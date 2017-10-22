Courtney Love was eternally banned by CAA because She warned about Harvey Weinstein

Courtney Love revealed that She was eternally banned by CAA(creative arts agency)
Because She spoke against Harvey Weinstein .












Rose Mcgowan called out the Agents who sent actresses to Harvey Weinstein


Some actor also called out







ONTD . Have you ever banned by powerful evil ppl because you did the right thing ?
Have you ever warned ppl about something horrible ? and Nobody listen to you ?
Do you think these Agents are complicit  ?

source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Tagged: , , , , ,