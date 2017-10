Maybe I just need to take a break from news and humanity in general for a while, but all I'm seeing here is "hey, look at this white guy be an asshole! Doesn't he deserve praise?!"



Yeah, I definitely need a break from humanity. Reply

I*m here for this, I really liked this movie and you could tell it was a huge deal for Carrey personally Reply

I'm excited for this. It's one of my fav movie! Reply

Yeah, I will never get method acting. Reply

I can get behind someone like Heath Ledger keeping a diary in the character of the Joker. That’s really cool and it clearly helped him get into that character and do an amazing job. But like Jared Leto, oddly enough also playing the Joker, sending condoms and shit to people? Fuck that noise. Reply

All that method acting for a movie that was maudlin crap. Jim did a good job portraying him, but Andy deserved a way better biopic. Reply

I never sleep during movies I go see in theaters even when they're painfully boring, except for that one. It was so bad. Reply

