be state of grace, all too well, i almost do, and holy ground. Reply

Gah, forgot about I almost do, add that one to my list. I like pretty much every song minus starlight and we are never getting back together Reply

yeah, there's maybe a handful of songs on that album that i used to skip. Reply

Omg I love Starlight Reply

love the demo version of Red and Girl at Home Reply

I love this album so much. I still play so many songs from it: “All Too Well”, “The Last Time”, “Holy Ground”, “The Lucky One”, “Everything Has Changed”, “Sad Beautiful Tragic”, “Treacherous” and “State of Grace”.



Nothing will ever top it for me even though “1989” came close Reply

i hate her bubble gum pop music tbh like i listened to 1989 for a week or two then i was over it



bitch needs to go back to country/pop Reply

She needs to make a folky guitar driven record, its suited for her voice and songwriting talent Reply

My faves are easily Holy Ground, Begin Again, State of Grace, and Treacherous. I do like most of the album though. I'm not a huge fan of I Almost Do for some reason.



And no, I don't believe the fans who say her new album is better lol



I don't like I Almost Do either, it doesn't do anything for me. Reply

Yeah, like there's nothing wrong with it really, but it's uninteresting compared to the other songs. Reply

I don't like I Almost Do, it's so boring Reply

I still jam to red in the car all the time.

State of grace is my favourite song of Taylor’s ever. My other favourites are treacherous, all too well, I almost do, holy ground, and begin again. Reply

I loved her style.mp3 around this time too: Reply

yeah i loved her modcloth/aspiring kennedy aesthetic



And her was so nice, we’ll never get this again rip Reply

I used to hate her in her early days but came around to liking her during this era because I thought her clothes were cute lmao Reply

yesss, so pretty Reply

that was a great look for her but i remember ontd hating it at the time Reply

she inspired my style so much. i literally look like red era taylor dipped in caramel Reply

This was her best era, style wise. These looks suit her so well. She looks so pretty in these photos. 😍 Reply

It's suits her SO well too. Reply

Most of that album is amazing. RIP to that Taylor.



State Of Grace

Red

All Too Well

The Last Time

Holy Ground

Sad Beautiful Tragic

Begin Again Reply

AN ALBUM which we stan Reply

I love State of Grace.



that's about it. Reply

State of Grace is ha magnum opus Reply

mte Reply

Came in here to post that this album was ha magnum opus. Reply

mte Reply

