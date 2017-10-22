Jessicka Addams of Jack Off Jill accuses ex Twiggy Ramirez of rape and abuse
I have lived with the overwhelming shame and guilt of being raped for well over 20 years now. Like many survivors, I...Posted by Jessicka Addams on Friday, October 20, 2017
Jessicka Addams told the story of her relationship with Jeordie White (later re-styled as Twiggy Ramirez, bass player for Marilyn Manson) in this Facebook post. They got together when she was 19.
If you don't feel like you're in the headspace to read a raw account of physical and mental abuse, please do not click on this.
I had a huge crush on Twiggy when I was a teenager, thought his relationship with Jessicka was ~goals~ and always assumed she was the one who masterminded his style change, not that he straight up ripped her off. This is heartbreaking and so is the asshole reaction from the remaining Marilyn Manson stans, but it's not as if anyone with critical thinking skills still listen to this band.
I didn't know Jeordie well, but we hung out a handful of times when I was dating someone who used to be in the same ~orbit in 2006-ish. I thought he was nice, and funny, and I'd spoken highly of him before. Clearly, I was wrong, and not only did I not know him WELL, clearly I didn't know him at all.
This is horrifying.
I hope his victims all have the support they need.
Or, perhaps since I was dating an acquaintance of his, he viewed me as someone else's property and thus untouchable.
Fuck him. I hope his wife is safe.
marilyn manson's statement :“I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend,” he says. “I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”
