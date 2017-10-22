Over 30 Women Accuse Writer/Director James Toback of Sexual Harassment

More than 30 women come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment https://t.co/HebjFbJX8q pic.twitter.com/s9EV4PO0gZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 22, 2017

James Toback is not a household name. He most recently made a sympathetic documentary about Mike Tyson and a documentary about funding in Hollywood that featured Jessica Chastain, someone he said he has known for years. Before that, he made a bunch of movies not many people have seen. But he still managed to use his tenuous connections to hit on young women (some of them underage). He would scope out girls while standing in line in the deli or walking down the street and tell them he was a movie director casting unknowns for his next movie. No one recognized his credits, so he’d tell them he directed Robert Downey Jr in three unknown films, that he “made” him. If they didn’t believe him,Then, in later meetings, he would push them to tell him how far they would go sexually to get the role, and how far they would go on screen. In one of his movies, it opens with Neve Campbell masturbating with a handheld shower head for five minutes.On set, he would corner actresses in their trailer and say inappropriate sexual things to them and would often masturbate in front of them. Louise Post of Veruca Salt said, “He told me he’d love nothing more than to masturbate while looking into my eyes.” Actress Echo Danon’s account was pretty similar. He put his hand on her knees and said, “If you look into my eyes and pinch my nipples, I’m going to come in my pants right now.” Other women recounted how he grinded on their legs or ejaculated into his pants in front of them.Several of the women interviewed by the LA Times said they quit acting after their encounters with Toback. It wasn’t a secret in Hollywood that he was a creep. Spy Magazine wrote about it in the late ‘80s and so did Gawker in more recent years. Women would share there experiences with each other and say, “Oh no, you got Tobacked,” according to drama teacher, playwright, and actor Karen Sklaire.Who’s going to be exposed next?