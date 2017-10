Fifth Harmony Post: #WeLoveYouNormani, Grammy Submission List, & Tyren Are Bae Goals

Normani



Shares that she suffers from Imposter Syndrome which hits her confidence hard despite what you see on stage.



States that people often think that "They have it together" but confesses that they don't as the girls themselves battle insecurities and have doubts about themselves.



Admits that she relates to Ally the most and gives details about how they cry & laugh about their hardships.



Recently became a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society.



Opens up about her mom's battle with breast cancer when Normani was just five years-old and how Normani is inspired by her mom's 'strong front' and her resiliency.



Discusses her family's history with cancer including losing her uncle to cancer and how her grandpa is currently battling the disease.



In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Normani opens up about her many life struggles including being a member of Fifth Harmony. This led to fans sending her love & support from around the world using the #WeLoveYouNormani hashtag on twitter.