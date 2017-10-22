October 22nd, 2017, 11:33 am theqinra Poster for Stranger Things Season 2 released Netflix has released the final poster for the second season of Stranger Things.Source Tagged: stranger things (netflix), television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
I love the artwork of the poster tho, very 80's horror
sigh. I miss 90s' black excellence TV. Hard to get all so nostalgic nowadays, like this is ~cool so 80s but like.....
hopefully this is one of those situations where they save the best bits for the show itself
I love the Blu-ray/DVD art for S1
Re: I love the Blu-ray/DVD art for S1
I feel like it's not gonna do as well as the first season. Has a year even passed since the end of first season? Is there a views counter on netflix? Is there a way for those at home to know how well a show does, or only netflix insiders have that info?
People love calling popular media overhyped for reasons, but I sincerely think this show deserved all the hype it got