Jessicka Addams of Jack Off Jill accuses ex Twiggy Ramirez of rape and abuse

I believe her.



I didn't know Jeordie well, but we hung out a handful of times when I was dating someone who used to be in the same ~orbit in 2006-ish. I thought he was nice, and funny, and I'd spoken highly of him before. Clearly, I was wrong, and not only did I not know him WELL, clearly I didn't know him at all.



This is horrifying.



I hope his victims all have the support they need.

yeah he always gave off a chill vibe, just goes to show you never know what's going on behind closed doors :(

Absolutely. He held the door for me every time, he offered me cigarettes, he always made sure any new people felt comfortable, and then behind all that, he was doing these awful things. :\

I know nothing about this guy, but he sounds like charming psychopath who cultivated that image -- holding doors open and other extra politeness -- to hide his abusiveness.

Perhaps. I doubt he suddenly stopped being abusive between 1993 & 2006, but he probably became better at hiding it.



Or, perhaps since I was dating an acquaintance of his, he viewed me as someone else's property and thus untouchable.

lol yeah doesn't her fb post say something specifically about him holding doors open for ppl and how he's v two-faced...that is typical of a lot of abusers, esp ones in the public eye.

Man, this was hard to read. :( I hope she was finally able to find support and help. I can't imagine what it's like to have to be forced to be around someone like that.

This is horrifying. I adored him, and he never struck me as violent, even though we all know and have learned at some point, not to be surprised when seemingly kind people turn out to be monstrous.



Fuck him. I hope his wife is safe.

heartbreaking and he adopted her style to mock her :(



marilyn manson's statement :"I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend," he says. "I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka's obvious distress."

I think this is a pretty decent statement. I believe he wasn't privy to their home life and I like that he doesn't rush to defend Twiggy.

Let's see if he invites twiggy to continue playing with him when his tour starts back up

Poor Jessicka. Twiggy is scum. It's so fucked how many women have experienced sexual harrassment/assault and nobody does anything about it.



Edited at 2017-10-22 04:36 pm (UTC)

this is very sad to read :(



i still jam to antichrist and portrait..

yeah i make fun of MM a lot but i'll always have a place in my heart for those first albums.

That is so sad :(

