Courtney Love was eternally banned by CAA because She warned about Harvey Weinstein
Because She spoke against Harvey Weinstein .
Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017
.@Courtney Love's advice in 2005: "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a party at the Four Seasons, don't go." pic.twitter.com/I1Zq0WvVNM— HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 14, 2017
I forgot that Courtney ❤️ told me to stay away from Harvey Weinstein 12 years ago https://t.co/A0150bit0X— Natasha Leggero (@natashaleggero) October 14, 2017
Rose Mcgowan called out the Agents who sent actresses to Harvey Weinstein
UTA/CAA/ICM/etc- To the agents who sent us to meet a Monster: I hope you enjoyed that 10%, you are guilty of human trafficking #ROSEARMY— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 16, 2017
Some actor also called out
To reps who knew what Weinstein did and continued to arrange PRIVATE HOTEL ROOM MEETINGS, you didn't pull the trigger but you are guilty too— Chris Wood (@ChristophrWood) October 18, 2017
Young actors, if ur agency even TELLS u about a meeting being asked for after hours @ a hotel or residence: fire em. https://t.co/y8lMh77qk5— Thomas Sadoski (@ThomasSadoski) October 15, 2017
I’ve been saying this to young actors that I meet with for YEARS, Russ. But now I have this here platform so I get to say it loud.— Thomas Sadoski (@ThomasSadoski) October 15, 2017
ONTD . Have you ever banned by powerful evil ppl because you did the right thing ?
Have you ever warned ppl about something horrible ? and Nobody listen to you ?
Do you think these Agents are complicit ?
i'm sorry you were punished for doing the right thing. hope you're in a better situation now.
Over the summer my (now ex) boss was convicted of possessing child p*rn photos and videos. We were not told any of this happened until three weeks after he was sentenced. He had literally been sitting in prison for three weeks until we knew where the fuck he was. I confronted the director of my team and asked why we were not informed immediately, and he said "we've been trying to keep it quiet, we don't want clients to know, blah blah" and wow I was furious. It escalated to the point where I yelled that I'll tell everyone I know what happened because people deserve to know the truth, and I was sent home pretty much right away, made to stay home for a week (unpaid), and the raise I was supposed to get never happened.
I have been banned from several FB groups for speaking against misogyny and sexist comments and I spend more time banned from Twitter than not because of the same thing.
Hey yeah, maybe we should......LISTEN TO WOMEN???!!!!
Last job, I knew one of the employees personally and he had a side catering business and he would cater MY family events. My Mom and I noticed that the flavors were exactly the same from the restaurant. We thought my boss was just helping him out. Turns out he was stealing produce, meat products and the kitchen utensils. He turned on me because he overhead a convo I had with my boss. My boss tried to protect me by changing my hours and not having me in the same building as him. That didn’t protect me from what he did outside. He started telling family I was a thief, started harassing my Mom, his wife harassed my Mom. My fam would tell me not to do anything because he’s illegal so if I called the cops, he would probably get deported (he had just had a baby). So we never did anything.