This show is good but this poster highlights the lack of diversity in this cast. Why is there always one token black boy? Its like some sort of weird quota thing....we just need one black guy so we can't be accused of racism

It's just like the 80s, you only need one poc

oh yeahhhh, the historical accuracy ....damn! you got me



I love the artwork of the poster tho, very 80's horror

lmao

Mte

Who's the blonde with the skateboard?

Max, the new kid. Sadie Sink is playing her.

First I thought it was 11 in a wig

can't wait for S2!

Looking forward to S2, but it's hard not to feel like it's had too much time to get overhyped. It's been nearly a year and a half since S1; I just feel like expectations will be too high by now or whatever. But here's hoping it's good.

Oct 27th is the best, stranger things, new mario game, new Kelly clarkson album

k



sigh. I miss 90s' black excellence TV. Hard to get all so nostalgic nowadays, like this is ~cool so 80s but like.....

I have a feeling this season is going to be very bad

They've done some cool teaser posters... this one is ugly. Will looks like the cousin of Alfred E. Newman.

This shows ratings, story and reception is the most intersting thing I'm looking fwd to.

could you clarify that? i think i agree

Like this show was a surprise hit. The omg was all word of mouth, no one wants to be that person NOT watching. I want to see if ratings & reviews are true. I feel like they will jump the shark s2 making sure to pander to "fans" because that odd 80s nostalgia craze is what made this show.

I have the day off when it drops. Totes binge watching it. Spoilers ain't gonna get me!

i wanna be excited, but the trailer left me feeling kinda meh, especially the big bad, which is just a shadow in and of itself apparently.

hopefully this is one of those situations where they save the best bits for the show itself Reply

Cool 😎

That's really cute.

i'm really excited idc. i never felt it was overhyped

I just couldn't get into this show, i watched like 3 episodes and all the kids were annoying and the show boring.

I feel like it's not gonna do as well as the first season. Has a year even passed since the end of first season? Is there a views counter on netflix? Is there a way for those at home to know how well a show does, or only netflix insiders have that info? Reply

I rewatched season 1 this weekend (for the first time) to see if it still held up and YEP, it really really does... man... the 8 episode cut off was perfect, every episode moves and the iconic moments still feel epic~



People love calling popular media overhyped for reasons, but I sincerely think this show deserved all the hype it got Reply

