Courtney Love was eternally banned by CAA because She warned about Harvey Weinstein

I got reassigned and then fired after whistleblowing on financial irregularities. Fun stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

oh fuck!! sorry to hear that. really unfair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got fired for this too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck!



i'm sorry you were punished for doing the right thing. hope you're in a better situation now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm so sorry this happened to you and i hope it doesn't diminish your resolve to continue to do the right thing in the future.



also, i adore your lee pace avi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn she’s bold and brave af 👏👏 Reply

Thread

Link

Rose is right about the agents being guilty as well there is no way in hell they didn't know about Harvey Reply

Thread

Link

yup the agents worked as pimps Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they should be held legally responsible as rape profiteers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when will lana? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love that gif lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was this Corgan? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes. she wrote violet about him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Triple bloop x infinity



Edited at 2017-10-22 04:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This is why people dont speak out. They watch what happens to those who do. Its sick. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm all for calling out hypocritical men who didn't say anything when they should have, but uh...lol @ the idea that Thomas Sadoski has lots of "strong Hollywood friends." Reply

Thread

Link

😄 my exact reaction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MAGA shills are only known for their blatant, unwavering hypocrisy not their critical thinking skills. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I posted about this in a round up - TRIGGER WARNING CHILD ABUSE - .....





Over the summer my (now ex) boss was convicted of possessing child p*rn photos and videos. We were not told any of this happened until three weeks after he was sentenced. He had literally been sitting in prison for three weeks until we knew where the fuck he was. I confronted the director of my team and asked why we were not informed immediately, and he said "we've been trying to keep it quiet, we don't want clients to know, blah blah" and wow I was furious. It escalated to the point where I yelled that I'll tell everyone I know what happened because people deserve to know the truth, and I was sent home pretty much right away, made to stay home for a week (unpaid), and the raise I was supposed to get never happened. Reply

Thread

Link

whoa, can you talk to a lawyer about this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not sure why she would waste the time, this isn't whistleblowing by any definition, and therefore none of this is legal retaliation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Something somewhat similar happened to me too. A psychologist my (shitty) psychiatrist (who is now fired) referred me to (in the same clinic) turned out to be a convicted criminal who'd spent jail time for organising prostitution (incl. underage), battery etc. He was terminated when he went under investigation for child molestation. Of his patients. He served 6 months and now has to wear a brace for a few years. The clinic did not offer any apologies for patients. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I reported a sexual harasser at one of my jobs, so my boss (the owner) talked to the offender about it & told him to stop. Afterwards, my boss told me to "act like it never happened", ha ha. It killed me inside, because I considered him a friend, & he always proclaimed to be so politically aware/animal rights activist/male feminist/anarchist...men will NEVER know or care what it's like to be a woman. Reply

Thread

Link

Have you ever banned by powerful evil ppl because you did the right thing ?

I have been banned from several FB groups for speaking against misogyny and sexist comments and I spend more time banned from Twitter than not because of the same thing. Reply

Thread

Link

What’s sad is I remember this appearance and people were just mocking her for being fucked up. This was likely written off as that or just a joke.



Hey yeah, maybe we should......LISTEN TO WOMEN???!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Was this the Pam Anderson roast bc I totally remember people making fun of her esp kimmel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I’m pretty sure. I definitely remember it was one of those Comedy Central roasts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhhhh this news is a week and a bit old? Reply

Thread

Link

First job, money went missing from the cashier. One of the employees was letting in her friends after hours. I told, boss told everyone I told so i left after three weeks. The employees turned on me.



Last job, I knew one of the employees personally and he had a side catering business and he would cater MY family events. My Mom and I noticed that the flavors were exactly the same from the restaurant. We thought my boss was just helping him out. Turns out he was stealing produce, meat products and the kitchen utensils. He turned on me because he overhead a convo I had with my boss. My boss tried to protect me by changing my hours and not having me in the same building as him. That didn’t protect me from what he did outside. He started telling family I was a thief, started harassing my Mom, his wife harassed my Mom. My fam would tell me not to do anything because he’s illegal so if I called the cops, he would probably get deported (he had just had a baby). So we never did anything.



Reply

Thread

Link

i would have taken action, not your problem he's illegal if he's harassing your family. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You took pity on him and he sees it as not getting punished for his actions. He will probably do more stupid things later and get what he deserves as a result. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am so glad i've never actually dealt with harassment in the work place even after working in a gym for a few years and being surrounded by nothing but men. my best friend and 2 of her female co-workers reported their boss for sexual harassment. HR did nothing so the other 2 girls quit after a few weeks bc the boss was now just plain old harassing them and making life difficult for them after they reported his ass. the other 2 girls eventually quit (like on the spot, walked out no notice bc they couldnt deal anymore). tell me how on the one girls last day she told me bff to watch out bc they are going to come for you next. they fired my bff a week later. i told her to get a lawyer, my husband told her to get a lawyer so i think she went to see someone. i hope something comes out of it for her.





Reply

Thread

Link